In just a few weeks, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be upon us yet again. The shopping giant has confirmed that the annual two-day sales event will return to its traditional slot in mid-July, promising big savings on everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances.

Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day, and with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000, we’re expecting to see some enticing offers on popular sets from Sony Bravia, LG, Panasonic and Samsung this year.

Between deciphering cryptic model numbers and weeding out the rubbish discounts, keeping track of the best TV deals can be a challenge. But don’t worry, because our team of experts will be on hand to help you filter through the noise and find the best offers.

We’re not just picking out TV deals either. Our IndyBest shoppers will be bringing you minute-by-minute guidance on the best deals across the entire event, so whether you’re shopping for an airfryer or in the market for a new mattress, we’ll be here to point you in the right direction. Take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage.

To find out more about what TV deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day as well as how to find the best offers, keep on reading.

Read more:

When will Prime Day TV deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day falls in July this year, though you’re likely to find some early TV deals popping up in the days and weeks leading up to the event. What began as a one day event – hence the name – quickly spilled over into a two-day bonanza, to use the technical term. We expect to see this happen again in 2022.

No specific date has been announced, but as Amazon tends to host these sales on Monday and Tuesday, our best guess as to when the 2022 event will take place is 11-12 July, or the following week on 18-19 July.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can start a free 30-day trial any time before the sale starts to access the deals.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. As well as unlocking discounts on Prime Day you’ll get access to premium benefits such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

If you’ve used your free trial or were thinking of renewing, keep an eye out for deals on restarting or extending your membership. Amazon sometimes makes these available in the run up to Prime Day to ensure as many customers as possible can take part.

What to expect from Prime Day TV deals in 2022

TVs are among the biggest sellers on Amazon Prime Day, and we expect 2022 will be no different. In the US, the tech giant produces its own range of affordable 4K TVs (called the Amazon Fire TV omni series) while in the UK it partners with manufacturers JVC and Toshiba to bring Fire TV and Alexa capabilities to new models.

We anticipate that these partner brands will be the most generously discounted on Amazon Prime Day, so keep an eye on the Toshiba 3163DB (from £249, Amazon.co.uk) and the JVC Fire TV (from £289.99, Amazon.co.uk) if you’re after an affordable 4K telly that doesn’t compromise on picture quality.

Our favourite 4K OLED screen of 2021, the LG C1 could also come down to its lowest ever price this Amazon Prime Day. The 55in model is already discounted by 43 per cent (£969, Amazon.co.uk), and now its been superseded by this year’s LG C2 we anticipate it could be priced to clear.

Last year’s best TV deals in the UK

Last year saw a handful of 4K TVs from LG and Panasonic drop below £500, but you had to act fast as the best TV deals sold out quickly. For those who missed out there were still savings to be found. Top of the range Samsung OLED and QLED TVs were generously discounted on the day, while affordable 1080p screens from big name brands like Sony could be picked up for under £250.

(Samsung)

During last year’s Prime Day this excellent, mid-range 43in Samsung Q60A (£376, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted by £150. Deals were to be had on high-end displays too, such as the 65in Hisense U8QFT (£1,037.87, Amazon.co.uk), which fell to £799 during the sale.

The Panasonic TX-43HX700B (£429, Amazon.co.uk) proved especially popular with shoppers last year, selling out in a matter of hours. Amazon Prime Day saw the 4K set fall from £449 to £349.

How to get the best TV deals this Prime Day

Unlike most other electronics, seemingly similar TVs can cost anything between £100 and several thousand pounds, so it’s worth comparing any deals you spot with other retailers to see if it’s a good offer. We’ll be on hand to help you find the genuine discounts, so bookmark this page and check back in for the best deals.

Amazon’s product listings for TVs are granular too. You can select the size, style and model you want, but not every configuration will be discounted. Product names are usually a cryptic series of numbers and letters too, making it difficult to bookmark the exact TV you want to keep an eye on.

Instead, it helps to be flexible and open-minded when hunting for a Prime Day TV deal: have a budget in mind, be ready to switch brands, and keep checking this page for the best discounts.

Oh, and measure your available space in advance. There’s nothing worse than bagging a cheap 4K TV in the sales only to find out that it doesn’t fit in your living room.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

On the hunt for discounts? Our dedicated deals page has guides to the best offers on mattresses, laptops and more

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers– Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day– Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details