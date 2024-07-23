This intimate oil is the solution for menopausal dryness down there

Woo Woo bliss oil
- Amount: 30ml
- Why we love it
- Soothes with aloe and hemp seed oil
- Antibacterial geranium oil
- Irritant free and pH balanced
Woo Woo’s bliss oil is a revelation because it has several uses. Because it’s oil-based it can be used as a massage oil, a lubricant (without condoms as oil isn’t compatible with latex) and an intimate oil for dryness and relief from irritation. The first time I used it was many years ago and since then I’ve recommended it to a range of people of different ages all looking for different solutions to different issues. The overwhelming feedback I’ve had is that this product is the holy grail for vaginal dryness.
Bliss oil is made with hemp seed oil, which is a cold-pressed oil made from marijuana seeds. It contains iron and Omega 3 fatty acids but no CBD or THC, so some people take it as a dietary supplement. In this case, the hemp seed oil is what gives the product its moisture content and acts as a carrier oil for aloe, which soothes and heals and geranium oil, which is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. There’s also soybean oil in this formula, which is a great moisturiser, rich in oleic acid and a natural source of plant-based oestrogen.
Read more: Why you should clean your sex toys – plus the best affordable cleaner
Using a few drops a day can soothe itching and keep intimate skin moisturised. Or you can use the oil whenever you’re feeling uncomfortable. It can’t be used on severely irritated or broken skin and if you’re struggling with severe symptoms of dryness, consulting a doctor is the best option, especially if you’re worried you might be suffering with a condition like lichen sclerosus.
Maintaining your body’s natural moisture levels not only helps with comfort, it can be a game changer for your confidence and can help with issues like painful or uncomfortable sex and masturbation. You should start to see results in a week or two, but as with any new product, especially in intimate areas, if something doesn’t feel right or you notice any irritation, stop using it and speak with your doctor or an intimate health professional.