Deal hunters, start your engines. The countdown to Amazon Prime Day has begun. The discounting bonanza is one of the biggest sales events of the year and it’s just around the corner, so start making your wish lists.

While Amazon has yet to reveal a date for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, it’s always an opportune time to pick up the latest Apple gear, including new AirPods, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches at cut-rate prices. A mean feat, given that discounts on Apple products are a rarity at the best of times.

As well as Apple products, we also see other tech staples and home appliances get hefty discounts in the sale, from laptops, Amazon speakers and TVs to air fryers, cordless vacuum cleaners and, yes, even fans to help beat the summer heat.

While we won’t know for certain what gadgets will go on sale this Prime Day, Apple deals are all but guaranteed. Here’s when we think Amazon Prime Day will start, what kind of Apple deals you’ll be able to snap up on the big day, and what you need to know to get prepared.

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin?

The Amazon Prime Day discounting party is a two-day annual event – this year’s will be the eighth. While the retail giant is still to announce when exactly Amazon Prime Day will take place in 2023, we can make some pretty confident guesses, using prior Prime Day dates.

From Amazon’s first Prime Day in 2015 until 2019, Amazon consistently held its Prime Day in July. While it held its event in October and June due to the pandemic and the subsequent supply chain crisis in 2020 and 2021, respectively, things went back to normal in 2022, seeing Prime Day return to its usual July headline slot.

The ecommerce behemoth even brought us something called the Prime Early Access Sale in October last year, and the Amazon Spring Sale a few months ago, to bolster its sales. However, those two events are small fry compared with the summer deals bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day.

So, when could it take place? It almost always takes place in mid-July on a Monday and Tuesday. If Amazon sticks to its regular schedule, Prime Day could begin on 10 July and end on 11 July or it could take place the following week, on 17-18 July. Amazon has recently got into the habit of launching early deals ahead of the event, so you might even be able to get some Apple deals before the event officially kicks off this year.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. While Amazon’s most recent sales event – the Amazon Spring Sale – was opened up to everyone, Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sale has always been locked to Prime subscribers, so you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial.

We’d recommend signing up for a free trial once Amazon officially confirms the start date for the event – that way you can take advtange of early deals and the full event. Once you’re all done shopping, just cancel your membership and you won’t be charged. Thank us later.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple deals in 2023

Expect to see that iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch or those AirPods you’ve been keeping an eye on all year to get a hefty discount. Almost every device in Apple’s ecosystem gets a price cut during Prime Day sales, and we expect the same this year.

With Apple recently unveiling a new 15in MacBook Air, we’re expecting to see some price cuts on the older 2022 MacBooks. The big question is, will the iPhone 14 Pro go on sale too?

During the Prime Early Access Sale, we saw the new iPhone 13 Pro get a sweet price cut, so don’t be surprised if the 14 gets one too. In fact, the current iPhone 14 Pro (was £1,099, now £1,039, Amazon.co.uk) has had a modest discount since early March, and we hope it plummets below £1,000 during the sale.

Last year’s best Apple deals in the UK

To give you an idea of the kinds of Apple deals we’ll see in the Amazon Prime Day sale, it’s worth turning back the clock and looking at the discounts in last year’s Prime Day event, as well as in the Spring Sale and Prime Early Access Sale.

During the Early Access Sale, we saw Amazon discount the then-new iPhone 13 Pro from £1,049 to just £979. We hope to see a bigger discount on the iPhone 13 and a similar discount for the iPhone 14 Pro this year.

(Amazon)

One of the best deals we found was on the Apple Watch Series 7, which was discounted by a whole £100, seeing the smartwatch drop from £469 to just £369. The Apple Watch Series 8 should receive the same treatment.

While the AirPods Pro weren’t discounted during last year’s Prime Day sale or the Early Access Sale, they were on offer during the Amazon Spring Sale earlier this year, seeing a tidy £20 knocked off the wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 are currently on sale now at the same Spring Sale discount seen earlier this year (was £249, now £225, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

In terms of iPads and MacBooks, Amazon sliced £100 off the 2020 iPad Air, taking it down to just £419 during last year’s Prime Day, and a smaller £35 discount on the 2021 iPad last October. The all-new 2022 MacBook Pro also received a £150 discount. Now that the 15in MacBook Air is out, that price might come down even further.

How to get the best deals

To get the best Apple deals during Amazon Prime Day, we’d recommend bookmarking this page. In the lead-up to the event, as well as during it, we’ll be updating this page with all the juicy details. It will be constantly updated with the latest deals before, during and after the event, so you’re not going to want to miss out.

It’s also a good idea to add your favourite Apple gadgets to a wish list on Amazon, so you can keep an eye on the price. Amazon reportedly changes its prices 2.5 million times a day, and it sometimes changes the RRP, so it looks like you’re getting a better deal than you actually are. We’ll keep an eye on this too.

