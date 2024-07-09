Support truly

We had to wipe away a few tears when Amazon discontinued the Echo Spot in 2019. The weird little smart alarm clock was so problematic that it left almost as soon as it arrived in the UK, with mass complaints of flickering screens and disdain for its unnecessary camera.

Now, it’s back with a vengeance. To celebrate the arrival of Amazon Prime Day next week, the ecommerce giant has re-launched a new and improved Amazon Echo Spot, complete with better sound and – yes – no invasive camera.

The Echo Spot essentially pulls together the best bits of an Echo Show 5 and an Echo Dot with Clock, sitting in between the two devices in terms of form and functionality.

The new smart speaker is also £40 cheaper than the original model, costing £79.99 but, in celebration of Prime Day, Prime members can get it for just £49.99 until 17 July. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Echo Spot.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

The all-new Amazon Echo Spot is an Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock that can be customised with your own colour preference. The 2.83in screen can be set to violet, magenta, orange, teal, blue and lime colourways.

The gradual light-up display shows the time, weather and music playing, but also flashes up neat animations in response to certain phrases. You can also choose your own clock face and tap the device to snooze your alarm, and adjust playback as songs are playing.

The device itself comes in blue, white and black, and there’s a physical button that turns off the microphone, as well as volume controls. While it can’t make video calls anymore, we found it a pretty useless feature anyway, given its diminutive size. Working with Alexa, you’ll be able to set alarms, ask inane questions and program routines. You can drop in on other Alexa devices and make audio calls, too.

Lastly, Amazon is promising that, along with its more vibrant display, the sound will also be better on the Echo Spot. It features a 1.73in front-firing directional speaker that delivers clear vocals and deep bass. That’s the same size speaker driver as the Echo Dot 5th gen.

The Echo Spot is available to buy for £79.99, but between now and Prime Day, Prime members can snap it up with a generous 38 per cent discount, bringing it down to just £49.99.

