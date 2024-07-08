Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Pelvic floor health is everything and everyone should be thinking about how to exercise these muscles
Whether you’re new to pelvic floor exercises, or a seasoned pro, there’s no denying the importance of good pelvic health. The pelvic muscles are like any other muscle in the body – they benefit from regular exercise and strength training and as we age, they can become weaker, which can cause issues. You’ve probably heard of kegel exercises but if you’ve never tried doing them it can be hard to know whether you’re doing them correctly.
Health experts have created a clever solution to this problem in the form of kegel balls – a tool specifically designed to help with these squeeze-and-release exercises. Kegel balls are a very straightforward piece of kit. As the name suggests, they comprise spherical balls of different weights that are attached to a pull cord. The balls are inserted inside the vagina and the idea is to squeeze and release around them, working the muscles in the process.
Any adult with a vagina can benefit from pelvic muscle training and it isn’t just for pregnant and postpartum bodies. In fact, it’s much better to start doing this kind of training when you’re younger to avoid injuries, muscle laxity and issues with incontinence in later life.
Our fitness and wellness editor has tried every gadget available when it comes to muscle training and these are the best tools for making kegels easier and more effective.
The pelvic muscles wrap around the vagina, uterus, bowels and more so they directly influence your sexual, urinary and intestinal function. They’re essentially like a hammock that holds all your vital organs up so they have to be pretty strong. This means the kegel balls you’re using should have enough resistance to make an impact, so we tested for firmness and softness, as well as the smoothness of the outer surface.
We also looked at weight – different weights determine the difficulty level of an exercise – and the size of each set, because all bodies are different and comfort is key. Lastly, we judged on price, aesthetics and any special features.
The Intimina Laselle kegel balls come in three different weights. Some kegel balls are fairly lightweight, which means after you’ve inserted them, all you need to do is squeeze and release around them. This set makes it easier to keep track of your training.
Much like you’d move up a weight class with your free weights or gym machines as you get stronger, with the Laselle kegel weights, you’d begin your pelvic exercises with the lightest option. Then once you’re confident both with holding the weight in place and squeezing and releasing around it, you can move up a weight and then another.
You might find that the lightest exerciser – which weighs in at 28g – suits you and that you don’t need to switch things up at all. Every person is different. But with more weight, the exercises are harder to do and require stronger muscles. The next weight up is 38g and the final weight is 48g. Not a huge jump but you’ll certainly feel it. You can also combine the different weights but remember to only ever use two balls in one session.
This set is made from smooth body-safe silicone, but make sure you clean it thoroughly before and after use. The pull cords make it easy to slowly remove each kegel ball and each weight moves a little inside the outer casing so you can experiment with your kegel techniques. Resistance training at home has never been so easy.
It’s a well-known fact that a healthy pelvic floor supports better sex. Orgasms happen when the pelvic muscles contract so of course, training your muscles for strength and good health can help with longer, stronger orgasms. A lot of people choose to use kegel balls to intensify their pleasure so Lelo has created a set with this in mind.
The Luna beads are small insertable balls that not only help with giving your muscles something to squeeze and release around to build muscle strength, but they also vibrate. This means that while they’re inserted, they deliver a gentle massaging sensation which feels great, keeps the pelvic muscles active and keeps the internal nerve endings firing.
The simple pull cord makes the beads easy to remove and each weighs 37g. You can use one or both, depending on your preference and how much weight you’re comfortable with. If you want to use both, simply pop both beads in the smooth silicone holder and place them inside the vagina for your workout.
The sleek black colour is a cool departure from other products, so if you’re more aesthetically minded, the Luna kegel balls might be more up your street. Be sure to clean them with mild soap and water or a specialist toy cleaner before and after every use.
When you’re training for a stronger pelvic floor it is possible to overwork the muscles, just like with any other type of weight training, so it’s important to take breaks and not train more than once a day. The best kegel balls will come in a variety of sizes and weights to make this easier. If something feels too heavy or intense, go down a weight and take things slower.
The So Divine Sensual set comes with three different weights ranging from 36g to 96g. You can choose between a single ball and a set of two in different weights so this is a great kit for beginners and more advanced exercisers alike.
All the weights are made from smooth body-safe silicone attached to a silicone pull cord. There are no removable elements or indentations so this set is especially easy to clean and to remove. Simply insert your weight of choice and get used to the sensation while you squeeze and release.
If you’re unsure about how long to hold for or how to do different kegel exercises there’s also a handy how-to guide included with the set.
Each of these sets has been voted the best available by our expert tester and each comes with a slightly different set of features. All bodies are different and strength training, especially below the belt, is a personal experience that’s different for every individual. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight to get started with, something easy to clean and store or something a little spicier with additional features, these picks will take your kegel game to new heights and improve your overall health for the better. If you’re a complete beginner, turn to the So Divine sensual kegel balls training set.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in