Why you should clean your sex toys – plus the best affordable cleaner

Everything you need to know about cleaning your sex toys, because this stuff really matters

Sponsored by
Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Wednesday 10 July 2024 12:59 BST
This intimate accessory cleaner is about to change everything
This intimate accessory cleaner is about to change everything (The Independent)

When it comes to understanding and normalising sexual pleasure, we’ve come a long way. These days it’s normal to own a few sex toys and talking about them has been hugely destigmatised. However, many people still aren’t quite sure how to care for their toys or look out for their own health below the belt.

Not everyone realises that cleaning and caring for a sex toy is one of the most important parts of owning one. Anything that goes into your body or touches your genitals needs to be totally clean to avoid causing infection and causing uncomfortable UTIs  – unsexy but true. That means washing a toy before and after use and ideally, letting it air dry to avoid any pesky towel fibres sticking to it.

But how you wash your toys matters too. The vagina has a delicate pH balance that if thrown off, can make way for an overgrowth of the types of bacteria that cause thrush and bacterial vaginosis. And one of the things that can upset your pH balance is strong soap and strong fragrances. So even if you think you’re being diligent and doing the right thing, you can still harm your health.

This is why it’s imperative to only use gentle soaps or washes that are marked as body-safe or pH-friendly. Or you can use a specialist toy cleaner. There are loads to choose from these days and they are a fail-safe and inexpensive way to ensure that you stay healthy and your toys are always safe to use.

Our wellbeing editor’s favourite is the pristine toy cleaner by So Divine – an affordable spray cleaner that will get the job done in a matter of seconds, so you can spend more time enjoying yourself.

How we tested

This cleaner was tested on a range of toys in different styles and shapes with hard-to-clean areas and removable pieces. It was also road-tested with different cloths and flannels to test whether any marks or liquid stains affected the toys. Finally, it was tested on a range of materials – silicone, plastic, glass and stainless steel.

So Divine pristine toy cleaner

best sex toy cleaner
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to use spray bottle
    • Affordable
    • Non-toxic
    • Works on all toys and accessories
  • Take note
    • Need to use a cloth with it

When testing something that’s likely to come into contact with sensitive intimate skin, ingredients are everything. This pick is a favourite for a reason. It’s alcohol- and paraben-free and it’s water-based. This means that it cleans well but won’t irritate the skin after the toy has been cleaned.

Because it’s water-based it can also be used with a range of materials, from silicone to glass, stainless steel and plastic. It also cuts down on waste, unlike toy cleaning wipes, which can’t be recycled. The spray bottle makes it easy to spritz your toys and wipe clean with a cloth.

The best way to clean a toy is to run it under warm clean water first and then give it a spray with the cleaner, leave it to stand for a minute to let the antibacterial formula take action and then wipe it down. Then leave to air dry and pop back in a cool, dry place until your next use.

  1.  £7 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: So Divine pristine toy cleaner

This accessory cleaner is a great all-rounder if you want to take better care of your toys and yourself. It’s affordable, non-toxic and gets the job done. The spray bottle offers a mess-free solution and with only a few spritzes needed, it will last a long time. You will need to use it with a cloth with it and it’s best to rinse off toys before you use it, but at less than £10 a bottle, it’s a solid investment that will help you stay healthy below the belt.

