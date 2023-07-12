Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’ve entered the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day 2023, and with only hours left of the two-day shopping event, if you haven’t yet taken advantage of the deals, then now is your chance.

There’s been stellar savings on big ticket items, such as coffee machines, mattresses, TVs and laptops to name a few, but there are more fun offers to look out for too.

Of course, we’re still seeing great deals drop on everything from Amazon and Apple devices and even beauty products, but we’re getting really niche with this one, pulling out Crocs as one of the star buys.

With almost 50 per cent off, this pair of baya clogs does seem like quite the steal. And we’re always after a bargain buy when it comes to these sandals. But that’s not all. There’s also up to 21 per cent off the colourful classics for kids, such as this taffy pink option (from £23.74, Amazon.co.uk).

So, if you’re looking for a new work shoe, gardening shoe, or even an easy-to-slip-on beach buy this summer, take a look below at why this offer from Crocs has caught our eye.

Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £39.99, now from £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Annoyingly, the discount on this pair of Crocs depends on size and colour. It’s slightly all over the place, but luckily, when it comes to the graphite colourway, we’ve spotted a 49 per cent discount, which is still a huge saving.

Navy (49 per cent), espresso (33 per cent) and pepper (49 per cent) also have some great discounts on offer depending on size. But it was the graphite colour that caught our eye thanks to the fact it can work with almost everything and is a great workwear staple that isn’t quite as harsh as black.

A similar model, the classic clog, featured in our best women’s clogs round-up. While our tester admitted they were an original hater of the shoe, the comfort of them eventually won them over.

They wrote: “Crafted from a soft rubber-like material and the company’s own “Croslite” technology, the shoes promise to mould to your feet – and that, they did. Combine this with the heel strap for a more secure fit and ventilation ports, and we can see why they’ve become a staple of off-duty style.” Seems like quite the 180 to us.

Buy now

Crocs unisex classic clogs: Was £44.99, now £21.68, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We told you there were also discounts to be found on the more colourful models, and this bright cobalt classic option is here to prove just that. Once again, discounts vary for different sizes (which range from a men’s UK size 1-16 and a women’s UK size 2-17, but we’ve spotted offers ranging from 39 to 52 per cent off, which are all very decent if you ask us.

This is the classic style that was named best rubber clogs in our round-up, with our writer saying that “while we still can’t quite get on board with wearing them out n’ about, we can get on board with their comfort levels around the house”.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on clothing and gadgets, try the links below: