Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A quality pair of workout headphones can be tricky to track down. Finding them at a reasonable price is even harder, which is why I think this deal on the Jabra elite 8 active earbuds is worth considering.

The earbuds are my go-to for running, lifting weights and any other exercise session I want to soundtrack. And now they’ve been reduced to their lowest-ever price on Amazon as part of the retailer’s autumn Prime Day event (or Prime Big Deal Days if you want to use its proper, slightly garbled moniker). Usually £200, you can now pick a pair up for £123.49 thanks to a 38 per cent discount, and I think this is a steal.

The buds boast a secure, comfortable fit, and they’re built to withstand all the sweat and dust you can throw at them, making them an ideal workout partner. Mix this with their easy to get along with sound and decent active noise cancellation (ANC) and you’ve got yourself an exemplary set of in-ear headphones.

Follow live: The latest news and best deals in the sale

Jabra elite 8 active: Was £199.99, now £123.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Jabra Elite 8 Active ( Amazon / Jabra )

The main reason I’m a big fan of these headphones is their fit. While most workout earbuds rely on stiff silicone wings which sit against the inner ear to hold them in place, Jabra uses a unique shape which provides a comfortable and secure fit, without silicone. I’ve worn them for long runs, sprint intervals and high-impact CrossFit workouts, and they’ve never once threatened to tumble from my ears.

Another impressive area is sound quality. The sound feels incredibly natural and balanced, making for an enjoyable listening experience whether inhaling audiobooks while jogging or using music to pump myself up at the gym.

On top of this, they offer decent active noise cancellation and intuitive controls via a button hidden on the outside of either earbud. I preferred this to touch controls as there were no mistaken touches causing my music to unexpectedly pause – a definitive press, double press or hold of either button could skip songs, increase the volume, answer calls and more.

And finally, they earn their self-appointed title as “the world’s toughest earbuds” – Jabra brags they’re “completely waterproof in all environments” and “rigorously tested to withstand huge clouds of dust”. I can’t say I’ve tested them in the most extreme conditions, but I can confirm I’ve encountered no problems during beach workouts and miserably wet interval sessions.

This latest and largest price cut might have something to do with the release of the Jabra elite 8 active gen 2 headphones in June. The brand’s mini update included a couple of upgrades such as improved spatial sound, enhanced ANC and the inclusion of a “plug-and-play smart case”– a case which can plug into a device like a treadmill or aeroplane screen, allowing you to stream music from the case to your earbuds without Bluetooth.

But I don’t think you’re missing out on a huge amount, and if this newer release means you can snag a pair of quality workout headphones for less, I’m all for it. If these earbuds are still slightly above your budget, you can also pick up another of these premium earbuds’ predecessors (the Jabra Elite 4 Active) for less than £55 in the Amazon sale.

Looking for more offers? Read our expert guide to the best headphone deals this Prime Day