Grab Mass Effect Legendary Edition and 30 other free games with Prime Gaming this July
Amazon is celebrating Prime Day by giving away a huge library of PC titles, including some modern classics
Prime Gaming is ramping up for July by dropping more than 30 free games for members to claim and keep forever. The huge giveaway is part of the build-up to Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, which this year takes place from 8 to 11 July.
Leading the charge is a selection of AAA titles, headlined by the superb Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which bundles together the entire, critically acclaimed sci-fi RPG trilogy.
You can also grab racing sim GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat and a trio of classic Star Wars titles. On top of that, Prime members can instantly download more than 25 indie games, including gems like Death Squared and Samurai Shodown II.
Amazon’s picks are a selection of both old and new games, but they include some real must-plays and lesser-known hits you might have missed. Any free games you add to your account are yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your Prime subscription.
Alongside the huge Prime Day haul, members can also claim July's standard line-up of free titles. Here’s the full list:
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip — 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
What is Prime Gaming?
Prime Gaming is included with your Amazon Prime subscription and is one of the most underrated perks of membership. It features a rotating selection of free downloadable PC games each month, which are yours to keep forever, even after you’ve cancelled your subscription.
You also get a free subscription to a Twitch channel of your choice every month, as well as access to a library of free in-game content and cosmetics for popular online games like Pokémon Go, Grand Theft Auto Online and World of Warcraft.
An Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 when you sign up for a year. As well as unlocking a bunch of free games with Prime Gaming, you get benefits like unlimited one-day and same-day delivery on eligible orders, access to Prime Video for streaming movies and TV shows, and exclusive deals and discounts.
Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, but you can access the deals from 8 July by starting a 30-day free trial today.
