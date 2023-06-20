Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While we don’t have an official date just yet, we’re expecting Amazon Prime Day to arrive in the next few weeks, ushering in big savings on some the best TVs in 2023.

As well as discounts on the latest 4K and OLED tellies from Samsung, LG, Sony and more, we’re also anticipating lower prices on thousands of products including laptops, fitness bands, phones, games consoles and tablets.

As we are every year, your dedicated team of tireless IndyBest experts will be here to help you filter out the rubbish deals and find the ones worth your hard-earned cash, whether you’re shopping for anything from the latest iPhone to the one of the best air fryers.

To find out more about what TV deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day, as well as how to find the best early offers available right now, keep on reading.

When will Amazon Prime Day TV deals begin?

We’re still waiting for Amazon to reveal the official start date for Amazon Prime Day 2023, but we can take an educated guess at when the sales bonanza will kick off...

Previous years have seen the two-day even fall in mid-July. The timing of Amazon Prime Day was affected by the pandemic in 2021 and 2020, but since last year the sale has returned to its usual summertime slot.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day TV deals?

You need Amazon Prime to access the Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to paid-up Prime members as well as anyone using a 30-day free trial, so you’ll sign up to make the most of the offers.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free shipping and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale, then cancel your membership if you think Prime isn’t good value for your money.

What to expect from Prime Day TV deals in 2023

Televisions are some of the most popular items sold on Prime Day, so expect to see discounts on the latest 4K and OLED sets from LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense and more.

We’d always recommend shopping for TVs launched at least one year ago. The latest 2023 models come at a premium, though they’re rarely so improved over older models that they’re worth paying extra for. The newest TVs tend to fall in price pretty quickly too, so that £1,500 telly you’ve been eyeing up could cost less than £1,000 just a few months later.

Last year’s best TV deals in the UK

To get an idea of what to expect when it comes to Amazon Prime Day TV deals in 2023, just take a look at some of the best deals we found last year.

One of our favourite TVs is the LG OLED C1 (£878, Amazon.co.uk), which was discounted by a massive £650 in last year’s Prime Day sale. The 55in model is now even cheaper at £878, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for any further reductions this year.

Shopping around for something a bit bigger? Last year we found a tempting deal on the excellent, 65in Samsung BU8500 (£679, Amazon.co.uk). At the risk of sounding like a broken record, this guy is cheaper today than it was during last year’s Prime Day sale, and still offers exceptionally good value.

Best pre-Prime Day TV deals

Can’t wait for Amazon Prime Day to start? We’ve found discounts on TVs ahead of the sale

Samsung 55in QN90B: Was £1,599, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

This 55in 4K Samsung TV launched in 2022 and offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for fast-paced gaming on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. The QLED tech allows for per-pixel lighting, giving the screen excellent contrast and fine detail whether you’re watching a moodily lit Netflix thriller or the floodlit European qualifiers. Even before the Amazon Prime Day TV deals kick off, there’s a juicy £700 discount on offer.

Samsung 43in AU9000: Was £479, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

This deal saves you £80 on the 43in Samsung AU9000 television. Launched back in 2021, the TV has a 4K resolution with HDR10+, and works with both the Alexa and Google Assistant voice control systems. Samsung’s adaptive sound system adjusts the TV’s audio output based on the acoustics of your living room. And, being a smart TV, it has access to all of your favourite streaming apps.

LG 55in OLED A2: Was £1,699.99, now £729, Amazon.co.uk

There’s almost £1,000 off the 55in LG OLED A2 ahead of the Prime Day fun. This is a great price for a set of this size and age. The OLED panel uses per-pixel lighting rather than a flat backlight to produce more realistic contrast and colours compared to a standard LCD or LED screen. In dark rooms the effect is especially noticeable, making this set ideal for cinema viewing at home.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

To keep on top of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals ahead of and during the sale, you’ll want to keep an eye on this page. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2023 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches to air fryers.

Our IndyBest experts are continually price-tracking the most popular TVs to filter out the bogus offers. Some unscrupulous retailers like to increase the price of their TVs in advance of Prime Day kicking off, just to discount them again when the sale starts. We’ll let you know which offers are too good to be true, and where to find the best deals as they happen.

