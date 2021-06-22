Amazon Prime Day 2021 - live: Today’s latest deals on Oral B, Nintendo, Lego and more
From Amazon’s Echo dot to LG TVs and Shark vacuums, follow live for the best discounts as they drop
Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing with huge savings to snap up across tech, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys, but you need to act fast as the event ends at midnight tonight.
One of the best times of the year to bag yourself a bargain, you can find more than 2 million deals across the site during the sale – particularly on big-ticket items from coveted brands including Shark, Samsung and Apple, as well as on Amazon’s own products.
Yesterday, we saw 55 per cent off beard trimmers, 40 per cent off the Fitbit versa 2, the Instant Pot Duo nearly half price and 50 per cent off Shark vacuums.
Whether you’ve had your eye on a new laptop, TV, Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or an Emma mattress, the second and final day of the flash sale is upon us meaning it’s the last chance you have to fill up your online basket for a fraction of the usual cost.
To save you scrolling and to keep you across the last day of the shopping bonanza, make sure to follow our live coverage here where you can find stellar deals, unrivalled savings and the best advice on navigating the huge sale. So finalise your wish list and happy shopping!
Read more:
Save 21% on the world’s lightest 16in laptop from LG
LG laptop LG gram 16Z90P 16in laptop: Was £1,149, now £1,139, Amazon.co.uk
At 1.19kg, the LG gram 16 holds the Guinness World Record for the lightest 16in laptop. With a 16:10 display though, our reviewer said that “it’s far from feeble”. In our round-up of the best lightweight laptops, our writer said that it is geared towards both productivity and entertainment, “particularly because the bezels are extremely thin”. The device boasts an incredible 18-hour battery life, eliminating the need to carry a charging cable with you on busy days.
This Lego Harry Potters Hogwarts playset has 34% off right now
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts set: Was £59.99, now £39.49, Amazon.co.uk
Perfect for both Lego or Harry Potter fans, build your own Hogwarts complete with spinning branches, a Flying Ford Anglia car model, parapet walk, three turrets, dormitory with two beds, potions classroom and Severus Snapes’ office.
Also in the set are Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Seamus Finniga, Argus Filch and Severus Snape figurines plus a Hedwig owl figure. With accessories including potions, cauldrons, wands and more, encourage children to use their imagination and creativity while playing with the set. Snap it up fast while it’s 34% discounted.
Snap up CeraVe’s cult smoothing cleanser for half price this Prime Day
CeraVe smoothing cleanser, 236ml: Was £12, now £6.29, Amazon.co.uk
Prime Day is great for saving on essential beauty and skincare products like this CeraVe smoothing cleanser – now just £6.29. In our review of the product, we said it’s “brilliantly gentle and won’t feel painful on angry, red breakouts but will effectively cleanse skin.”
The hero ingredient is salicylic acid, which “exfoliates, reduces inflammation and redness while unclogging pores too, making it ideal for oily skin types.” Supercharge your skincare regime and add it to your basket now.
You can save more than 20% on a PS5 dualsense controller and charging station bundle
PS5 dualsense controller and charging station bundle: Was £85.13, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk
Got your hands on a new PS5? A bundle of the new dualsense controller with a charging station is currently on sale this Prime Day. Besides looking and feeling good, in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories we said it had “some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration”. The charging station is a convenient bonus.
Snap up a massage gun for under £40 this Prime Day
Milcea massage gun: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
Whether it’s for muscle rehabilitation, breaking down lactic acid or simply relaxing after a long, stressful day, this deep-tissue massager could be just the ticket for sore muscles.
With 30 intensity levels as well as eight massage heads, it targets your problem areas such as the neck, back, arms, legs and more, all while – the brand claims – making no more noise than an electric toothbrush. It also boasts six to eight hours of battery life, so you can sling it in your bag for the day, too.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is half price right now
Amazon Fire HD 8: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
Although we haven’t reviewed this particular model, the slightly updated Fire HD 8 plus (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk) received high praise in our review of the best tablets, with Phelan writing: that “Amazon’s devices work with each other well, so if you have books on a Kindle, say, they will appear on this tablet.”
After a new tablet? Amazon’s popular Fire HD 8 tablet has a whopping 56 per cent off for Prime Day. Now just £39.99, we don’t think you’ll see a more competitive price anywhere else.
There’s 49% off the smart Ring video doorbell and Echo dot bundle right now for Prime Day
Ring video doorbell wired and Echo dot (3rd Gen): Was £88.99, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk
This bundle has everything you need to start your smart home, including the wired version of the Ring video doorbell and an Echo dot.
The doorbell has high definition night vision, which features sharp contrast so you never miss a detail, even after dark, and standard features such as instant notifications, live view and two-way talk. Once the Ring video doorbell is installed, you can hear audio notifications in your home via the Alexa-enabled device, which also has the ability to turn on lights, adjust thermostats and more.
Save 60% on the Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine this Prime Day
Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine special edition 11389: Was £179.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk
Get barista quality brews without leaving the comfort of your home with the Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine. For Prime Day, there’s a huge 62 per cent discount on the popular model.
We’re big fans of Nespresso and while this deal is on a special edition of the machine, the vertuo plus earned a spot in our guide to the best coffee pod machines for an easy at-home brew, so we can attest first-hand to why it deserves a spot in your morning routine, and on your kitchen counter.
Save 44% on this Morphy Richards air fryer
Morphy Richards 480003 health fryer: Was £89.99, now £55, Amazon.co.uk
Air fryers have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, with people raving about their ability to cook their favourite meals with all the taste of delicious fried foods but with a fraction of the oil. One of the best deals we’ve spotted is on the Morphy Richards 48003 health air fryer, which has an impressive saving of 44 per cent.
Featuring in our guide to the best air fryers, our reviewer said that out of all the gadgets they tested, this one made the best chips, and they also praised it for cooking up delicious and nourishing meals quickly.
Keeping your floors clean has never been so easy with the Ecovacs N79S robot vacuum
Ecovacs robotics deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner: Was £249, now £139.98, Amazon.co.uk
This innovative device can be operated via voice control as it can be connected to Google Home Voice or Amazon Alexa, and you can even customise and schedule cleaning sessions on the Ecovacs app on your smartphone.
There’s four cleaning does to choose from to reach all the nooks and crannies in your home, with wide-reaching side brushes and anti-drip and anti-collision sensors. With 40 per cent off right now, it’s a no brainer.
