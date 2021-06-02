Amazon Prime Day is due to kick off later this month, running from 21 June to 22 June. The online retailer’s annual two-day sale is the highlight of every bargain hunter’s calendar, bringing huge savings across Amazon’s entire range of products, from cosmetics and clothes to technology and toys.

Last year’s Prime Day was delayed until October, but this year the sale returns to its usual summertime slot. The exact deals are never revealed in advance, though as Prime Day enters its sixth year we’ve got a good idea of what you can expect to see.

On this page you’ll find the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals as they’re announced. While ongoing supply problems mean it’s very unlikely we’ll see the latest consoles for sale – never mind discounted – we still expect to see great savings on Xbox and PlayStation videogames, as well as discounts on current-generation videogames consoles.

Ahead of the event, we’ve pulled together some existing deals on gaming peripherals, but be sure to check back as we approach the big day for the most up-to-date gaming offers on Prime Day. Deals are sometimes made available in the run-up to the big day and they can sell out fast, so it’s worth keeping tabs on the products and games you’re interested in.

When will Prime Day gaming deals begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are 21 June and 22 June according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

Amazon usually hosts early Prime Day deals in the week leading up to the event, so keep an eye out for discounts ahead of the big day.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day gaming deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime customers. A subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, and unlocks premium features such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

If you’re never used Amazon Prime before, you can register for a 30-day trial any time before the sale to access the deals. If you’ve previously been a member or already used up your free trial, keep an eye out for discounts or deals on renewing your membership. Amazon usually makes these available in the run up to Prime Day to ensure as many customers as possible can take part.

What to expect from Prime Day gaming deals in 2021

Something we don’t expect to see in the sale this year is either of the next-generation consoles. Demand for the Xbox Series X and PS5 has been sky-high for months, with new stock arriving intermittently and selling out in minutes. If you’re on the hunt for the new consoles: here’s where to buy the PS5 in the UK, and here’s where the Xbox Series X is in stock in the UK.

You should have better luck getting your hands on a Nintendo Switch bundle. Bloomberg reports that, ahead of E3 2021 in June, Nintendo will announce a next-generation upgrade to the Nintendo Switch. Called the Switch pro, the new console is said to be launching in September or October and will be sold alongside the cheaper Switch lite. The original Switch console will be phased out.

This makes it very likely we’ll see a return of discounted Switch lite bundles on Prime Day, as well as savings on remaining stock of the original Switch console. Expect to see new Nintendo games like Ring Fit Adventure and Pokémon Snap on sale too.

Gaming hardware is always very popular, so be on the lookout for deals on gaming headsets, SSD hard drives, and DualSense and Xbox controllers. We’ll update this page with the best Prime Day gaming deals as they drop.

Last year’s best gaming deals in the UK

The Nintendo Switch was one of the bestsellers at last year’s Prime Day. The coral pink Switch lite with Minecraft bundle flew off the virtual shelves and today is no longer in stock, but the Nintendo Switch lite console (£194.99, Amazon.co.uk) can still be bought separately. It’s also since become available in a fetching shade of blurple.

The Xbox One S (£448.99, Amazon.co.uk) was another big seller. The console (not to be confused with the newer Xbox Series S) fell in price to just £249.99 and was bundled with FIFA 21, one month of Game Pass and a 14-day trial of Xbox Live.

Retro fans enjoyed a discount on the plug-and-play Sega Mega Drive mini (£146.48, Amazon.co.uk), which, owing to scarcity, has increased in price since last year’s Prime Day, when it could be snapped up for £49.99.

Early Prime Day gaming deals in the UK

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to find gaming deals at Amazon. Ahead of the big day, there are discounts to be found on some fantastic games and consoles. Here are our top picks.

Nintendo Switch lite in turquoise: Was £199, now £193.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The fully portable version of Nintendo’s newest handheld is the company’s best console since the Wii, and now sports a growing library of exclusive games you can’t play anywhere else. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and, most recently, Pokémon Snap make Switch lite an essential purchase for gaming on the go.

PS5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £60.21, now £56.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Whether you’re lucky enough to already have a PS5, or you’re ritualistically preparing for its arrival by stocking up on controllers, Amazon has shaved a few quid off the price of the new DualSense. Haptic feedback in the shoulder buttons creates different sensations depending on the game, from feeling like you’re drawing back the string of a bow, to the sensation of snapping open a toy capsule.

Xbox wireless controller, robot white: Was £54.49, now £49.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

You can pick up the white Xbox wireless controller for less than £50 on Amazon right now. It’s worth doing even if you haven’t been able to grab Microsoft’s newest console yet, as the previous generation controllers will work perfectly well on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. You can even connect it to your PC for some desktop gaming. Looking sharp in “robot white”, this pristine Xbox controller is just begging you to spill gravy on it.

How to get the best deals

We’ll update this page with gaming deals as soon as they arrive, so keep checking back in for the latest discounts. You can also add games you’re interested in to your Amazon wish list. Anything that gets discounted will be right there waiting for you in your basket, ready to snap up.

For staying on top of the Lightning Deals, we recommend using the Amazon shopping app. Lightning Deals last for a few hours or while stocks last, so switch your notifications on to be alerted as soon as products you’re interested have gone on sale.

