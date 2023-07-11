Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Poor old laptop on its way out? Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to upgrade to something a little nicer.

As ever, our tireless team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you make sense of the two-day megasale. We’re sifting through hundreds of Prime Day laptop discounts to bring you best deals on devices we’ve tested and can recommend.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day also includes discounts on TVs, smartwatches, phones, gaming tech and tablets. And you can follow our daily Prime Day liveblog to find out about the latest lightning deals before they’re snapped up.

But if it’s a speedy new laptop you’re looking for, you’re in the right place. On this page and over the next two days, we’re tracking the latest Prime Day laptop deals on Windows and MacBook laptops, from Lenovo, Dell, Asus, HP and more.

Best Prime Day laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga 7 15.6in laptop: Was £849.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Lenovo makes some of the best and most affordable laptops you can buy. Right now, you can save a whopping £250 on the Yoga 7, which has a bright 15.6in full-HD touch-screen display that can open a full 180 degrees. It runs on the snappy Intel Core i5 processor and features 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. We were big fans of the cheaper Yoga Slim 7 when we reviewed it last year.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: Was £329.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

A stylish and compact two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 can be detached from its keyboard cover to be used as an 11in tablet. It runs on the Chrome operating system, so you can’t use regular Windows apps here, but that means it boots up almost instantly and is as straightforward and easy to use as your smartphone. There’s a giant 45 per cent discount this Prime Day.

Asus Zenbook Flip S13 UX371EA: Was £1,599.99, now £797.98, Amazon.co.uk

(ASUS)

The original price on this folding Asus laptop is a little misleading – it typically hovers around the £1,000 mark – but this is still a good deal on a fantastic and versatile Windows laptop. The 11th generation Core i7 processor still packs some punch, while the 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD give you plenty of performance headroom for demanding tasks. The real star is that 4K OLED screen, however. It’s vibrant, with brilliant contrast and decent HDR performance.

MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop: Was £1,199, now £759.99, Amazon.co.uk

(MSI)

Here’s a great deal on a gaming laptop packing the latest generation RTX 40-series GPU. The 15.6in MSI Thin GF63 runs on the 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor supported by 8GB of RAM, giving you smooth and stable performance when playing even the most graphically demanding games.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air laptop M1 Chip: Was £999, now £779, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Don’t miss this rare saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having all-day battery life (up to 18 hours depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use. Now’s the time to invest, as you can save 22 per cent right now.

Asus Chromebook 14in CX1400CMA: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

This basic and inexpensive 14in Chromebook is ideal for business travellers and students who want to take their music, film and movies with them on planes, trains and anywhere else that a reliable internet connection might not be available. Because it runs on Google’s own mobile-friendly operating system, it’s energy-efficient, has an all-day battery life and recharges quickly.

Acer Aspire 3: Was £549.99, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Acer)

Here’s £170 off the Acer Aspire 3, an excellent mid-range laptop with enough performance to handle your everyday tasks, such as web browsing, video calls and writing, as well as more processor-intensive tasks. It runs on a decently powerful Ryzen 5 CPU, which combined with 8GB of RAM and a capacious 512GB SSD means things are quick to boot up.

Asus TUF F15 FX506HC gaming laptop: Was £849.99, now £629.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

You don’t often find deals on gaming laptops under £700 – at least not ones able to handle all of the latest releases without melting into a puddle of hot silicone. But this Asus model does all that and then some. This machine packs a dedicated RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and the 11th generation Intel Core i5 chip, and though that’s not the latest tech, it strikes a great balance between cost and performance that's well worth a look.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop PC: Was £1,199.99, now £749.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

A two-in-one Windows laptop, the HP Envy x360 can open 360 degrees to transform into a 13in touchscreen tablet. Ideal for presentations or video conferencing, it’s powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor and a whopping 16GB of RAM, meaning performance is fast. Build quality is sturdy too, and the 1,920 x 1,200px resolution display is pin-sharp.

Microsoft Surface pro 9: Was £1,099, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Here’s a £350 discount on the latest Surface Pro tablet. Unlike most other tablets, the Surface Pro 9 offers the full Windows experience in a portable and lightweight form factor. Able to run the same applications as your desktop PC at home or in the office, it’s the most versatile hybrid device we’ve tested.

Dell inspiron 7420: Was £829, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

(Dell)

Another high-performance convertible, the Dell Inspiron 7420 runs on the 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for zippy loading times. The 360-degree folding hinge allows you to use the laptop as a tablet or propped up for watching movies and TV shows. There’s a 28 per cent discount in the Prime Day sale.

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop: Was £2,199.99, now £1,349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a whopping £900 off a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop. This model is a year old, but it runs on the high-performance AMD Ryzen 9 chip and packs in a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough to handle the latest releases. The 165Hz display keeps fast-paced games looking their best, too.

HP laptop PC 14S-FQ0023NA: Was £269.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

HP weren’t feeling too creative when they named this budget-friendly laptop, but the price is right. The 14in device runs on the cheap and cheerful AMD Athlon 3020e processor, which is just powerful enough for basic tasks like web browsing or working with Microsoft 365 (which comes included for 12 months).

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

Yes! Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up to make the most of the Amazon Prime Day laptop deals on offer.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free shipping and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale, then cancel your membership if you think Prime isn’t good value for your money.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Stay up to date with all of the best laptop deals on Prime Day by bookmarking this page and checking back in with us as the sale progresses. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2023 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches to air fryers.

Also check out our list of the best laptops for every budget to get an idea of the devices you should be looking out for during the sale. A discount on any one of these devices would be a valuable find, and you’ll be certain to come away with a laptop you’ll love.

