After months of anticipation the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is finally here, with savings on everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances, as well as games consoles and alcohol.

Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day, and with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000.

It can be difficult to weed out the rubbish deals from the good ones, with 16-digit model numbers and discontinued sets making that search much more difficult. Luckily, we’re on hand to find the best TV deals throughout the event.

There are already some enticing offers up to 55 per cent on popular sets from big brands such as Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG, Toshiba and Hisense this year, with more deals expected to drop as the shopping extravaganza continues.

Our team of IndyBest experts are busy hunting down the top discounts; whether you’re in the market for a 4K upgrade or a brighter OLED display for your home, we’ll keep you informed of what sets are worth shopping for. So, to find out more about the best Prime Day TV deals, keep on reading. And take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage across all areas too.

The best Prime Day TV deals 2022

Best 43in to 48in Prime Day TV deals

LG OLED48C14LB 48in 4K UHD TV, 2021: Was £1,699, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

Save a massive £900 on this 48in C1 TV from LG this Prime Day. Named as one of our favourite smart TVs for gaming. Boasting a 4K display, 120Hz variable refresh rates and auto-low latency modes, available through all four HDMI ports, this is the TV for those PS5 and Xbox series X gamers. And even if you aren’t a first-person shooter, this is still a highly capable OLED TV ideal for blockbuster films and regular TV, thanks to the Alpha 9 processor. It also includes Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts your screen’s output according to the ambient light in the room, upmixes sound to Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 and contains nifty features like auto-scene detection and auto-sound levelling to ensure shows look sharp and sound incredible. Don’t sleep on this one.

Buy now

Sony Bravia X73K 43in TV: Was £649, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

It’s rare to see discounts on televisions from the current model year, but that’s exactly what we have here with this 2022 Sony. Measuring 43 inches, the Bravia X72K is a 4K TV that runs on Google’s Android TV operating system. It also has integrated Google Assistant for voice control, and there’s HDR (high dynamic range) for improved image quality, plus streaming apps like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix and more.

Buy now

LG UP75006LF 43in smart LED TV with Freeview Play: Was £499.99, now £274.97, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

This 43in LG television has had its price lowered by 45 per cent. Introduced in 2021, its LED display panel has a 4K resolution with HDR for improved picture quality, and there’s voice control thanks to integration with Alexa and Google Assistant. All of the most popular streaming apps are also included, like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, and for broadcast TV there’s Freeview Play too.

Buy now

LG 43UP77006LB 43in 4K UHD smart LED TV,2021: Was £499.99, now £223.20, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

Looking for an entry-level TV from a reputable brand? This 43in LED TV from LG is currently 55 per cent off, taking the price down to just £223.20. Sure, it might not have all the bells and whistles of the LG C1 series of TVs, but you get that 4K Ultra HD picture quality, ultra-surround sound speakers and access to LG’s extraordinarily simple to use webOS smart TV platform, offering up thousands of apps right out of the box. If you’ve got an LG magic remote, you’ll also be able to control the TV using your voice and Alexa.

Buy now

Samsung Q65A 43in QLED 4K smart TV, 2021: Was £649, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This entry-level QLED Samsung TV is from the 2021 range and it currently has 39 per cent off this Prime Day. Powered by Samsung’s Crystal processor, the 43in TV has a 4K display and HDR10+ for better contrast, making blacks look deeper and colours pop. This model also features adaptive sound, meaning the TV’s speakers can be adjusted for the room that it sits in, making films sound more cinematic. Plus you’ve got Alexa voice control and a wealth of streaming apps at your fingertips. It might not have the best specs, but for an entry-level TV at this price, it’s a good one.

Buy now

Best 50in Prime Day TV deals

Samsung Q80A QLED 50in 4K smart TV, 2021: Was £899, now £489, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This Samsung Q80A set launched in 2021, and with this £410 discount, it’s now one of the best sets you can buy for under £500. The QLED pixel technology offers improved contrast and image quality over previous OLED panels, while the ultrawide viewing angle and Samsung’s “object tracking” sound technology – which uses six speakers to create a pseudo-surround sound effect – makes this a fantastic 50in TV for watching sport specifically. It’s a good choice for those after a mid-range telly, especially now that it’s got a 46 per cent discount.

