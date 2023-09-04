Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yes, it’s true – Amazon is holding another Prime Day Sale. While the OG sale event took place in July this year, the online retailer has announced a follow-up event due to take place in October.

This marks the third Prime Day-style event of 2023, as Amazon held its first-ever Spring Sale back in March, ahead of Prime Day in July, so savvy shoppers across the country can rejoice at the extra chances of snapping up some savings.

For anyone who didn’t get exactly what they wanted at a lower price in the other Prime Day events this year, mark October in your calendars, ready for the extra Prime Day sale this year.

As expected, Amazon is yet to confirm which dates the sale period will take place but has officially named the October shopping event Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

This isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to the retailer’s mammoth sale bonanzas, so, we can tell you to expect deals and discounts across everything from home appliances and beauty to tech, Apple products and Amazon devices.

While the sought-after kitchen appliance of the moment is most definitely the air fryer, Amazon’s sale events are a great time to pick up deals on other household items that can be quite the investment – such as vacuum cleaners.

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner and wish to know more details about the sale event, we here at IndyBest have gathered all the details and discounts we expect to see come October.

When will Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals begin?

While October has been confirmed as the month the next Prime Day sale will land, Amazon has not yet announced exactly which dates the shopping event will take place.

However, last year, Amazon held its Prime Early Access Sale from 11-12 October, so, it would be an educated guess to assume the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event could kick off around those dates this year.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals?

This is one non-negotiable factor – you must have a valid Amazon Prime account if you wish to access the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Currently, a Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, with bonuses such as free next-day delivery throughout the year, as well as early access to the retailer’s lightning deals.

But fear not, if you’re not 100 per cent sold, it is possible to try it out and cancel the membership at any time, if it’s not for you. You can only set up a free trial subscription once, however.

What to expect from Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals in 2023

Amazon is yet to confirm specific discounts that will be live in October’s Prime Day sale, however, by looking back at previous sale events, we can guess what brands might be participating in Amazon’s deals. We’ve previously seen mass savings across big names such as Shark, Samsung, Hoover and more.

Vacuum cleaners are not cheap by any means, so, if you’re in the market for a new appliance, it’s not a bad time to be thinking of upgrading for a less than the standard retail price.

Previous best vacuum cleaner deals in the UK

During the recent Amazon Prime Day Sale in July this year, savvy shoppers were able to snap up a Vax air stretch upright vacuum cleaner (£99, Amazon.co.uk) with 37 per cent off, while Vactidy’s V8 cordless vacuum cleaner (£125.89, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 30 per cent.

There were also whopping deals across models from favourite brands Shark (£299.74, Amazon.co.uk), Samsung (£199, Amazon.co.uk) and Hoover (£119.99, Amazon.co.uk) – and while Prime Day saw bigger savings, you can still snap up these models for less right now.

How to get the best deals

We recommend doing your research. Come sale day, there’s no time to waste messing around by searching for the exact item you want to purchase. Look into several brands and models that you’d be keen to purchase and make note of their pre-sale prices. Having bookmarked a variety of devices, you’ll be in a much better position when the sale launches in October – and, of course, you can always look out for more deals that might drop and pique your interest.

Best vacuum cleaner deals at Amazon right now

While the Prime Big Deal Days discounts aren’t live just yet, we’re pleased to say you can still pick up some good discounts across a variety of vacuum cleaner brands at Amazon right now.

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner [IZ400UK]: Was £449.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

The pet version of this Shark vacuum cleaner was crowned best buy in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums for 2023, and the stratos model is still reduced by 34 per cent ahead of Amazon’s next Prime Day sale. Our reviewer noted that its “suction power on carpet and hard floor is a dream,” while the clean sense IQ technology can “automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.”

Samsung jet 60 pet VS15A6032R5 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Still discounted by 43 per cent, Samsung’s jet 60 cordless vacuum features powerful suction and a dust filter that captures 99.9 per cent of bacteria. Also offering up 40 minutes of battery life, thanks to its lightweight design and a 180-degree swivel head, you should be able to reach every nook and cranny in your home when cleaning. While we’ve not reviewed this exact model, a similar Samsung jet vacuum earned a spot in our round-up, so, you and your home are in safe hands with the brand.

Hoover upright pet vacuum cleaner: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Pet owners, this one is for you: while our furry friends bring nothing but joy, it’s undeniable they are a little bit of a pain to clean up after. Enter, this vacuum cleaner from Hoover, which comes complete with several features that claim to make it easier to tidy up after your pets. Reduced by 40 per cent, it boasts a mini turbo brush that will penetrate deep into carpets, cushions and fabric to lift out stubborn pet hair, as well as a washable HEPA 13 filter to trap dust, pollen, and other allergen particles, helping to purify the air in your home while you clean.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £299.69, Amazon.co.uk

Save 30 per cent on this Shark vacuum cleaner, which has a recahrgeable battery boasting up to 60 minutes run time. Easily transformed into a handheld model, it also comes with a motorised pet tool, a crevice and multi-surface tool and can be used on all sorts of floor types, from hardwood and carpet to upholstery and even in the car. While we’ve not tested this model ourselves, we are seriously impressed by this device’s credentials.

