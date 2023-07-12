Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deals have been dropping for more than a week but the main Amazon Prime Day event finally kicked off yesterday (11 July), and the deals will keep on coming until 11.59pm tonight. It’s time to limber up your fingers to search down some huge savings in the online giant’s annual sale.

One of the best times of the year to bag a bargain, this year’s shopping event is bursting with deals on everything from laptops and TVs to Apple products, air fryers and beauty. If you’re planning any home improvements or DIY, it’s the ideal time to fill up your toolbox with cordless drills, sanders, cutting tools and more, without blowing your budget.

It pays to act quickly if you want to save. To help, IndyBest’s team of seasoned shoppers will be handpicking the very best deals both in our dedicated guides and on our live blog, so you can stay up to date with the latest flash deals around the clock.

So, whether you’re after a powerful cordless drill, a saw that can cut through wood and bricks with ease or a sander to smooth, polish and clean surfaces, find the best power tool deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 power tools deals

Karcher K7 premium smart control: Was £629.99, now £465.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Karcher)

This IndyBest-approved pressure washer has been reduced by 26 per cent. It has 180 bar pressure and connects to an app so you can take on every challenge in no time at all. Featuring in our round-up of the best pressure washers, our tester described the K7 as “one of those ‘they’ve thought of everything’ products, from the fact that the casing has been designed to store and transport multiple accessories, saving you multiple trips back to the garage, to the control you have over the entire machine (and your clean) from the handle of the gun.”

Buy now

Bosch home and garden cordless screwdriver: Was £68, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy more than 40 per cent off this cordless screwdriver from Bosch, which boasts a compact design, so it’s small and easy to use. With a soft grip to allow comfortable handling, it also features an illuminated window to easily allow the user to select the required screw bit needed for the desired task. A high performance item, its easy select function allows the user to change between the 12 integrated bits with just the push of the button – and it’s durable, claiming to last up to 90 screws with one fully charged battery.

Buy now

Bosch high pressure washer universal aquatak 135: Was £209, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bosch)

Whether you need to clean garden furniture or freshen up an entire patio, this pressure washer from IndyBest-rated brand Bosch promises to help you manage all your cleaning needs quickly and effortlessly. The 135-bar washer comes with a powerful 1,900W motor and an innovative three-in-one nozzle that combines a fan jet, rotary jet and point jet, enabling you to pick the right jet style for the job in hand. Its design means it’s easy to store and transport, too, with a carry and pull-out handle, wheels that make it easy to manoeuvre, and adjustable height. While we haven’t tested this exact model, the 125-bar version featured in our round-up of the best pressure washers, with our tester saying: “This is a great machine if you really need to keep the peace with everyone else on your street, as it’s the quietest machine we tested, but still has just enough power to deliver pressure levels that can get a range of jobs done.”

Buy now

Terratek 13Pc Cordless Drill Driver: Was £44.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With forward and reverse levers, this small but mighty Terratek tool is capable of both drilling and withdrawing screws. In the box, you’ll find 13 pieces, including two Phillips screwdriver attachments and six drill bits, allowing you to work with wood, plastic, metal and a variety of other materials. Weighing just 1kg, it has a soft, ergonomic grip, making it even more accessible to DIY novices.

Buy now

Bosch rotak 34R electric lawnmower: Was £136, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(John Lewis)

This Bosch lawnmower is lightweight and built with a 1,300W motor and 34cm sharpened steel blade to provide a neat cut regardless of grass length. At just 11.1kg, it should be light enough to easily manoeuvre around any flowerbeds and paths. Although we haven’t tried this model, a similar Bosch tool earned a spot in our round-up of the best lawnmowers, so you can rest assured that you’re buying from a quality brand.

Buy now

Bosch home and garden multi-tool set: Was £130, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a 38 per cent saving on this multi-functional tool set, those looking to get to work on summer projects are in for a treat. The versatile Bosch accessory attachments join the PMF 220 CE power tool with a 220W motor to help avid DIYers with a range of renovation jobs, including sanding, sawing and removing grout, all for just £79.99 – it even comes with a case.

Buy now

Einhell power X-change cordless circular saw: Was £109.95, now £69.88, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re looking to spruce up some decking or want to jump on the interior panelling trend, you never know when a wood saw might come in handy. And now, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can get 36 per cent off Einhell’s power X-change saw. The circular saw features a spindle locking system, dust extraction and a cordless hand-held design making it an essential for your tool kit.

Buy now

Bamse cordless drill driver 21V: Was £84.69, now £57.77, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s 32 per cent to be saved on this battery drill driver from Bamse, making your task of doing all odd jobs around the house a cheap and cheerful one. Featuring three working modes, allowing you to screw, drill and hammer drill, this power tool can also be set to operate in two different speed ranges. Durable and with a long-lasting battery, you needn’t worry about this device running out of power mid-project – plus the wireless drill has a power indicator to warn you about the level of your battery as you work.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day deals?

Yes, only Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Prime Day discounts.

However, if you’re not yet a member, you don’t need to pay anything right now. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel your membership if Prime isn’t right for you.

If you’re a frequent shopper on Amazon, a membership could save you money in the long term. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

