One of the biggest shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, has finally arrived. After dropping early offers a whopping three weeks ahead of the main event, the online giant has unveiled a huge array of discounts on home and kitchen gadgets from big-name brands.

The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol, fitness, TVs and plenty more. It’s also your chance to save on homewares and kitchen appliances from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines.

Home to brands including Shark, Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan and Nespresso, Prime Day is one of the best times in the year to stock up on pricey items. The discounts are looking better than ever, so now is the time to shop.

Our IndyBest shopping experts are hunting down the top discounts throughout the event so you don’t have to. Below are the best home appliance deals to shop this Prime Day 2022.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

Offering a massive 35 per cent saving the Queen of clean, Mrs Hinch, loves Shark, and so do we. This cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make like work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to “illuminate hidden dust in every corner”, noted our writer. They “found the vacuum effortlessly sucked up everything in sight, making this one of the best” that they tested.

Nespresso vertuo plus XN903140 coffee machine by Krups, white: Was £199.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

This white Nespresso machine is a limited-edition model exclusive to Amazon, making the massive 65 per cent Prime Day saving even more special. Catering for different cup sizes, whether you like an espresso or an americano, there’s no hanging about as this high-tech coffee machine heats up in around 40 seconds. Barcode technology offers adjustable brewing settings – meaning the individual brewing blend of each coffee pod is cleverly recognised by the machine – and the electronic open and close function automatically ejects capsules after use.

We featured a similar vertuo model in our best coffee pod machine round-up, which our reviewer described as “ridiculously easy to set up, operate and maintain" meaning this is a brand you can trust. You could even use the £130 saved to stock up on a range of tasty compatible vertuo pods. Life is too short for bad coffee, after all.

Ninja BN495UK Auto-IQ stand food blender: Was £99.99, now £66, Amazon.co.uk

Named best overall in our food blender round-up, this Ninja blender is now an impressive 34 per cent off on Amazon. “This is a brilliant blender which won’t just churn out your favourite smoothies, but a wide range of other drinks, too (we were particularly impressed with its ability to produce delicious milkshakes),” raved our tester. They also added that “the powerful 1,000W motor and precision-engineered blades result in some seriously quick blending, and made light work of items such as nuts and grains.”

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £270, now £188.99, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to kitchenware, Le Creuset is hard to beat. So much so that the brand’s oval dish, which is very similar to this one, took the top spot in our review of the best casserole dishes. Our writer noted that it’s “a one-in-a-lifetime investment you won’t regret, thanks to its versatile shape, easy-clean interior and curiously manageable weight”. The round dish here currently has a whopping 30 per cent saving, and a capacious 4.2l capacity, making it ideal for every type of meal – from pasta bakes and lasagnes to roasts and bread and butter puds. Buy it for yourself, or as a housewarming gift for someone you really like, either way, its recipient will certainly be in for a treat.

iRobot roomba 692040 connected robot vacuum: Was £299, now, Amazon.co.uk

One of the easiest ways to make light work of boring chores is by investing in a robot vacuum, and two different iRoomba models featured in our review of the best, so it really is the brand to know. This model has three cleaning systems and sucks up dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has a series of advanced sensors that mean it can navigate under and around furniture without you having to lift a finger. What’s more, it can connect to your smart speaker, so you can even control it with your voice.

De’Longhi ECAM 350.15.B fully automatic coffee machine: Was £499.99, now £369, Amazon.co.uk

Two De’Longhi coffee machines featured in our best bean-to-cup coffee machine round-up, so although we haven’t yet tried this model, we can attest to the brand being pretty great. And with a discount of 26 per cent, this one is even more tempting. Claiming to make all coffee shop favourites – and two cups in a single brew – as well as frothing milk for flat whites and cappuccinos, it seems hard to fault at first sight. So, if you’re a coffee connoisseur, it may be well worth giving this machine a go.

Shark floor & handheld steam cleaner S6005UK: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Shopping for a multi-purpose steam cleaner? Then this Shark number is for you, and it is currently boasting reductions of an impressive £60. This ‘klik ‘n’ flip’ model has two settings and comes complete with five accessories and two machine-washable pads – helping leave your home looking squeaky clean, with minimal effort.

We covered a full review of the Shark S6005UK model, where our tester praised its “reassuring rigidity” and “ergonomically-designed controls” while also highlighting that “it’s easy to assemble”. As a tried and tested IndyBest buy, you’ll definitely clean up with this 33 per cent saving.

