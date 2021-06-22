So far, we’ve seen huge discounts on Amazon Kindles, Lego sets, AirPods and more (The Independent)

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing with huge savings to snap up across tech, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys, but you need to act fast as the event ends at midnight tonight.

One of the best times of the year to bag yourself a bargain, you can find more than 2 million deals across the site during the sale – particularly on big-ticket items from coveted brands including Shark, Samsung and Apple, as well as on Amazon’s own products.

Yesterday, we saw 55 per cent off beard trimmers, 40 per cent off the Fitbit versa 2, the Instant Pot Duo nearly half price and 50 per cent off Shark vacuums.

Whether you’ve had your eye on a new laptop, TV, Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or an Emma mattress, the second and final day of the flash sale is upon us meaning it’s the last chance you have to fill up your online basket for a fraction of the usual cost.

To save you scrolling and to keep you across the last day of the shopping bonanza, make sure to follow our live coverage here where you can find stellar deals, unrivalled savings and the best advice on navigating the huge sale. So finalise your wish list and happy shopping!

