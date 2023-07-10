Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s time to bring up those bookmarked pages, folks, as Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, with deals across home appliances, household essentials – and even mattresses. It’s the perfect opportunity to save on these more pricey purchases and over the past years, we’ve seen some hefty discounted mattresses from big-name brands such as Simba and Emma.

Beginning today (11 July) and running until midnight on Wednesday 12 July, you’ve got just two days to shop the deals. Whether you’re on the lookout for a new single, double or king-size mattress, we’ve gathered the best deals on offer to help inform your Prime Day purchase.

If you’re looking to snap up a deal on big names such as Simba or Silentnight, keep reading to find out which offers are available during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals

Simba hybrid essential mattress, double: Was £899, now £494.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba Sleep)

Simba’s most affordable hybrid mattress just got even more appealing with a whopping 45 per cent off. Despite its low price, this mattress still features the brand’s patented sleep technology, comprising unique ‘Aerocoil’ micro-springs and cooling ‘Simbatex’ foam to help you get a comfortable night’s sleep. The hybrid essential also promises great support and temperature regulation throughout the night.

Buy now

Silentnight 1400 eco comfort mattress, double: Was £489, now £343.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Silentnight’s 1400 eco comfort mattress in the double size is currently reduced by 30 per cent. This firm, foam-free mattress is made from hypoallergenic materials. There are 1,400 pocket springs that react to movement, to offer support, meaning this mattress should suit your sleeping style. It’s designed for both back- and front-sleepers and has breathable fibres too.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,599, now £879.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

This second-generation mattress is made with an impressive 5,000 ‘Aerocoil’ springs and includes a top layer of British wool, which is hypoallergenic and regulates temperature naturally. Our reviewer said they were “thoroughly impressed” with Simba’s hybrid pro, adding that it “felt incredibly comfortable”, no matter which position they slept in. “Although it’s not the top price point in Simba’s range, it’s up there as pretty punchy,” they added. “We felt that the price is reflected in the level of comfort with this mattress, though. The science behind the engineering stood up against our testing – it definitely saw us getting some excellent zzzs.”

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, super king: Was £2,749.00, now £1,511.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba)

Made up of 10 layers, this is Simba’s most advanced mattress and, while it is on the more expensive side, the 45 per cent discount makes it a particularly good buy. Featuring in our round-up of the best mattresses, the hybrid luxe was praised for providing “decent support”, being “breathable” and “naturally temperature-regulating”. Our writer added they were “toasty warm on the luxe, even on a chilly winter’s evening”. With all the added features of the luxe, our tester said the end result was “highly comfortable”.

Buy now

Simba premium seven-zoned foam boxed mattress, single: Was £335, now £217.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s 35 per cent off this single mattress, which is comprised of a seven-zoned support base (hence the name), ‘Simbatex’ foam and a hypoallergenic knitted cover. The open cell foam base is designed to relieve pressure points, ensuring that your weight is distributed evenly, while also encouraging increased airflow for better temperature control. Should the unlikely happen and you decide this one isn’t for you, the good news is that there’s a 200-night trial on all Simba’s mattresses, and the brand will collect it for free.

Buy now

Do you need an Amazon Prime subscription for Prime Day?

Yes, this is the most important thing to remember. You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to scoop up the many deals and discounts on offer for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, but in addition to access to the Prime Day sale, you’ll also get free shipping and other exclusive bonuses all year round.

Signing up couldn’t be easier – head to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. If you’re not 100 per cent sold on membership just yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale and then cancel whenever you wish.

