When it comes to shopping for sex toys, Amazon may not be your first port of call. But the retailer really does stock almost everything – and we mean everything – meaning no one will ever know whether you’ve got an electric toothbrush, apple watch, air fryer or a vibrator hidden inside the classic brown box.

Now Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived – hurrah! – there are huge savings to be had across a huge range of electricals, including laptops, TVs, Amazon devices and sex toys, of course.

And what was at the top of our sex toy wish list, you ask? Our best buy the We-Vibe tango bullet vibrator, which now has a handy saving of £24.

So, now you’ve got some change to spare, why not have a browse of our alcohol, fitness or home appliances Prime Day guides to really make the most of the 48-hour bonanza?

Or, if the We-Vibe tango is enough of a bargain in itself, keep reading below to see just why our tester loved it so much.

We-Vibe tango bullet vibrator: Was £79, now £55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Named our best buy in our edit of the best sex toys for couples, the We-Vibe tango bullet vibrator had a lot of competition from all of the best brands, including Coco de Mer, Lovehoney, Lelo and Ann Summers.

Our tester explained, “​​The bullet is most women’s first sex toy. It’s a classic, and you can pick up a very cheap one from Amazon for about 10 quid. But this bullet is not like the others. This is a life-changer. Women who have always struggled to orgasm say that this made the difference.

“It’s got the full, round vibration of a much bigger toy (like the Hitachi magic wand) but in tiny form. It’s perfect for couples because it will fit between you in any position, and it will make the elusive mutual orgasm all the more likely.” They added. Sounds like a win-win to us.

The only slightly negative point our tester had to make was on the price, noting that it was the best place to start if wanting to make an investment in your sex life. But thanks to Amazon Prime Day that cost has been significantly reduced. You can thank us later.