Lavazza a modo mio jolie espresso coffee machine, black: Was £95, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

Now reduced by almost 50 per cent, sip barista style espresso without the morning coffee run with this Lavazza coffee machine. Boasting a removable tank and six litre capacity, the machine also holds four to five capsules. We haven’t tested this exact model, but when taking a similar model, the a modo mio deséa for a spin, our tester was impressed and found that it served up the best coffee they’d ever tasted.

Kärcher K5 premium high pressure washer: Was £479.99, now £314.99, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for something that’ll clean cars, bikes and even garden furniture? Enter Kärcher K5, which took the top spot in our review of the best pressure washers. Our writer praised the fact that it’s “incredibly powerful and a joy to use”, and noted that the “brilliant tech” (Bluetooth capability) can “slash cleaning times” and also means getting to “grips with it doesn’t require hours spent studying an encyclopedic-like manual”. A wise investment for blasting through stubborn mud and mildew, especially while it’s more than 30 per cent off.

Weber compact kettle charcoal grill: Was £114.99, now £61.99, Amazon.co.uk

Embrace the (albeit unpredictable) summer sun by investing in a brand new barbecue this Amazon Prime Day – without breaking the bank. Save a sizzling 46 per cent on this compact kettle charcoal grill barbecue, suitable for all of your grillling needs. This model features a plated steel cooking grate, porcelain-enamelled bowl and lid, and a lid handle complete with heat shield. The black 53.1cm x 54.1cm x 87.9cm BBQ is on wheels for easy outside manoeuvring (meaning you can bask in the sun while you cook up a storm) and also has a heavy-gauge steel fuel grate.

We included a limited-edition Weber kettle barbecue in our best charcoal BBQs guide, which our reviewer highlighted as “a fantastic barbecue that cooks hot and fast.” Plus, this £53 reduction leaves money in the barbecue budget for both fuel and food, making this year’s summer party your best yet.

Flymo speedi-Mo 360C electric wheeled lawn mower: Was £134.99, now £82.99, Amazon.co.uk

Helping you cut the cost of buying a new lawnmower is this Flymo electric wheeled model. It has 39 per cent off right now and while we’ve not yet taken it for a spin ourselves, the Flymo cordless lawnmower featured in our round-up of the best lawnmowers. Our reviewer was “impressed with the storage system for the mower”, saying it “deserves a place in any garden shed”. That tried and tested insight shows this is a brand you can trust, and the reduced mower has a carry handle, removable grass box and five cutting height settings.

Shark air purifier 4 HE400UK: Was £279.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

With summer well and truly here, an air purifier can be a great bit of kit to reduce sweaty smells, pollen, shedding pet fur and pollution. This Shark option was named best for the kitchen in our air purifier round-up and now with 36 per cent off it really is quite the steal. Our tester shared multiple reasons as to why they loved it so much, including the fact that “it removes allergens, mould and bacteria, cleaning the air and circulating it through the room following multi-stage filtration”.

Morphy Richards mixstar compact stand mixer: Was £189.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

Named best for alternative design in our stand mixer round-up, this Morphy Richards model is now an impressive 32 per cent off. Our tester was very honest in their review, sharing, “we’ll be upfront: when we first saw this stand mixer next to the lineup of cool retro-styled models, we weren’t sure if we liked it. But as we used it, it grew on us very, very quickly”. The weight and easy to store design both topped the list of why they loved it, as did the price point – and now that it’s even cheaper, surely it’s a no brainer.

Tower ceraglide 2800W steam iron black and gold: Was £39.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Iron out any creases with this cordless appliance, featuring a steam burst function, 350ml water tank, and ceramic plate. Currently 28 per cent off, the 2800W iron is said to ensure a speedy warm-up and cover thick materials. We featured this exact model in our best steam irons round-up, with our tester praising the “smooth gliding action” and “freedom of movement.”

Furbo dog camera: Was £245, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on your four-legged friend while you’re out and about, this Furbo device took the top spot in our review of the best pet cameras. Our writer praised it for being a “neatly built machine with good design”. The lid releases dog treats, but it’s “secure enough to prevent canine interference but easy enough to be removed by humans”. It features an “effective 1080p HD camera and good two-way audio”, which “means you can see and hear clearly, even in darkened rooms, though night vision is monochrome only”. With a whopping £115 saving thanks to Prime Day, now’s the time to snap this up before it’s too late.