Buy now

Hisense 50A7100FTUK 50in smart TV: Was £449, now £278, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

If you’re looking for a big, 50in TV that won’t break the bank, then this Hisense deal could be just right for you. This television has a 4K resolution with HDR10+, plus Freeview Play for broadcast TV and integrated Alexa for voice control. Apps like Netflix and Prime Video are also on board, and there’s DTS Studio Sound for improved audio, as well as wifi, Bluetooth and a Ethernet port for a wired internet connection.

Buy now

Best 55in Prime Day TV deals

Samsung AU7100 55in 4K HDR10+ smart TV, 2021: Was £550, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Here’s another entry-level 4K Samsung telly for you to bore your eyeballs into without having to clear out your bank account. Save 37 per cent on this 55in AU7100 model, which is ideal for streaming and gaming. With Samsung’s PC on TV feature, you’re able to view your computer display output remotely from the TV itself, making it more enjoyable to play PC games straight from the comfort of your sofa. You’ve also got an immersive game mode, which allows the TV to bypass some of the video processers and improve the image quality, as well as Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator feature for higher refresh rates, plus access to all the usual apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more that Samsung’s smart TVs have to offer.

Buy now

Best 65in Prime Day TV deals

Samsung UE65AU8000KXXU 65in 4K smart TV, 2021: Was £999, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

You can save a whopping £500 on this 65in entry-level AU8000 Samsung TV – that’s half price! But what exactly do you get for your money? Well, the 2021 set has a 4K resolution. All image processing is handled by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, with all non-4K content being upscaled automatically. It also features a slim design, adaptive sound that adjusts to your living room for a cinematic audio experience, built-in Alexa integration and all your favourite streaming services at your fingertips. Trust us, this is a very good deal on the budget smart TV from Samsung, so get it while you can.

Buy now

Toshiba UK31 65in Ultra HD smart TV, 2021: Was £599, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

Although Toshiba might have fallen out of favour in recent years, having recently relaunched in Europe the company continues to plough on. Last year, Toshiba released the ultra-affordable UK31 series of tellies. This 65in model has 4K HDR 10 resolution, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, as well as 4K upscaling technology and a “flow analysis” feature, which reduces jittering when watching fast-paced action sequences. You’ve also got Alexa built into the bezel of the TV itself, so it’s easy to control the TV with your voice – no remote needed.

Buy now

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65in 4K UHD HDR smart TV, 2020: Was £749, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

Hisense has started to make a real name for itself in the affordable TV market, providing really decent TVs at a cheap price. Now the company’s 2020 model, dubbed the AE7000, has seen its price drop by £350. This 65in set features 4K resolution, UHD upscaling technology, virtual surround sound, HDR support and Alexa integration. You’ll also find buttons on the remote just for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Freeview Play and Rakuten.

Buy now

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime day kicked off at midnight on Tuesday 12 July and will continue until Wednesday 13 July. The event, which is two days long, is now more a shopping bonanza than a one-day do-up.

Amazon is also rumoured to be planning a second Prime Day sales event in October, according to leaked emails to third-party sellers. This hasn’t been confirmed, but could mean that more discounts are in the pipeline.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to access the deals, and then cancel before your 30 days are up.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. As well as unlocking discounts on Prime Day you’ll get access to premium benefits such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

If you’ve used your free trial or were thinking of renewing, keep an eye out for deals on restarting or extending your membership. Amazon sometimes makes these available on Prime Day itself to ensure as many customers as possible can take part.

How to get the best TV deals this Prime Day

Unlike most other electronics, seemingly similar TVs can cost anything between £100 and several thousand pounds, so it’s worth comparing any deals you spot with other retailers to see if it’s a good offer. We’ll be on hand to help you find the genuine discounts on both days during the event, so bookmark this page and keep checking back every hour.

Amazon’s product listings for TVs are granular too. You can select the size, style and model you want, but not every configuration has been discounted. Product names are usually a cryptic series of numbers and letters too, making it difficult to bookmark the exact TV you want to keep an eye on.

Instead, it helps to be flexible and open-minded when hunting for a Prime Day TV deal: have a budget in mind, be ready to switch brands, and keep checking this page for the best discounts.

Oh, and measure your available space in advance. There’s nothing worse than bagging a cheap 4K TV in the sales only to find out that it doesn’t fit in your living room.

