Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us again. Confirmed to be taking place in its usual summer slot of July, the countdown is officially on.

Since starting out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the now annual event has since become one of the biggest flash sales of the year.

The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol, fitness, TVs and plenty more. It’s also your chance to save on homewares and kitchen appliances – from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines.

Home to brands including Shark, Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan and Nespresso, Prime Day is one of the best times in the year to stock up on pricey items.

With last year’s event being Amazon’s biggest yet, the stakes are even higher for 2022. As such, we’re here to help you prepare your shopping lists and answer all your burning questions ahead of the sale, from what deals to expect to whether you need a Prime membership.

When will Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals begin?

As per tradition, Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day sale will take place in July. We’re yet to know the exact dates but we do know that the online giant tends to host its annual flash sale on Monday and Tuesday. As such, we’re expecting the event to land on either 11-12 July, or the following week on 18-19 July. And we can expect to see deals on home, kitchen appliances and cleaning products to begin at midnight on the first day of the sale.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can easily sign up for here. It costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year, and you’ll not only benefit from Prime Day deals, but you’ll also be able to enjoy free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books, Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you don’t want to pay the member fee, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, which will give you access to the sale. You won’t be charged but you will need to fill in your details, and Amazon will automatically charge you when the month is up.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2022

Every year, Amazon discounts a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from cordless vacuums and air fryers to coffee machines, steam mops and mattresses. Last year, we saw 50 per cent discounts on Shark vacuums and up to 60 per cent off Nespresso coffee machines as well as slow cookers, air fryers, robot vacuum cleaners and plenty more all at half price. There was also huge discounts across big-ticket brands including Ninja, Bosch, Morphy Richards, Ring, Karcher and Eufy.

Last year’s best kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in the UK

Some of best offers we saw in 2021 include Shark’s upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB (Amazon.co.uk) which dropped from £379.99 to £183.99 and the brand’s steam mop (£129.99, Shark.co.uk), reduced by nearly £100.

(Amazon)

The online giant also discounted SodaStream’s spirit sparkling water maker machine (£69.59, Amazon.co.uk) by 50 per cent, dropping to just £49.99. Nespresso’s bestselling vertuo plus coffee machine (£69, Amazon.co.uk) price went from £179.99 to only £99 which was a huge 60 per cent saving.

(Amazon)

Meanwhile, you could also save 51 per cent on an Emma original mattress (£379.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk) and save as much as 40 per cent on Ninja’s cult-favourite grill and air fryer combo device (£179, Amazon.co.uk).

