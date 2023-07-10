Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Looking for a snazzy coffee machine upgrade? You’re in luck, as Amazon Prime Day is here. The online giant’s annual sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, second only to Black Friday.

With deals up for grabs on everything from laptops and TVs to Apple products, air fryers, beauty and more, the sale is your chance to save big on home appliances – particularly coffee machines.

Kicking off today (11 July) and running until midnight on Wednesday 12 July, you’ve got just two days to shop the deals. As always, IndyBest’s team of seasoned shoppers will be handpicking the very best deals both in our dedicated guides and on our liveblog (you’re welcome).

So, whether you’re after one of Nespresso’s popular pod machines, a do-it-all DeLonghi bean-to-cup model or a retro themed Smeg design, find the very best coffee machine Prime Day deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 coffee machine deals

Sage the bambino espresso machine: Was £329.95, now £198.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If countertop space is sparse in your kitchen, consider the Sage bambino, which is compact with minimalist controls. A brand known for making some of the best coffee machines on the market, this is one of Sage’s more affordable models and now you can get an extra 40 per cent off. The bambino uses coffee grounds to make single or double shots of rich espresso and comes with an automatic steam wand that allows you to adjust the milk temperature and texture to suit your taste.

Nespresso vertuo plus: Was £149.07, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re big fans of Nespresso – the reliable industry leader in everything from coffee machines to capsules and accessories – so, we just had to bring this bargain to your attention. The vertuo plus enables you to enjoy a range of capsule flavours and cup sizes, and gets your brew ready at just two touches of a button. In our review of the machine, our tester described it as “sleek” and “extremely easy to use”. They added: “The user interface is so simple, no one could fail to work it, and each pod is so cleverly set up with its own brewing info, coffee is perfect every time, which proves a boon in a busy workspace, home office or family kitchen.”

De’Longhi scultura traditional barista pump espresso machine: Was £244.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by a whopping 59 per cent, this Prime Day deal on De’Longhi’s barista pump espresso machine brings it down to under £100. Equipped with 15 bar pressure to create the perfect cup of espresso every time (using either ground coffee or pods), there’s also the option to make cappuccinos thanks to the in-built manual milk frother. Delivering an authentic barista experience, the sleek metal finish and chrome detailing will elevate your kitchen interiors.

Krups virtuoso XP442C40: Was £199.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Discounted by 50 per cent, this machine from Krups looks the part, with an exceptionally compact design in stainless steel that promises to complement any kitchen. But there’s more to this machine than just its good looks. The virtuoso has an automatic flow stop that’s designed to offer flawless espresso, while the high-performance steam nozzle means all your favourite drinks are frothed to perfection. It also comes with all you need to create café-style coffee at home, including a spoon and tamper, to ensure your drinks measure up to barista standards, and a cup warmer for preheating cups.

Breville one-touch coffee house coffee machine: Was £219.99, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Make your coffee with ease at home, knowing you saved yoursef 39 per cent in the early Amazon Prime Day sale. Using one-touch technology, you can make your coffee your way as this appliance features a 19-bar Italian pump to deliver the perfect pressure, pre-programmed and manual modes and even an automatic milk frother.

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £150, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With nearly 60 per cent knocked off the price of Nespresso’s cult vertuo next coffee machine, there’s no better time to invest. Working with Nespresso coffee capsules (choose from more than 30 blends with 12 complimentary welcome pods included with the machine), brew espressos, double espressos, gran lungos, large mugs and even carafes. Featuring a one-touch system and 30 second heat up, it can even be connected up with your smartphone for seamless updates and descaling alerts.

De’Longhi magnifica automatic bean to cup coffee machine: Was £499.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Coffee aficionados, don’t miss out on this 40 per cent saving on De’Longhi’s snazzy bean to cup coffee machine. Complete with an integrated coffee grinder with seven adjustable coarseness levels, the beans are ground instantly for a flavourful cup of coffee. Plus, a milk frother function allows you to make cappuccinos and lattes while the automatic cleaning with descaling, cleaning and rinsing makes upkeep a breeze.

KRUPS arabica digital EA817040 automatic coffee machine: Was £549.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This coffee machine from KRUPS is over 30 per cent off in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale deals online. From adjusting the strength to selecting the grind size, this machine offers multiple possibilities for creating your perfect cup of coffee. Creating barista-quality from the comfort of your home, the machine’s advanced brewing technology ensures optimal extraction – while the digital interface and one-touch controls make the appliance easy to use.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes, you do. Only Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Prime Day discounts, so it’s worth signing up in advance of the sale to take advantage of the early deals and offers during the event itself.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then cancel your membership if Prime isn’t right for you.

