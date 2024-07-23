Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
Independent
US election
Support Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

This intimate oil is the solution for menopausal dryness down there

Struggling with dryness due to hormone changes? Our wellbeing editor recommends the solution.

Sponsored by
Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing
Tuesday 23 July 2024 14:53 BST
This intimate oil is a menopause lifeline
This intimate oil is a menopause lifeline (Independent)

Growing older is an amazing process, and a privilege, but for all the benefits of ageing, there can be unwelcome symptoms. For some, entering perimenopause and menopause can cause uncomfortable issues, especially when it comes to skin health. As menopause begins, oestrogen levels will start to drop and this can cause a lack of moisture in the skin. Not just on your arms and legs, which can become itchy and dry, but below the belt too.

Vaginal dryness is something that affects a great deal of people throughout menopause and it can be a real source of irritation. Not only for your sex life, but for your general comfort as well. Many people opt for creams and lotions meant for the body to relieve dry skin, but unfortunately you can’t use these in your intimate areas. This is because the vulva – the area outside the vagina – is particularly sensitive and has a specific pH balance that needs to be maintained.

HRT can help with replenishing oestrogen in the body, which can help with dryness. However, not everyone wants to opt for hormone replacement therapy and whatever you choose to do to manage your symptoms is totally your choice – it’s your body. But not taking HRT shouldn’t mean that you have to suffer with dryness.

Related stories

Luckily, there are other ways to soothe intimate skin and replenish the natural moisture down there. There are plenty of products that are compatible with the delicate skin around the vulva and when used either topically or consistently, they can really work to relieve the uncomfortable effects of dryness. Woo Woo’s Bliss Oil is one of the best.

How we tested intimate oil

A good intimate oil has to contain quality, non-irritating ingredients. We checked for parabens and other known irritants. It also has to be compatible with the delicate pH levels of your vulva – if it isn’t the right pH it can cause a bacterial imbalance and lead to issues like thrush, which can be even more uncomfortable than dryness. It should also be easy to use and dermatologically tested. A cruelty-free formula is also a bonus. The formula should be silky and not sticky and should feel comfortable with the desired effect of lasting moisture and relief from discomfort.

Woo Woo bliss oil

Woo Woo bliss oil review
  • Amount: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Soothes with aloe and hemp seed oil
    • Antibacterial geranium oil
    • Irritant free and pH balanced

Woo Woo’s bliss oil is a revelation because it has several uses. Because it’s oil-based it can be used as a massage oil, a lubricant (without condoms as oil isn’t compatible with latex) and an intimate oil for dryness and relief from irritation. The first time I used it was many years ago and since then I’ve recommended it to a range of people of different ages all looking for different solutions to different issues. The overwhelming feedback I’ve had is that this product is the holy grail for vaginal dryness.

Bliss oil is made with hemp seed oil, which is a cold-pressed oil made from marijuana seeds. It contains iron and Omega 3 fatty acids but no CBD or THC, so some people take it as a dietary supplement. In this case, the hemp seed oil is what gives the product its moisture content and acts as a carrier oil for aloe, which soothes and heals and geranium oil, which is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. There’s also soybean oil in this formula, which is a great moisturiser, rich in oleic acid and a natural source of plant-based oestrogen.

Read more: Why you should clean your sex toys – plus the best affordable cleaner

Using a few drops a day can soothe itching and keep intimate skin moisturised. Or you can use the oil whenever you’re feeling uncomfortable. It can’t be used on severely irritated or broken skin and if you’re struggling with severe symptoms of dryness, consulting a doctor is the best option, especially if you’re worried you might be suffering with a condition like lichen sclerosus.

Maintaining your body’s natural moisture levels not only helps with comfort, it can be a game changer for your confidence and can help with issues like painful or uncomfortable sex and masturbation. You should start to see results in a week or two, but as with any new product, especially in intimate areas, if something doesn’t feel right or you notice any irritation, stop using it and speak with your doctor or an intimate health professional.

  1.  £9 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Woo Woo bliss oil

Nobody should have to suffer with sore uncomfortable skin on top of all the other changes that perimenopause and menopause can bring. Woo Woo’s bliss oil is a great little hero product with soothing moisturising ingredients that really make a difference. Use it every day, or whenever you feel like you need relief all over your body, but especially on those intimate areas that can start to feel affected when oestrogen levels start to dip. At £9.99 it’s an affordable buy and a great non-hormonal alternative to oestrogels and creams that require a prescription.

Looking for more tips? Our fitness and wellbeing editor voted these the best kegel balls for pelvic floor training

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in