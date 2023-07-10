Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is now officially in full swing. Starting today and ending 11.59pm on 12 July, the shopping bonanza ushers in big savings on some of the best TVs of 2023.

As well as discounts on the latest 4K and OLED tellies from Samsung, LG, Sony and more, we’re seeing lower prices on thousands of products, including laptops, fitness bands, phones, games consoles and tablets.

As with previous years, our IndyBest team of shopping experts are on hand to help filter the rubbish deals and find the ones that are worth your hard-earned cash, whether you’re shopping for the latest iPhone, one of the best air fryers or another bargain gem.

Ready for a TV upgrade? We’ve found the best Prime Day TV deals ahead of the sale.

Best Prime Day TV deals 2023

LG OLED C2 48in TV: Was £1,399.99, now £879, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

Here’s a massive 37 per cent discount on one of the best TVs you can buy right now – the biggest saving we’ve seen. Launched in 2022, the LG C2 offers excellent picture quality thanks to its premium OLED panel, which produces rich contrast, vibrant colours and darker blacks. This model usually hovers around the £1,000 mark, but ahead of Amazon Prime Day it’s now at its lowest ever price.

Buy now

Samsung 43in UE43TU7020: Was £379, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Here’s a big discount on one of the best LED televisions Samsung makes. A step below OLED and QLED sets in terms of overall picture quality, it still provides sharp and detail viewing, thanks to its 4K resolution. Samsung’s smart TV interface is also the best of any we’ve tested: intuitive, responsive, and not too cluttered.

Buy now

Samsung 50in CU7100: Was £549, now £375.15, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

One of the cheapest 4K LED televisions in Samsung’s newest line-up of 2023 sets, the CU7100 balances great picture quality with stylish, thin bezels and a narrow profile. You also get Samsung’s excellent on-screen menus, which are the most intuitive and easy to navigate of any TV we’ve tested, plus HDMI 2.1 support for 60Hz gaming with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Buy now

Samsung 55in QN90B: Was £1,599, now £874.02, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This 55in 4K Samsung TV launched in 2022 and offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for fast-paced gaming on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. The QLED tech allows for per-pixel lighting, giving the screen excellent contrast and fine detail whether you’re watching a moodily lit Netflix thriller or the floodlit European qualifiers. There’s a juicy £700 discount on offer.

Buy now

Samsung 43in BU8500: Was £599, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This Samsung TV currently has an impressive 43 per cent discount, saving you £260. Promising to deliver a “lifelike, vivid picture”, whether you’re catching up on the latest Marvel release or your favourite boxset. It’s designed with adaptive audio too, which will automatically adjust the sound, depending on what you’re watching, for an all-round immersive experience.

Buy now

Toshiba 24WK3C63DB 24in: Was £169, now £126.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

This budget-friendly Toshiba makes an ideal second TV for a bedroom or kitchen. The 720px resolution isn’t as sharp as you’ll find on a more expensive set, which is to be expected, but this 24in display has quality where it matters. Built-in Alexa means you can play Prime Video movies and music, set reminders, look up recipes and ask general knowledge questions using your voice.

Buy now

Hisense 50A6BGTUK 4K UHD smart TV: Was £499, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

This 50in screen with 4K UHD will let you immerse yourself in all your favourite films and TV shows. If the Hisense detects a sports signal, it will automatically switch to sports mode to allow you to enjoy the game stadium-style. And most importantly, all your favourite streaming services are supported; from Netflix and Apple TV to Disney Plus and, of course, Prime Video.

Buy now

LG 55in OLED A2: Was £1,699.99, now £729, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

There’s almost £1,000 off the 55in LG OLED A2 in the Prime Day sale. This is a great price for a set of this size and age. The OLED panel uses per-pixel lighting rather than a flat backlight to produce more realistic contrast and colours compared to a standard LCD or LED screen. In dark rooms the effect is especially noticeable, making this set ideal for cinema viewing at home.

Buy now

Sony Bravia X72K 4K smart android TV 50in: Was £749, now £479, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a cool £300 off this Sony Bravia smart android TV, and the 2022 model has a 4K HDR screen with a refresh rate of 50Hz. Watch streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Instant Video on the 50in screen, which has a narrow bezel for optimum picture size. There’s a voice-activated remote control to help you search through over 400,000 movies and TV shows, and you can play games on it too.

Buy now

Toshiba UF3D 43in smart Fire TV: Was £349, now £228, Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

This Toshiba 43in smart TV is complete with Dolby Vision HDR. It boasts in-built Fire TV and integrated speakers for optimal sound quality. You can also access apps including Netflix, Now, Disney+, ITVX and Prime Video with the relevant subscription. Plus, the Alexa voice remote means you can easily find a show or film, as well as check the weather and even sync the TV up with other smart devices.

