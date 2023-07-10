Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tech fans, rejoice. Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived. Between now and 11.59pm on 12 July, you’re going to be served up hot, hot deals on all your most-coveted Amazon devices (which always see the most significant discounts).

Over the next 48 hours, Amazon’s big bargain bonanza will see shoppers save cash on a whole range of product categories, including tech, beauty, home appliances, mattresses and much more. But we’ve got our eye on everything Amazon here, including Ring and eero.

We’re already seeing huge price cuts on Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Echo Dot speakers, Ring doorbells, Fire TV Sticks and more. As always, we’ll be here throughout the entirety of the event, bringing you the best deals as they land, so stay tuned for all the top savings as they roll in.

Best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: Was £114.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s currently a £15 saving on this Amazon Fire 7 kids’ tablet, taking its price down to less than £100. The tablet has a 7in screen and comes complete with parental controls for setting screen time limits and age-appropriate access. You can choose between blue, purple and red case colours, while there’s 16GB internal memory and 10 hours of battery life.

Named best for younger kids in our best kids’ tablets round-up, our reviewer praised the “super-speedy setup” and “two-year warranty for total peace of mind”. They also said the case “will protect it from even the most savage drops” and that the tablet “will last them until their tweens, offering decent value for money.”

Buy now

Amazon Kindle unlimited, 3 months: Was £28.47, now free, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In the lead-up to Prime Day, Prime members can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Giving you access to millions of books, thousands of audiobooks and selected magazine subscriptions on any device. From Kindles to iPhones, read on any device at any time from the Kindle app. Costing £9.49 each month after the three-month period is over, the offer is valid until 12 July 2023.

Buy now

Amazon Echo, 4th gen: Was £109.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Alex Lee/The Independent)

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo has been discounted by £10 in this Prime Day deal. The device won top spot in our round-up of the best Amazon smart speakers, with our tech writer Alex Lee stating it’s “the best all-round smart speaker. It’s not too big, not too small, has excellent sound and isn’t too expensive”. It has an integrated smart hub, so you don’t need to create a smart home skill to connect devices. “It sounded rich, detailed and oh, could it get loud. Plus, we were able to set up personalised voice recognition for each family member, and Alexa skills worked a dream.”

Buy now

Amazon eero 6+, pack of 3: Was £299.99, now £194.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save more than £100 with this Amazon Prime Day bargain, which slices the price of an eero 6+ mesh wifi system multi-pack by a whopping 35 per cent. Create a wifi system reaching all corners of your home, thanks to this three-satellite pack. Plug one into the main router, and install the other two elsewhere in the house, syncing the system up with its coordinating eero app. This also means you can set up a guest network for visitors or block and pause access to websites, which is useful if you have children.

We named this product best overall in our best mesh wifi systems guide, where our reviewer said: “We loved this simple little system. It worked perfectly throughout our medium-sized house, eliminating all the dead zones across three floors.”

Buy now

Ring Intercom: Was £99.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Flat dwellers, Amazon has a way of turning your dumb audio intercom into a smart one that you can control through your phone. The Ring Intercom lets you speak to anyone at your building’s entrance through the Ring app and buzz them in, speak to them through your phone and grant limited-time access for Amazon delivery drivers, so you’ll never have to wait to buzz them up. You can even set up guess keys for friends and family. There’s currently a whopping 52 per cent discount on the Ring Intercom this Prime Day.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save a whopping 60 per cent on the 5th generation Echo Dot, taking its price down to just over £20. Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more using Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services, as well as via Bluetooth connected to your phone. The smart speaker features a room-temperature sensor, which can be synced up with compatible smart home devices, such as a fan or heater. Plus, in-built privacy controls include a button to disconnect the microphone.

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 5, 3rd gen: Was £89.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a new smart home control system, Amazon’s third generation Eco show 5 is now reduced by a sizeable 50 per cent. The device has an in-built Alexa for voice-controlled tasks such as setting alarms, playing music, making lists and switching off compatible lights. Make video calls with the 2MP camera and the 5.5in display screen can be synced up with compatible doorbells and used for displaying pictures digitally too. Concerned about privacy? You can switch the camera and microphone off, and there’s an integral camera cover as well.

