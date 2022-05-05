Amazon Prime Day will be landing again this July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up a new console or the latest titles on Playstation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, it’s an excellent time to browse for the best deals.

It’s one of the biggest sales of the year, with the online giant slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs and tech, as well as the much sought-after Apple products and even homeware and fashion.

It’s even better news because gaming is one of the most popular Prime Day categories, with prices dropping on usually expensive hardware and software – and if last year’s deals are anything to go by, we’re in for even stronger stuff for the two day period.

If you are looking to make savings across these leading brands, as well as on the accessories and games, you’ve come to the right place as we gear up for the big event.

To find out more about what gaming deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day and how to find the best deals then read the rest of the article below.

When will Prime Day gaming deals begin?

Typically, Amazon has hosted its Prime Day in mid-July. But for the past two years, it deviated from this. Owing to the pandemic and to better support its employees in 2020, it was hosted in October, while last year it was brought forward to June as a result of the Olympics.

As for 2022, the online giant has confirmed it will return in its normal mid-summer July slot. While we don’t know exactly which days that’ll be yet, what we do know is that Amazon tends to host its Prime Day Event on Monday and Tuesday. With this in mind, and our expert experience, we’re expecting the event to land either on 11-12 July, or the following week on 18-19 July. As soon as we know, we’ll confirm our hunch.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day gaming deals?

In short: Yes. The deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the dates listed above. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

What to expect from Prime Day gaming deals in 2022

Gaming is one of the most popular categories to shop during Amazon Prime Day and we can expect to see discounts on everything from consoles and software to gaming monitors and even gaming chairs.

During last year’s Prime Day, we saw big discounts on early 2021 releases – as much as 50 per cent – on titles such as Returnal (£54, Amazon.co.uk) and Hitman III (£34.78, Amazon.co.uk). When Prime Day came around, those titles had only been out for a few months before seeing their prices slashed, so we can expect to see similar discounts on games that would have been released in a similar time frame.

The first three months of 2022 have been exceptionally busy for new releases, with some of the year’s biggest titles already available. If last year was anything to go by, we hope to see discounts on games like Horizon Forbidden West (£52.89, Amazon.co.uk), Dying Light 2 (£43.29, Amazon.co.uk) and Ghostwire Tokyo (£45.86, Amazon.co.uk), all of which are worth picking up if you haven’t had a chance to play them already.

There’s even a chance we could see “game of the year” frontrunner Elden Ring (£44.95, Amazon.co.uk) as part of the sale, but we would imagine that one would get snapped up fast.

Last year’s best gaming deals in the UK

Based on 2021’s gaming offering during Amazon Prime Day, we can expect some worthy discounts on consoles and accessories too. One of the best deals available to customers last year was a hefty 70 per cent discount on FIFA 21 (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) which saw the flagship football title slashed to just £17.99. Now that FIFA 22 has been released, we can expect to see the latest title see a similar price drop.

The Nintendo Switch lite console (£185, Amazon.co.uk) was also reduced to just £179.99 – enough to pick up a new game with the £35 you would have saved, such as Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk) which came with a 25 per cent discount during the sale. The Switch is a hugely popular device during sales events, often selling out within minutes, so you’ll need to act fast to snap one up this year.

For PC gamers looking to upgrade their visual set up, a Samsung’s odyssey G9 gaming monitor (£1461.53, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £1,049 – a great price for a truly panoramic viewing experience. And what better way to view it than sitting in a Trust Gaming GXT 707 resto gaming chair (£199.99, Amazon.co.uk) which came in £75 cheaper than its asking price?

PlayStation fans were also treated to a three-month Playstation Plus and PlayStation Now membership for just £29.99 instead of the usual £42.98. And with the new Playstation Plus subscription model coming into effect in June 2022, there could be a similar discount for the higher tier subscriptions that will give gamers access to hundreds of titles at no extra cost.

There was even £15 off on an Xbox series S bundle (£249, Amazon.co.uk), which is an excellent way to experience some of Microsoft’s best games through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you missed out last year or are just wondering how this years event will fare, we’re expecting similar price drops for 2022, so you’re in for a real treat.

One of our top picks for best gaming headsets also made the sales. The Razer blackshark V2 X premium esports gaming headset (£49.98, Amazon.co.uk) came in at £38.99 and is an excellent choice for Playstation and PC gamers alike. If you were looking for an Xbox-friendly headset, then the Turtle Beach stealth 600 wireless gaming headset (£74.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £67.99.

For those looking to step into the world of virtual reality, we also saw a decent discount on the Oculus Quest 2 advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset (£343.99, Amazon.co.uk). It topped our pick for the best virtual reality headset you can buy and was reduced from £448 to £399 at the time.

How to get the best gaming deals this Prime Day

Bookmark this page for all your gaming deal needs. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during the event, highlighting the very best offers on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

We’ll even have a liveblog running across the two days, providing you with a minute by minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you know you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

