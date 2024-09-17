Amazon’s confirmed the date of its October Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Amazon has just confirmed the dates of its next massive sale event: Big Deal Days (or Prime Day, as it’s more commonly known). Your warm-up to Black Friday, the sale will have discounts on everything from beauty and tech to household essentials and appliances.

Its October sale has become somewhat of an annual tradition, with the first event held in 2022. Matching, and often beating the deals seen in its July sale, it’s among the biggest shopping events of the year – second only to Black Friday.

Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, the Big Deal Days event will see prices slashed across mattresses, coffee machines, electric toothbrushes, laptops, headphones, TVs and more.

As well as offers on Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers and Fire tablets), we’re expecting mega savings on third-party brands such as Apple, Shark, CeraVe, Elemis and Philips.

Whether you’ve got an air fryer and heated airer on the wishlist, or you want to get your Christmas shopping done early, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is not to be missed. From confirmed dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon has confirmed that the sale will kick off just after midnight on 7 October and run right through to 11:59pm on 8 October 2024. That means you have two full days to shop the sale.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event for Amazon Prime members that offers early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to Black Friday). Held in October to kick start Christmas shopping, the event features deals across top brands, from Apple to CeraVe.

What Amazon Prime Big Deals Day deals can we expect?

As with other Prime Day events, the best deals during Amazon’s Big Deal Days can be found on its own devices. From the Echo pop to Echo buds and Kindles, previous years have seen up to 60 per cent off its bestselling tech.

Beauty buffs have a lot to be excited about, too, with brands ranging from Color Wow to Olaplex, Maybelline and Elemis all usually making an appearance.

The October event will also be your best chance before Black Friday to save on home appliances, from Shark cordless vacuums to Ninja air fryers and Nespresso coffee machines. The tech offering is likely to be equally good, with brands like LG, Samsung and Bose all a fixture of Prime Day events. The online giant also confirmed there will be savings on the likes of Stanley, Silentnight and Barbie.

The IndyBest team, aka expert deal-hunters, will be on hand throughout the event to bring you all the best deals as they drop.

