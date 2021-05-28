Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest online sale events of the year, is fast approaching with stellar deals expected on everything from speakers and laptops to coffee machines and TVs.

With last year’s event taking place in the autumn due to safety concerns for employees during the coronavirus pandemic, this year, the online event will take place on an undisclosed date in June.

Amazon is predicted to deliver its biggest sale yet in 2021, with huge savings expected across tech, kids’ toys, fashion, home appliances, beauty and more.

Another area where you can save big during Prime Day is on alcohol and spirits, with previous years seeing discounts on gin, beer, rum, vodka, wine and more.

While Amazon may not be the most obvious choice for stocking up on alcohol, the site is full of boozy discounts with great savings to be had. A bonus? It’s even delivered to your door, saving you that burdensome supermarket trip.

So whether you’re stocking up for guests now lockdown restrictions are relaxed or simply want to fill up your drinks cabinet for a fraction of the cost – there’s no better time to do so than on Prime Day.

With not long to go until the shopping bonanza, here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the event – including when it is, how to take part and the best alcohol deals already available on Amazon.

When will Prime Day 2021 begin?

One of the most anticipated flash sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day historically occurs in July but was delayed until October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the retailer has confirmed that the event will take place in June, it has yet to announce an official date for Prime Day 2021. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the sale event will run from 21 June to 22 June, although this has not been confirmed by Amazon. The online giant usually reveals the official date around two weeks before the big day, so the announcement could be imminent.

Amazon usually hosts pre-Prime Day deals in the week leading up to the event, with Prime Day itself normally stretching over two days rather than one.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day 2021 deals?

Offers and discounts available throughout the Prime Day event are only available to shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership, and not just to anyone who visits the site.

If you’re looking to sign up before the big day, membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year with subscribers eligible to such advantages as same-day or next-day delivery, more than 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

For those already subscribed, you’re automatically given access to the deals. Alternatively, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial in the lead up to Prime Day so you don’t miss out on snapping up any savings.

What can you expect from Prime Day beer, wine & spirits deals in 2021?

From gin and rum to vodka and prosecco, you can expect to see plenty of savings on booze from Amazon’s grocery store throughout the shopping bonanza – and while the exact deals remain a mystery, there’ll be no better time to stock up your bar cart.

What were last year’s best beer, wine & spirits deals in the UK?

Prime Day is the perfect time to buy a bottle of your favourite spirit at a fraction of the cost. Last year, prices were slashed across all the big-name brands with 30 per cent off Tanqueray, Aviation and Malfy Gins as well as 40 per cent savings on Jack Daniel’s and Southern Comfort.

(King of Soho)

Among the huge savings to be had on these notable brands, we saw Edinburgh Gin’s strawberry and pink pepper gin liqueur (£14.95, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by 32 per cent while this King of Soho gin (£28.89, Amazon.co.uk) had a saving of 35 per cent.

Amazon also knocked £80 off the price of this Johnnie Walker blue label bottle (£118.95, Amazon.co.uk) and 35 per cent off this Ciroc red berry flavoured vodka (£28.99, Amazon.co.uk).

(No.3)

We also saw a saving of 34 per cent on the No.3 London Dry Gin (£34.84, Amazon.co.uk), which earned the top spot in our round-up of the best gins, with out taster praising the “perfect, clean succession of resinous pine, orange peel and earthy cardamom that keeps you craving the next sip.”

Are there any early beer, wine & spirits deals for 2021?

While Amazon Prime Day 2021 has yet to start, there are plenty of impressive deals and savings to be had across the site on wine, beer and spirits. Here, we’ve scoured through to bring you some of the best – but be quick, as they may not last long.

Gran Pico Reserva cabernet sauvignon Chile, 75cl: Was £47.99, now £33.66, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you can’t wait for Prime Day, why not save 30 per cent on this case of six cabernet sauvignon bottles to see you through your next dinner party. With flavours of red fruits, black pepper and aromas of black fruits, the vino looks to be the perfect accompaniment to red meats and barbecue food.

Buy now

Bloom London dry gin floral citrus botanicals, 700ml: Was £35, now £16.22, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For the gin devotees, snap up a bottle of Tanqueray’s classic London dry gin – discounted by more than 20 per cent. Made with the same combination of botanicals as was discovered by Charles Tanqueray in 1830, simply mix with tonic and garnish for a refreshing G&T. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best gins for 2021, our reviewer praised the tipple as “crisp, juniper-forward [and] crowd-pleasing.”

Buy now

Bollinger special cuvee champagne, 75cl: Was £43, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A bestseller on Amazon for good reason, save nearly 20 per cent on this Bollinger cuvee champagne. The bone dry tipple’s flavours of citrus, nuts, figs and spice owes to the high proportion of pinot noir. Ideal as an aperitif, pair with fish or seafood for dinner or save it for a celebration.

Buy now

Ableforth’s rumbullion, 70cl: Was £35.95, now £24.35, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One fordrum enthusiasts, this spiced blend of Caribbean rums contains a variety of botanicals and fruity notes. With nearly 20 per cent off, it will make the perfect addition to your drinks cabinet. Drink on its own, over ice with lime garnish or mix with ginger beer for a dark and stormy cocktail that’s sure to impress any guests.

Buy now

Whitley Neill flavoured gin pack, 3 x 5cl: Was £12.99, now £8.01, Amazon.co.uk

(Whitley Neill )

Making the perfect gift for any gin lover, this Whitley Neill flavoured gin pack includes three 5cl bottles and is currently discounted by more than 30 per cent. Containing miniature rhubarb and ginger, raspberry and parma violet gin, sip them over ice or pair with tonic for a fruity G&T.

Buy now

Jack Daniel’s gentleman Jack Tennessee whiskey, 70cl: Was £36, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The premium version of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey, the main difference is that it’s double mellowed – meaning it’s been filtered through charcoal before being filled into the barrel and bottled. With notes of maple syrup, fruit and vanilla spice, enjoy on its own on the rocks or mix with Coke.

Buy now

Camden pale ale 4% ABV, 24 x 330ml: Was £33, now £26, Amazon.co.uk

(Camden )

Perfect for your next barbecue, stock up with this 24 pack of Camden pale ale – a hoppy, fruity, dry and unpasteurised beer that’s vegetarian and vegan, too. You can save more than 20 per cent on the pack on Amazon at the moment – a deal too good to miss.

Buy now

