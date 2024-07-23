This intimate oil is the solution for menopausal dryness down there

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Growing older is an amazing process, and a privilege, but for all the benefits of ageing, there can be unwelcome symptoms. For some, entering perimenopause and menopause can cause uncomfortable issues, especially when it comes to skin health. As menopause begins, oestrogen levels will start to drop and this can cause a lack of moisture in the skin. Not just on your arms and legs, which can become itchy and dry, but below the belt too.

Vaginal dryness is something that affects a great deal of people throughout menopause and it can be a real source of irritation. Not only for your sex life, but for your general comfort as well. Many people opt for creams and lotions meant for the body to relieve dry skin, but unfortunately you can’t use these in your intimate areas. This is because the vulva – the area outside the vagina – is particularly sensitive and has a specific pH balance that needs to be maintained.

HRT can help with replenishing oestrogen in the body, which can help with dryness. However, not everyone wants to opt for hormone replacement therapy and whatever you choose to do to manage your symptoms is totally your choice – it’s your body. But not taking HRT shouldn’t mean that you have to suffer with dryness.

Luckily, there are other ways to soothe intimate skin and replenish the natural moisture down there. There are plenty of products that are compatible with the delicate skin around the vulva and when used either topically or consistently, they can really work to relieve the uncomfortable effects of dryness. Woo Woo’s Bliss Oil is one of the best.

How we tested intimate oil

A good intimate oil has to contain quality, non-irritating ingredients. We checked for parabens and other known irritants. It also has to be compatible with the delicate pH levels of your vulva – if it isn’t the right pH it can cause a bacterial imbalance and lead to issues like thrush, which can be even more uncomfortable than dryness. It should also be easy to use and dermatologically tested. A cruelty-free formula is also a bonus. The formula should be silky and not sticky and should feel comfortable with the desired effect of lasting moisture and relief from discomfort.