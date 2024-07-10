So Divine pristine toy cleaner
- Why we love it
- Easy to use spray bottle
- Affordable
- Non-toxic
- Works on all toys and accessories
- Take note
- Need to use a cloth with it
When testing something that’s likely to come into contact with sensitive intimate skin, ingredients are everything. This pick is a favourite for a reason. It’s alcohol- and paraben-free and it’s water-based. This means that it cleans well but won’t irritate the skin after the toy has been cleaned.
Because it’s water-based it can also be used with a range of materials, from silicone to glass, stainless steel and plastic. It also cuts down on waste, unlike toy cleaning wipes, which can’t be recycled. The spray bottle makes it easy to spritz your toys and wipe clean with a cloth.
The best way to clean a toy is to run it under warm clean water first and then give it a spray with the cleaner, leave it to stand for a minute to let the antibacterial formula take action and then wipe it down. Then leave to air dry and pop back in a cool, dry place until your next use.