Buy now

Amazon Echo buds, 2nd gen: Was £109.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s wireless earbuds have been reduced by a massive 67 per cent for Prime Day. Key features include active noise cancellation, which is useful for a busy commute, work purposes and simple peace and quiet. There’s also an in-built microphone and a wired charging case. One charge will give you up to five hours of playback, while the charging case takes this amount up to 15 hours. For voice control, the Echo buds are compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. If you’d like to optimise the privacy settings, you can also mute the microphone using Alexa.

Buy now

Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save a third on snapping up a Kindle paperwhite, with this tempting deal. This is the 2021 model and key features include a 6.8in display screen, adjustable warm light, 16GB of storage space, 17 front LEDs and a 300 ppi glare-free display. It’s also waterproof, if you’re planning on reading by the pool this summer, and the USB-C charging port will handily connect to your phone and laptop charger.

In a review of Amazon’s Kindle paperwhite, our writer praised its “crisp and paper-like display screen”. They also said: “The option to adjust the screen to be more blue or more amber also makes reading in bed more comfortable on the eyes.”

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

An ever-popular Prime Day pick, this 2nd generation Ring video doorbell is reduced by 40 per cent. The HD camera enables two-way talk and there’s night vision so you don’t miss anything after dark either. Sync up your phone and receive notifications remotely, so you can find out when someone presses the doorbell or even walks past. Plus, you can sign up for a Ring Protect subscription to review or share footage.

We named this Ring model best overall in our best video doorbells round-up, where our reviewer said “there’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone” and it’s “an absolute breeze to install too.”

Buy now

Amazon Kindle kids: Was £104.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to keep young bookworms entertained over the summer holidays? This Kindle kids edition is reduced by £30. The junior Kindle has a 6in screen with 300dpi resolution, four LEDs and 16GB of storage. You’ll also get a year’s Amazon Kids+ subscription, which provides access to thousands of audiobooks. Plus, if you’re concerned about clumsy hands, it comes complete with a two-year guarantee.

It was named best kids’ ereader in our best ereaders round-up, where our reviewer said it comes with “remarkable peace of mind, thanks to Amazon’s no-quibble guarantee”. They also said: “Because this is a reader, not a tablet, it’s great for ensuring the littluns focus on reading and nothing else.”

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £64.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nab 42 per cent off an Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max with this super Prime Day saving. As Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick, it enables 4K streaming across six different devices using the Fire OS operating system. Coming complete with a voice remote to sync up with Alexa and search for specific content, the stick offers access to a massive 15,000 apps. Expect to see heavy promotion of its Amazon Prime TV shows and movies, while you can also use BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and many more with subscriptions too.

This TV stick was included in our best streaming devices round-up and our reviewer said it is “the best stick-style streaming device Amazon makes.” They also added that “the interface feels sprightly and loading times are greatly reduced,” thanks to “an improved processor and more efficient software.”

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In the market for a new TV? Tune in to our deals, as we’ve found a massive £300 saving on this 55in Amazon Fire TV. It has a 4K QLED screen, in-built microphones for hands-free voice control via Alexa, advanced HDR and access to thousands of programmes with a subscription to apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. Plus, when you’re not watching TV, the screen can be transformed into a canvas and used to display art and photos.

Buy now

Amazon Echo auto, 2nd gen: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you could do with using Alexa on the go, this 2nd gen Amazon Echo auto is now reduced by 50 per cent. The device is designed for cars without built-in AI features, so you can get hands-free help from Alexa while driving. Ask for your favourite music to be played on streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music, listen to podcasts and books on Audible, make calls and send texts. There are five in-built microphones and they can be electronically disconnected when not in use.

Buy now

Ring outdoor camera plug-in: Was £89.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to upgrade your security setup? There’s nearly 40 per cent off this HD outdoor camera right now. The wifi-enabled camera has 1,080px video, a two-way talk function and can be synced up with Alexa for voice-controlled use. It’s available in black and white, depending on your preference, and the camera can be either put on a flat surface or secured to a wall. Plus, you can purchase a subscription separately, for recording purposes.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day tech deals?

To take advantage of all the deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already signed up in the last 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial that will allow you to shop the Prime Day deals before deciding whether to continue your subscription. Membership costs £8.99 a month while students can enjoy it for half price.

