Amazon Prime Day – live: Final day of deals on Lego, Ninja, Sony and more
All the best deals you need to know in the summer sale, from Shark cordless vacuums to Fire TV sticks
Bargain hunters, assemble: Amazon Prime Day – the two-day annual bargain bonanza – is well underway, and everything from the most sought-after home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, fans, mattresses and beauty buys are on sale.
The event kicked off yesterday (Tuesday 11 July), and will end at 11.59pm today (Wednesday 12 July) – meaning it’s your final day to shop the deals. Being one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday.
As expert shoppers, we’re on hand to help you separate the good deals from the bad and help you spot stellar discounts, starting now. So keep checking back for the latest lightning deals and bargain finds on this blog, as well as in our curated guides.
Electric toothbrushes are nearly 70% of for Amazon Prime Day
Oral hygiene products often see the most significant price cuts during Amazon Prime Day – so if you’re in the market for a new toothbrush, water flosser or teeth whitening kit, now is the time to invest.
Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence: Was £280, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
This is a fantastic deal on the Oral-B iO5, which has plummeted to its lowest ever price this Prime Day. It works with Oral-B’s artificially intelligent app, to help you track where and how you brush in real-time. It’s also fitted with a pressure sensor, so you know if you’re brushing too hard, too soft or just right. Plus, there are five different cleaning modes for every level of sensitivity.
Google’s Pixel 6a phone is on sale for Prime Day
Google Pixel 6a: Was £399, now £273.80, Amazon.co.uk
There’s £125 off the Google Pixel 6a, the most affordable Pixel phone Google makes and one of the best budget smartphones we’ve tested. In our Google Pixel 6a review we described it as “a small wonder. For £399 it unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features, while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware that makes pricey flagships of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.”
Upgrade your headphones with this Sony Prime Day deal
Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £350, now £197.60, Amazon.co.uk
Usually selling for £249, the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones are down to their lowest ever price for Prime Day. The best wireless headphones our reviewer has ever tested, the design offers the full package. “It’s rare to experience a pair of wireless headphones with this level of audio subtlety and technical prowess” they said, adding that they “are class-leading headphones whose sound will be hard to beat for a long time to come.”
Amazon’s popular Fire TV stick is 42% off for Prime Day
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Was £64.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk
Nab 42 per cent off an Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max with this super Prime Day saving. As Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick, it enables 4K streaming across six different devices using the Fire OS operating system. Expect to see heavy promotion of its Amazon Prime TV shows and movies, while you can also use BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and many more with subscriptions too.
This TV stick was included in our best streaming devices round-up and our reviewer said it is “the best stick-style streaming device Amazon makes.”
There’s 33% off Lego’s bonsai tree set
Lego bonsai tree set: Was £44.99, now £29.89, Amazon.co.uk
Bonsai trees are notoriously difficult to look after, but we think this buildable model is just perfect. It measures 18cm in height, making it a great model to have on show, and it’s customisable. You can choose between green leaves or pink blossoms, depending on what you think looks best, or change your display with the seasons, if you wish. You can save 33 per cent on the set thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
Apple AirPods are at their lowest price ever
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £249, now £209, Amazon.co.uk
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds have just plummeted to their lowest ever price this Amazon Prime Day, making it an ideal time to invest now that they’re just £209. They offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, you can now control the volume using the stems on the earbuds.
Apple AirPods with wired charging case, 2nd generation: Was £139, now £99, Amazon.co.uk
Discounted by 29 per cent, Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods are back at their lowest ever price (last seen more than a year ago). Despite launching back in 2019, they still pack a punch, with our reviewer noting they “are some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.”
Calling all avid DIYers – save on power tools during Prime Day
From electric screwdrivers to sanders and more, now’s the time to save on pricey power tools in the final day of the Prime Day sale.
Bosch home and garden cordless screwdriver: Was £68, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
Enjoy more than 40 per cent off this cordless screwdriver from Bosch, which boasts a compact design, so it’s small and easy to use. With a soft grip to allow comfortable handling, it also features an illuminated window to easily allow the user to select the required screw bit needed for the desired task. A high performance item, its easy select function allows the user to change between the 12 integrated bits with just the push of the button – and it’s durable, claiming to last up to 90 screws with one fully charged battery.
Get your caffeine fix with this Nespresso coffee machine deal
Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £150, now £65, Amazon.co.uk
With nearly 60 per cent knocked off the price of Nespresso’s cult vertuo next coffee machine, there’s no better time to invest. Working with Nespresso coffee capsules (choose from more than 30 blends with 12 complimentary welcome pods included with the machine), brew espressos, double espressos, gran lungos, large mugs and even carafes. Featuring a one-touch system and 30-second heat up, it can even be connected to your smartphone for seamless updates and descaling alerts.
Amazon’s Echo pop smart speaker costs just £17.99
Amazon Echo pop: Was £44.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s newest and cheapest Alexa smart speaker has been reduced by a massive 60 per cent this Prime Day. “The Amazon Echo Pop is exceedingly good value. It’s fast and responsive, thanks to the improved processor, and it’s one of the cutest Amazon Echo devices we’ve ever laid eyes on, with two bright, deep colours and two more muted colours to choose from,” our writer said in their review. Ideal for kids’ bedrooms and bathrooms, this will bring Alexa to any room, at an affordable price.
Cool savings on fans this Prime Day
Philips oscillating tower fan 5000 series: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
With three speed settings and modes, adjust this Philips model to suit your preferences – whether you want a gentle breeze or a full-on blast of air. You can even use the aromatherapy add-on to waft your favourite essential oil scents around your home – we feel calmer just thinking about it, and the idea is even more enticing now there’s more than 20 per cent off the 5000 series for Prime Day.
