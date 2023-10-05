The sale kicks off on Tuesday 10 October (The Independent )

In classic Amazon style, the online giant has confirmed a third Prime Day sale in the space of a year. Although the event doesn’t kick off until Tuesday 10 October (running right through to the end of Wednesday 11 October), early deals are already dropping daily.

Officially dubbed the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the 48-hour bonanza will see everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.

As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to handpick the creme de la creme of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative or a new smart speaker and Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.

With pre-Prime Day deals ramping up the excitement, you can find all the best early offers in our liveblog (you’re welcome).

