Prime Day 2023 – live: Amazon sale news and early deals to shop
Everything you need to know about the summertime sale in real time
Amazon has now announced the dates of Prime Day; the two-day annual bargain bonanza, and just as we suspected, it’s taking place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July. If you’re eager to shop the sale, be sure to mark the dates in your diary – or if you’re a regular reader of IndyBest, we won’t let you forget it.
Being one of the most highly-anticipated shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday. Offering discounts across all areas including home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, fans, mattresses, beauty and so much more, there’s something to suit every need ahead of the summer season.
As expert shoppers, we’re on hand to help you separate the help you spot the stellar sale buys, starting from now. So keep checking back for hourly updates on everything you need to know – from what’s included to the early bargain buys to shop now.
Read more:
Amazon has already slashed prices on own-brand devices
There’s still just under two weeks to go until the main event, but Amazon has already discounted ones of its most popular own-brand devices ahead of Prime Day.
Amazon fire HD 8 plus tablet: Was £139.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
This stellar deal on one of Amazon’s own devices, the fire HD 8in plus tablet, is now up for grabs with more than 40 per cent off. Praised for offering unbeatable value for money in our review, it’s a device you’ll use for streaming and accessing a variety of apps, including TikTok, Instagram and more. Far more pocket-friendly than tablets you might find from rival brands – Apple, we’re looking at you – its standout features include a 12 hours of battery life, 64 GB internal storage, gaming mode, along with built-in Alexa for virtual assistance wherever you are.
Signing on
Good morning and welcome back to our early coverage of Amazon’s Prime Day sale. We’re poised and ready for the summer event that kicks off on Tuesday 11 July – but in the meantime, there are plenty of deals to get excited about. You can find the crème de la crème in our main guide below.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Dates and best early deals to shop now
What day is the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 and what are the best early UK deals this year? Here are the top discounts on Ninja, Apple and more
That’s all from us!
We’re signing off for the day, but fret not as you can still shop plenty of early Amazon Prime Day deals accross tech, beauty, home appliances, Amazon devices and more in our dedicated guides. See you tomorrow!
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Dates and best early deals to shop now
What day is the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 and what are the best early UK deals this year? Here are the top discounts on Ninja, Apple and more
Sleep easy with these early Prime Day mattress deals
Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up on essential household items, from cordless vacuums to air fryers. And it’s also the best chance to save hundreds of pounds on some of our favourite mattress brands.
With deals from the likes of Emma, Simba and Silentnight up for grabs, you’ll be able to snap up deals on singles, doubles, king sized and more. In the lead up to the main event, there are plenty of offers to get us excited – including 30 per cent off this Silentnight firm double mattress (was £489, now £343.20, Amazon.co.uk).
Best early mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 best mattress deals: The best early offers from Simba, Emma and more and when the shopping event will start
Big savings in beauty for Amazon Prime Day
With beauty items a daily go-to for many of us, reduced products are particularly appealing to our purse strings. During Amazon’s Early Access sale last October, we saw cut-price picks from brands such as CeraVe, The Inkey List, Garnier and Aveeno, as well as notable savings from hair tool name ghd. So, we’re hoping once more to see impressive discounts from our favourite brands.
In the meantime, you can save just over 20 per cent on Paula’s Choice’s cult liquid exfoliant (was £14, now £11, Amazon.co.uk) which earned a spot in our round-up of the best facial exfoliants. Find more stellar savings below.
Amazon Prime Day beauty deals 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty sale: When deals start and the skincare, make-up and haircare deals we’re hoping to see
What dates is Amazon Prime Day 2023 on?
After weeks of speculation, Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2023 to take place over Tuesday 11 July and Wednesday 12 July. With deals dropping throughout the 48-hour event, we’ll be on hand to bring you the very best offers in our liveblog and guides.
You can find out more about the sale, as well as the best early offers to shop, in our main guide below.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Dates and best early deals to shop now
What day is the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 and what are the best early UK deals this year? Here are the top discounts on Ninja, Apple and more
Stock up on household essentials this Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day isn’t just about big tech, it’s also the best chance to stock up your household cupboards on a fraction of the cost. During the sale you’ll be able to save on everything from dishwasher tablets and toilet roll to cleaning essentials and pet food.
Right now, there’s plenty of household deals getting us excited for the main event – and you can find them all below.
Best early household essentials deals 2023: Dates and offers to expect
Here’s how to find early deals on dishwasher tablets, pet food, and more to shop in the sale
The tech Amazon Prime Day deals are rolling in
Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us. Whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount from a mile off, saving you time and hard-earned cash.
The best opportunity to save on tech, we’ve been treated to plenty of early offers on everything from speakers to smartwatches and robot vacuums.
Sony SRS-XB13 wireless speaker: Was £55, now £35.31, Amazon.co.uk
Landing a spot in our round-up of the best portable speakers, the Sony SRS-XB13 has already been reduced at Amazon by more than 30 per cent. Dubbing it the best budget speaker, our tester loved its compact design and noted the way they could “loop pieces of cord through holes in the base, to dangle the speaker from hooks.”
Samsung Galaxy watch 4: Was £199, now £149, Amazon.co.uk
Packed with nifty features to help you keep track of your overall fitness, health and wellbeing, the Samsung Galaxy watch 4 is already on sale with 25 per cent off. In our review, our tester described it as an “elegantly designed” and powerful wearable, which, at the time of its launch, had marked a “new era of cool Android tech”.
Amazon Prime Day tech deals in 2023: Early discounts to shop now
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here. Find the best early deals on Google, Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung and more
The home appliance deals to shop ahead of Prime Day
Whether you’re shopping for a new mattress for your bedroom or your home is in desperate need of a fan to help you keep cool this summer, we’re here to make sure you get the best price possible in home appliances during Amazon Prime Day.
From Ninja air fryers (was £249.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk) to Shark cordless vacuums (was £429.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk), there’s no better time to save on pricey products from big-ticket brands. Can’t wait until the main event? There’s already a bunch of early offers available that you can find in our handy guide below.
Amazon Prime Day home appliance deals 2023: Dates and offers to expect
Amazon Prime Day is two weeks away. Here’s how to find the best deals on Ninja air fryers and Shark vacuum cleaners, plus the discounts available to shop now
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest ever
PSA: Amazon has just slashed the price of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 to just £224 ahead of Amazon Prime Day, taking the wildly popular earbuds down to their lowest ever price. The price of the second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds, which were released late last year, has never dropped this low before – so go, go, go!
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £249, now £224, Amazon.co.uk
The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, one of the biggest changes in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.
“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” noted The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan in his review.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Looking for an AirPods Pro 2 deal? They’ve just received a healthy price cut at Amazon, taking them down to their lowest ever price