Amazon is renowned for its sales – it’s already hosted two this year, including its first-ever Spring Sale in March, followed by its flagship shopping event in July: the Amazon Prime Day sale. But the bargain bonanzas aren’t over yet, because Amazon has announced it will be holding yet another sale in 2023.

With the latest event set to take place in October, the retailer has shared very little information about its next sale, other than its official title, which is a bit of a tongue twister: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon’s sales are known for having huge savings on everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers. Your luck’s in if you’re in the market for a new coffee machine too, as these gadgets often receive mammoth price cuts during the retailer’s shopping events. So, whether you want a bean-to-cup, pod or espresso machine, the upcoming price-slashing sale is a great opportunity to nab a bestselling model for a steal.

Everything we know about Amazon's next Prime Day sale

To make life easier, and help you save some money, the IndyBest expert shopping team will be on hand to find you the best coffee machine deals on the day. In the meantime, we’ve done our best to answer any questions you may have about the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, as well as giving insight into what discounts might be on offer.

When will Prime Day coffee machine deals begin?

Amazon is yet to confirm when exactly in October its Prime Big Deal Days event will take place. However, we can take a look at last year’s Prime Early Access Sale to make an educated guess.

In 2022, the Prime Early Access Sale was also held in October, across Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12. Coincidentally, these are the same dates in July that Amazon held its Prime Day 2023 sale event, too. So, it’s not too much of a leap to suggest the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event could kick off on 11 October 2023.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day coffee machine deals?

Yes, just like Amazon’s OG Prime Day sale, you will need a Prime membership to access discounts in the Prime Big Deal Days event. Being a Prime member costs £8.99 a month and includes a host of benefits, including free next-day delivery, access to lightning deals, Prime Video, Prime Gaming and more. Signing up is easy, simply pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Or, if you haven’t already used one, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime ahead of the sale kicking off.

What to expect from Prime Day coffee machine deals in 2023

Amazon hasn’t released details of specific deals that will be live in October, however, it is possible to get an idea of what might be discounted, by looking back at previous Prime Day sale events. When it comes to coffee machines, there have been huge savings across a number of big brands, such as Nespresso, Sage, De’Longhi and more.

Previous best coffee machine deals in the UK

If October’s event is anything like Amazon Prime Day 2023, you’re in luck. During the sale, which took place in July, shoppers could get up to 50 per cent off while add-ons, such as capsules from the likes of Starbucks and L’Or were also discounted. Nespresso’s vertuo pop coffee machine by Krups (£100, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced from £100 to just £59, while Sage, a brand that is rarely discounted, saw its barista express espresso machine (£528.95, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by 16 per cent.

(Amazon)

Other top picks included the Philips 3200 series bean-to-cup espresso machine (£399.99, Amazon.co.uk), which dropped to an impressive £299.99, and DeLonghi’s Nescafé dolce gusto piccolo (£34.99, Amazon.co.uk), which had 50 per cent off.

How to get the best deals

Sales can be overwhelming, so, to help you find the best deals, IndyBest’s resident bargain hunters will be on hand. Make sure to bookmark this page for all things coffee-machine related or head over to our dedicated pages for other savings on home appliances, tech, Amazon devices, household essentials and more.

Best coffee machine deals at Amazon right now

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine by Magimix: Was £200, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Nespresso’s vertuo plus coffee machine is currently less than half price, with a huge 56 per cent off. The appliance lets you enjoy a range of capsule flavours and cup sizes, with your brew ready at just two touches of a button. In our review of the handy gadget, our tester praised the user interface for being “so simple”. They added: “Coffee is delivered hot and perfectly brewed in mere seconds, without any thought or mess, and with plenty of choice of brew styles.”

Buy now

Krups arabica digital EA817040 automatic coffee machine: Was £549.99, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This coffee machine from Krups has 31 per cent off at Amazon right now. From adjusting the strength to selecting the grind size, this machine offers multiple possibilities for creating your perfect cup of coffee. Creating barista quality from the comfort of your home, the machine’s advanced brewing technology ensures optimal extraction – while the digital interface and one-touch controls make the appliance easy to use.

Buy now

Lavazza a modo mio jolie coffee machine: Was £95, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is the smallest coffee machine from Lavazza, and it enables you to choose between a short, sharp espresso and a full-bodied long cup of coffee. Shoppers love the compact size – measuring 12.5cm in width, it takes up minimal counter space – and the machine is now reduced by 32 per cent.

Buy now

De’Longhi Dolce Gusto EDG225 coffee machine: Was £89.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This sleek-looking coffee machine is not only compatible with Nescafe pods, it has 28 per cent off right now. More than 50 coffees and other hot beverages can be created at the touch of a button with this kitchen gadget, while an eco-mode function shuts off the machine after one minute of inactivity. The removable 0.8l water tank makes for easy cleaning, too. Just remember to drop off your used pods at participating retailers for eco-friendly disposal.

Buy now

Breville barista max espresso machine: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Breville coffee machine currently comes with a piping-hot 33 per cent discount, which equates to a whopping £100 saving. The stainless steel bean-to-cup machine has a 2.8l tank capacity, a milk steam wand and a 450ml stainless steel jug. Whip up a frothy cappuccino, latte or flat white or enjoy a barista-style espresso.

Buy now

