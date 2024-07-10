Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When it comes to understanding and normalising sexual pleasure, we’ve come a long way. These days it’s normal to own a few sex toys and talking about them has been hugely destigmatised. However, many people still aren’t quite sure how to care for their toys or look out for their own health below the belt.

Not everyone realises that cleaning and caring for a sex toy is one of the most important parts of owning one. Anything that goes into your body or touches your genitals needs to be totally clean to avoid causing infection and causing uncomfortable UTIs – unsexy but true. That means washing a toy before and after use and ideally, letting it air dry to avoid any pesky towel fibres sticking to it.

But how you wash your toys matters too. The vagina has a delicate pH balance that if thrown off, can make way for an overgrowth of the types of bacteria that cause thrush and bacterial vaginosis. And one of the things that can upset your pH balance is strong soap and strong fragrances. So even if you think you’re being diligent and doing the right thing, you can still harm your health.

This is why it’s imperative to only use gentle soaps or washes that are marked as body-safe or pH-friendly. Or you can use a specialist toy cleaner. There are loads to choose from these days and they are a fail-safe and inexpensive way to ensure that you stay healthy and your toys are always safe to use.

Our wellbeing editor’s favourite is the pristine toy cleaner by So Divine – an affordable spray cleaner that will get the job done in a matter of seconds, so you can spend more time enjoying yourself.

How we tested

This cleaner was tested on a range of toys in different styles and shapes with hard-to-clean areas and removable pieces. It was also road-tested with different cloths and flannels to test whether any marks or liquid stains affected the toys. Finally, it was tested on a range of materials – silicone, plastic, glass and stainless steel.