Tower T17025 vortx compact air fryer: Was £44.99, now £38.90, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve thought about buying an air fryer and are pushed for space, this compact version is currently reduced by a tasty 14 per cent. Key features include dial controls, a 30-minute timer and adjustable temperature settings. It has a 1.5l capacity, needs little or no oil, and comes with fry, grill, roast and bake functions. We included a larger Tower model in our best air fryers guide, which our reviewer described as being a “doddle to cook meat, veg and fish” in, and “perfect for rustling up a midweek roast.”

Shark bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner CV100UKT: Was £249.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

As Shark discounts go, this 60 per cent saving is seriously impressive. Coming complete with a 5-year guarantee, the vacuum cleaner is designed to handle pet hair and move between carpet and hard floor modes. Standout features include the three suction settings, 360 degree wheels, height adjustable telescopic wand and attachable upholstery, pet and crevice tools. A similar model was included in our best bagless vacuum cleaners round-up, and our tester praised the “manoeuvrability” before adding, “there’s not a lot we don’t love about this vacuum”.

Philips steam iron series 5000: Was £84.99, now £52.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a sizeable 38 per cent off this Philips steam iron, which has a powerful 2600 wattage and handy steam boost blast function. You’ll find a scratch resistant soleplate for extra durability as well. Meanwhile the drip stop feature should keep prevent marks, and the vertical steaming option offers added ironing versatility too.

Vax blade 4 pet and car cordless vacuum cleaner CLSV-B4KP: Was £299.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

This cordless vacuum cleaner currently has 37 per cent off, saving you over £100. Created with home and car cleaning in mind, the model has a motorised pet tool and flexible powered hose. The handheld vacuum has an interchangeable battery offering up to 45 minutes run time, and it includes a stretch hose attachment too.

Instant Pot vortex 4-in-1 air fryer: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Want to cook healthier food in half the time? An air fryer is the answer and Instant Pot’s 4-in-1 model is a bestseller for good reason. In our review of the kitchen gizmo, our tester said: “It’s handy and does what it says it will. It’s also quiet and easy to clean, and performs a number of other functions which helps it earn its keep in your cupboards.” They were not only impressed with the flavour of the food they cooked, but also the texture and crispiness. Right now for Prime Day, there’s 40 per cent off – meaning there’s no better time to invest.

Gtech airram MK2 cordless upright vacuum, grey: Was £229.99, now £138.99, Amazon.co.uk

For Prime Day, you can save 40 per cent on one of our favourite cordless vacuums: Gtech’s airram MK2. Our reviewer said they were “won over by the model’s performance – cleaning both carpets and hardwood flooring to a very high standard.” They praised the handy extras such as LED front lights which “illuminated the floor ahead as we cleaned,” the detachable bin that was “extremely easy to empty” and the cordless model’s very affordable price point. And now, it’s even cheaper thanks to Amazon.

KitchenCraft KCKNB15 kitchen knife set and knife block: Was £54.99, now £40.96, Amazon.co.uk

If your knives are so blunt no amount of sharpening can salvage them then have a look at this kitchen knife set from KitchenCraft. They come in five useful sizes including a bread knife, carving knife, chef knife, utility knife and paring knife and are made from stainless steel with sturdy-looking black handles that slot easily into the block. Pop them in the dishwasher along with your pots and pans and revel in the fact that you bought them while they were 26 per cent off on Amazon.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Savvy shoppers will be happy to know that the event is already full steam ahead. Taking place this week, across 12 and 13 July, where there will be stellar deals dropping left right and centre, so be sure to have your wishlists at the ready.

Eagle-eyed savers may have spied some early Prime Day deals which started from 21 June onwards, the earliest that discounts have ever dropped for the event. In previous years, the early bird offers usually began around 10 days prior to the main event.

More recently, rumours have even been circulating of a second Amazon Prime Day. The event could take place in October, according to leaked memos reported by Business Insider, and while talk of Prime Day No.2 has flown around before, it has never actually taken shape – this year, though, it’s all still to play for.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can easily sign up for here. It costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year, and you’ll not only benefit from Prime Day deals, but you’ll also be able to enjoy free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books, Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you don’t want to pay the member fee, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, which will give you access to the sale. You won’t be charged but you will need to fill in your details, and Amazon will automatically charge you when the month is up.

