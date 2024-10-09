My favourite Loop earplugs are on offer for a limited time only

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



You know you’re doing something right when Balenciaga releases a bougie set of earplugs identical to the ones you own. I’ve loved Loop earplugs for some time – they help with blocking out noise so I can sleep better, they’re a lifesaver on noisy public transport and in a busy office setting and they look cool too.

There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to earplugs and you don’t need to spend a fortune – but one thing you don’t want to do is compromise on quality. Loop’s earplugs are the best I’ve tried, and I’ve tried a lot of different styles. And thankfully, they’re currently reduced in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale.

My favourite pair from the brand – the experience 2 in silver (was £29.95, now, £23.95, Amazon.co.uk) – are available with a 20 per cent discount so if you were thinking of shopping for a new pair of plugs, now is the time.

Whether you wear earplugs at night or during the day, the experience 2 earplugs from Loop are great because they allow you to experience surrounding noises at a safe level. They’re brilliant for live music events or wearing during a commute when noise levels might actually be damaging to your hearing but you still want to be aware of what’s going on around you. Keep reading for why I love my pair quite so much.

Loop Experience 2 earplugs: Was £29.95, now, £23.95, Amazon.co.uk

These are perfect for moments when you need to drown out the noise and focus and I also wear mine at night to block out any loud noises that might wake me up. The beauty of these earplugs is that even when I wear them at night, I can still hear my alarm go off in the mornings so I never have to worry about that. They do a great job of filtering out loud sounds, offering 17 dB (SNR) of filtered noise reduction.

One of the best things about these earplugs is that, unlike a lot of other brands, they come with a selection of silicone pods so you can adjust the size to fit your ears perfectly. I’ve struggled to find ones that are comfortable and don’t fall out (this is a daily struggle for me with in-ear headphones too) because I have small ears, but with Loop’s variety of sizes, I can swap the tips for the perfect fit. This also helps with improving the quality of noise filtration.

But they’re not only super comfortable, they also look great and are easy to remove. I’ve never gotten on with the squishy single-use plugs that you have to stuff in your ears. Loop earplugs stay put and are easy to take out – just grab the loop and gently pull.

The benefits don’t stop there because, in my opinion, they also look beautiful – hence the many dupes on the market. The silver version looks more like luxe jewellery than something that’s meant to protect your hearing and I wear my pair day in and day out. But if silver isn’t your thing, they’re also available in a sleek gold and pearly white version, matte gold, glossy rose gold or bright neon yellow, red, chrome blue and matte black.

My go-to for better sleep, protecting my hearing health and soothing anxiety in loud surroundings, the Loop earplugs are my recommendation for anyone looking for a new pair. And they’re now 20 per cent cheaper thanks to Amazon.

