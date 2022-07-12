Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived – and with it comes a tide of huge savings across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and much more.

The shopping extravaganza has already seen Amazon cut the price of many of our favourite products – everything from Apple AirPods and fitness watches, to Shark vacuum cleaners and Sony TVs.

It’s also one of the best times of year to save on hygiene products and electricals – particularly on pricey electric toothbrushes from big-name brands in the business.

If you’re looking to supercharge your dental regime, we’ve spotted a stellar saving on Oral-B’s bestselling iO7 electric toothbrush (was £399.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk).

With a huge 68 per cent off – equating to a saving of £270 – you’ll want to run, not walk, to snap up this deal.

Oral-B iO7electric toothbrush: Was £399.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

The rounded bristle design of Oral-B’s iO7 toothbrush uses gentle micro-vibrations for a deep clean, while an enhanced smart pressure sensor cleverly tells you whether you’re brushing too soft, too hard, or just right – lest you have to play Goldilocks on your own. And, comparing it to the even more expensive iO9, our reviewer said this model came out on top. when comparing the two.

“The iO7 gives you access to five cleaning modes – daily clean, whitening, gum care, sensitive and intense – which is probably three more than you really need, but it does allow you to play about with the oscillation angle of the brush and the frequency to find the one you are most comfortable with,” was one key benefit they shared.

And the app received kudos too, with our reviewer sharing that they “liked how the app showed the teeth turning from dark blue to light blue and then white as we did a thorough job”.

So, if your old toothbrush needs a snazzy upgrade, then a 68 per cent discount is hard to beat. In fact, the only time we’ve seen this brush at a better price was in the January sales – but don’t worry, it was only a tenner cheaper, so don’t feel like you’ve missed out on too much, this is definitely still a bargain.

