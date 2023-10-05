Amazon Prime Day – live: Best early discounts in the Big Deal Days sale
Shop pre-Prime Day offers on Apple iPads, Echo devices, Ninja air fryers and more
In classic Amazon style, the online giant has confirmed a third Prime Day sale in the space of a year. Although the event doesn’t kick off until Tuesday 10 October (running right through to the end of Wednesday 11 October), early deals are already dropping daily.
Officially dubbed the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the 48-hour bonanza will see everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers discounted. The perfect preamble to Black Friday, Amazon’s autumn sale will help you tick off your shopping list for less.
As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers will be on hand throughout the event, to handpick the creme de la creme of offers. Whether you’re after a dehumidifier, a new moisturiser, a Dyson airwrap alternative or a new smart speaker and Kindle, consider our dedicated guides your cheat sheets for the event.
With pre-Prime Day deals ramping up the excitement, you can find all the best early offers in our liveblog (you’re welcome).
Read more: Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has been confirmed for October 2023
Amazon’s Echo dot smart speakers are half price right now
Echo dot (5th generation, 2022 release): Was £54.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk
This the latest generation of the Echo dot (the 2022 release) so the Amazon device has had a few upgrades since the release of its predecessor. Now, you can expect better sound experience with the retailer describing the speaker’s audio as offering clearer vocals and deeper bass.
The echo dot can still be paired with various compatible smart devices in your home so that you can control the lighting, wifi and, now with the new temperature sensor it can trigger smart devices like smart fans and thermostats depending on the temperature in your home. There’s also the option to listen to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, while Alexa will still be on hand to set timers and reminders, answer all your burning questions and more. Get it now while it’s back at its cheapest price.
Good morning deal hunters
Kicking off on Tuesday 10 October, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale will run through to midnight on Wednesday 11 October. While the main event is still a week away, the online giant is busy trickling out early deals, giving us a taster of what’s to come.
If you can’t wait until the sale offiicially starts, you can find the very best of the early offers on everything from Echo devices to air fryers in this blog and in our dedicated guides – run, don’t walk.
Signing off!
If you didn’t manage to score a saving during our early-Prime Day coverage, fear not, as we’ll be back again bright and early tomorrow.
In the meantime, you can find all the information you need about Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day in our main guide below – plus early deals that give us a taster of what’s to come.
Save a huge 40% on a Le Creuset dish at Amazon
Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £195, now £117.08, Amazon.co.uk
If the brand’s iconic cast iron casserole dish has been on your wishlist for a while, look no further than this Amazon discount. Featuring handles and cooking verstaility (it can cook in the oven and on all hob types) it should retain the temperature of your food effectively, and is oven safe up to 260C.
The best saving at Amazon applies to the smallest size in the brand’s signature volcanic hue, but several other colourways and sizes are also on sale.
Upgrade to Google’s smartwatch with this deal
Google Pixel Watch: Was £339, now £250, Amazon.co.uk
Google’s first true wearable is the natural choice of smartwatch for Pixel owners and now it can be yours for less, as there’s 24 per cent off right now. Our review praised the watch’s style and functionality, calling it “an excellent Android smartwatch with health tracking powered by Fitbit – the best fitness-tracking platform for most users – and it looks sleek and stylish on the wrist.” The watch has improved even more since launching: a recent feature update added SpO2 tracking for better sleep-quality measurements.
Get an Amazon Echo pop for just £17.99
Amazon Echo pop: Was £44.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a whopping 60 per cent off an Amazon Echo pop right now, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker complete with Alexa can be used to stream music, set timers, ask random questions and much more. This current saving is available on all four colours, including black, white, lavendar and teal, so you can shop according to your shade preference.
In our review of the Amazon Echo pop, our writer said: “The Echo pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker-front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”
Amazon has slashed the price of this Tower air fryer
Tower family size air fryer T17021: Was £69.99, now £51.99, Amazon.co.uk
Roomy enough to rustle up food for the entire family, thanks to its 4.3l capacity, thisTefal air fryer is reduced to just over £50 at Amazon. Designed to be a grill and an air fryer, it also boasts roast and bake functions for a variety of meals, from vegetables and chicken to fries and muffins. It features a turning dial for setting the temperature and a manual timer, too. Tower claims the appliance is 30 per cent faster, compared with the cooking times of a traditional oven.
Revlon’s Dyson airwrap alternative is reduced by nearly 40%
Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £38.24, Amazon.co.uk
TikTok’s famous alternative to Dyson’s airwrap styler (£479.99, Dyson.co.uk) has garnered millions of views on the app. Now, thanks to Amazon, the cost-cutting hair tool is even more affordable. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes and having been put through its paces by our deputy editor, Revlon’s one-step comes IndyBest approved. In our review of the tool, our tester hailed it as a “worthy investment”, adding that it gave them a “salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price”.
Need a new laptop? This Apple MacBook is on sale
Apple MacBook Air laptop (2020), M1 chip: Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk
With a 15 per cent discount, this saving is sure to turn the heads of any tech fans. Although it may not be the latest model, it’s still sure to seriously impress. Our laptop critic praised the “combination of brains and beauty” featured in the MacBook Air, when it took the top spot in one of our previous guides to the best laptops.
It’s the first to use “Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor”, and the chip, the M1, “is breathtakingly fast”, so much so, everything, “from the instant-on display to when you open the laptop’s lid, is amazingly speedy”. As for the keyboard, it’s “dreamy to use” and “responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good”, our expert said.
This Ring doorbell is reduced by 40% right now
Ring video doorbell (second gen): Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
A saving of 40 per cent will certainly leave you feeling smug, especially when you never need miss a parcel again. Named the best premium buy in our video doorbell guide, our tester only had good things to say about this snazzy piece of home security. “The HD camera is sharp, with a fish-eye view of your doorstep – and beyond. We found we could easily make out faces on the camera, even when using night vision. The live view was handy, as was the two-way talk function – we often spoke to couriers remotely from our app when we were away from home.”
Find more deals on Amazon’s own devices below:
