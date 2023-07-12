Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve now entered the final day of Amazon Prime Day 2023, and you don’t have long left to save big on the items gathering dust in your wish list.

The two-day sales bonanza, which ends at midnight tonight, has already seen the retailer slash prices on Apple products to their lowest ever prices, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds and the Apple Watch Series 8.

As well as Apple products, Amazon has taken a bite out of the price of other tech staples and home appliances. There are hefty discounts in the sale on laptops, Amazon speakers and TVs, as well as air fryers, cordless vacuum cleaners and, yes, even fans to help beat the summer heat.

We’ll be here right up until tonight when the shopping bonanza ends, continuously rifling through the deals to find the absolute crème de la crème. So, buckle up and keep checking back, as we bring you the best Apple deals this Prime Day.

The best Prime Day Apple deals 2023

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £249, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds have just plummeted to their lowest-ever price this Amazon Prime Day, making it an ideal time to invest now that they’re just £209. They offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, you can now control the volume using the stems on the earbuds. The charging case now also has a loop on the side, to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, 256 GB, silver: Was £1,309, now £1,110.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Save a massive £200 on the cost of Apple’s current iPhone 14 Pro Max – the best iPhone that Apple currently has in its range. We’ve never seen its price this low before. Our reviewer described it as “powerful” and “beautiful”, and noted the great battery life of the max model (up to 29 hours), as well as the great safety protections, “dazzling” visual features, better camera and slick software upgrade compared with its predecessors. If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, look no further than this Prime Day deal.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £369, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Reduced by nearly 20 per cent, Apple’s 2021 iPad is one of the cheapest models you can buy. The 9th generation tablet boasts a 10.2in screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. Compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the iPad is complete with a back camera and front camera for extra versatility.

Buy now

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS: Was £419, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This rare saving sees Apple’s most recent smartwatch reduced to its lowest-ever price. Said to be its most powerful watch yet, new features include temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep-stage monitoring. A huge upgrade on the series 7, it still contains step-counting as well as workout- and calorie-tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our tester said: “Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods with wired charging case, 2nd generation: Was £139, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Discounted by 29 per cent, Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods are back at their lowest ever price (last seen more than a year ago). Despite launching back in 2019, they still pack a punch, with our reviewer noting they “are some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.” The design is unchanged since day one, “but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the Pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” our tester added.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 10.9in, 10th generation, 2022: Was £499, now £439, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Want the latest standard iPad at its cheapest ever price? The 10th generation iPad is currently on sale this Prime Day with a hefty £60 discount. It’s the first iPad with curved edges, borrowing a design choice from the iPad Air and iPad Pro. And our reviewer was thoroughly impressed when they had a look at it last year. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which costs £170 more,” they said in their review.

Buy now

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation with MagSafe charging case, 2021: Was £189, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The third-generation AirPods (which launched in 2021) were praised by The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan for being a “very big step up from the second-generation model”. He noted that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. This is a very impressive deal, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air laptop M1 chip, 2020: Was £999, now £739, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air has just had a further price cut on day two of Amazon Prime Day, bringing it down by a further £40. That’s a whopping £260 off. Touted as having all-day battery life (up to 18 hours depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

Buy now

Apple 10.9in iPad Air, 5th generation, 2022: Was £669, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s cheaper alternative to the iPad Pro, the 5th generation Air model is discounted by almost £100 for Prime Day. Running on the new M1 chip, the 2022 upgrade is faster and more powerful than its predecessors. In our review of the iPad Air, our writer said: “In its own right, this is a spectacular iPad, with a gorgeous 10.9in display, useful new features like Centre Stage for better video calls, and speedy performance.” Praising the beautiful look, versatility and convenience of the tablet, they said the iPad Air “will be more than powerful enough to make it the ideal choice.” Buy now

Apple Pencil, 2nd generation: Was £139, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It's rare to see big savings on Apple accessories, but we've spotted a stellar saving on a 2nd generation Apple Pencil in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Allowing you to write directly onto the screen of a compatible Apple iPad, as well as being compatible with the most recent iPad Pro, iPad Mini and iPad Air, this 29 per cent saving is a hard one to pass up. Plus, this pencil magnetically attaches to the screen so that you know exactly where it is the next time you need it and, when not in use, it should charge itself up.

Buy now

Apple Watch Ultra: Was £849, now £719, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra has plummeted to its lowest ever price this Prime Day, with a massive saving of £130. Prior to today, the lowest price on the smartwatch was £819 – so this is a gigantic saving. Bigger and bulkier than previous Apple Watch designs, the Apple Watch Ultra is the smartwatch for adventurers. It has double the battery life of other Apple Watches and a bigger screen. It’s also the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity. Our tech critic reviewed it last year and had plenty of praise for the new smartwatch. “The new Apple Watch ultra is big and powerful, offering fast performance, though no faster than other 2022 Apple Watches.” They said. “The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability.” It features crash detection, depth monitoring and more.

Buy now

Apple Watch SE, 2nd second generation: Was £259, now £228, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The second generation Apple Watch SE has a smaller screen than the flagship Series 8 and loses a few features – such as the always-on display, ECG readings, pulse oxygen sensors and period tracking. However, it still rocks the same speedy processor, round-the-clock health monitoring and seamless integration with your iPhone. There’s a £31 price drop this Prime Day, making it an even more enticing offer if you’re in the market.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air, 15in, 2023: Was £1,399, now £1,289.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

On the hunt for a new MacBook? The 15in MacBook Air has literally only just been released and it already has more than £100 off in this Prime Day deal. Weighing 1.5kg, the laptop’s key features include a 15in screen, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. If you need more storage, there’s £100 off the 512GB option too (was £1,599, now £1,499.97, Amazon.co.uk).

The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan tried out Apple’s most recent MacBook air. In his review, he said the laptop is “more than fast enough for most needs” and it handles “all tasks effortlessly and silently”.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB: Was £849, now £764, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The base iPhone 14 currently has 10 per cent off at Amazon. “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, with Apple’s excellent design and build quality, boasting now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera,” our writer said in their review. “The iPhone 14’s internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary, all for a price less than the iPhone 13 pro, with which it shares the same processor.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods Max: Was £549, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirPods Max are some of the best wireless headphones we’ve ever tested, and Amazon has sliced a tidy £50 off the asking price this Prime Day. “They are big, chunky, maximalist headphones. But despite being rather large, they’re also soft and comfy,” our writer said in their review. “They sound stellar – both rich and full – but our favourite feature has to be the spatial audio. The sound of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing.”

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. While Amazon’s most recent sales event – the Amazon Spring Sale – was opened up to everyone, Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sale has always been locked to Prime subscribers, so you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months is eligible for the free trial. Once you’re all done shopping (or Prime Day is over), just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged. Thank us later.