Buy now

Samsung CU8500 65in 4K UHD smart TV: Was £1,099, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Samsung smart TV is a brand-new 2023 model and it boasts a 65in 4K UHD screen which can be used in profile or multi-view modes. It has an ultra-thin profile and can be mounted on the wall or displayed using the included stand. Subscription streaming services include Netflix and Disney+ and there’s also a built-in gaming TV hub, so you can play Xbox, Ge-Force and Nvidia games without a console.

Buy now

Hisense 43A6EGTUK: Was £429, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Hisense telly is almost half price in the Prime Day sale. The discounted 2022 model comes complete with game mode, providing speedier response times, a crisp 4k display and immersive audio thanks to DTS Virtual X. It has Alexa built-in too, so you can control the TV with your voice, and you can also catch the most hotly-discussed shows on Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and more.

Buy now

Samsung 75in Q60B QLED 4K smart TV: Was Was £1,619, now £1,019, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a supersized TV, turn to this 75in Samsung device, which is currently reduced by a whopping £600. The size isn’t the only thing you’ll have, it also has a range of impressive features, including a 4K HDR LED screen, adaptive sound, and a super-thin profile. Plus, the smart hub means there’s a selection of streaming services. The model also has an in-built Alexa and can be controlled manually and via voice recognition.

Buy now

LG OLED A2 48in 4K smart TV: Was £1,299.99, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

This 4K LG OLED TV could take movie nights to the next level. The high-tech display promises to bring whatever’s on screen to life, and the experience will only be enhanced thanks to the immersive sound. With built-in streaming apps, including Freeview Play, Netflix, Disney+ and more on offer, there’s plenty to binge.

Buy now

Toshiba 24WD3C63DB 24in HD smart TV with DVD player: Was £189, now £143,Amazon.co.uk

(Toshiba)

This budget-friendly Toshiba is ideal for a bedroom or kitchen and is about as cheap a television as you’ll find from one of the big brands. The 720px resolution isn’t as crisp as you’d find on a more expensive TV, which is to be expected for less than £150, but this 24in display has quality where it matters. Streaming apps include Prime Video and Netflix, and Freeview is built in.

Buy now

Sony Bravia KD-32W800: Was £499, now £299 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save £200 on a Sony Bravia TV thanks to this Prime Day price cut. It features advanced voice control as well as HDR to achieve better, truer colours for more immersive scenes. As with many of these smart Android TVs, you’ll be able to catch up on all of your favourite TV shows and films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Buy now

Samsung 55in QN95B: Was £1,149, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This 55in QLED TV uses Samsung’s “neo QLED” pixel technology, which is a step below true OLED but still offers improved contrast, inky dark blacks and vibrant image quality versus QLED and LED panels. Samsung’s excellent image processing offers crisp 4K upscaling of standard definition content without smearing or distorting the picture. There’s £250 off in the Prime Day sale.

Buy now

Samsung CU8000 4K UHD Smart TV: Was £549, now £389, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a very decent £160 saving to be snapped up on a Samsung Smart TV, which comes complete with crystal 4k resolution for rich and vibrant colour, and impressive audio claimed to create an immersive effect with true to life sound. Other noteworthy features here include the option to use voice commands with Alexa, and the wide range of streaming services that come built-in, from BBC iPlayer to Prime Video, ITV Player and Netflix.

Buy now

Amazon Music Prime Day deal

Prime Day isn’t just about deals on TVs, laptops, tech, Apple products and mattresses because the online giant is also offering four months of Amazon Music for free. From access to ad-free podcasts to thousands of songs and albums from your favourite artists, the membership allows you to listen to Amazon Music offline with unlimited skips. The deal is exclusive to Prime subscribers only and is available until 20 July. After your four month trial, Amazon Music will cost just £8.99.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

You need Amazon Prime to access the Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to paid-up Prime members as well as anyone using a 30-day free trial, so you’ll sign up to make the most of the offers.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free shipping and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale, then cancel your membership if you think Prime isn’t good value for your money.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

To keep on top of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals during the sale, you’ll want to keep an eye on this page. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2023 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches to air fryers.

Our IndyBest experts are continually price-tracking the most popular TVs to filter out the bogus offers. Some unscrupulous retailers like to increase the price of their TVs in advance of Prime Day kicking off, just to discount them again when the sale starts. We’ll let you know which offers are too good to be true, and where to find the best deals as they happen.

