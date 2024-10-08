Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, now’s your chance, because Amazon has slashed the price of one of our favourite Ninja models, as part of the annual Big Deal Days sale.

Air fryers have changed the home-cooking game, and Ninja in particular has taken the kitchen gadget to new heights, thanks to its innovative technology and easy-to-use designs.

Right now, the Ninja foodi dual-zone air fryer has an impressive 33 per cent off in the October Prime Day sale, saving you £80 and taking the model down to the lowest price at which we’ve seen it for sale.

You’ll need to be quick if you want to snap one up, though, as Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale will run for just 48 hours, with discounts applied to everything from electric toothbrushes and TVs to household essentials and home appliances.

If you’ve been pondering whether to invest in an air fryer, now is the perfect time to add one to your online shopping basket. Want to know more before you commit? Read on, to see why this model was touted as the best dual air fryer in our round-up.

Ninja Foodi AF400UK 9.5l dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Out of all the air fryers our reviewer tried in their round-up, they said this one was “the most powerful”, adding that their food ended up “a lot tastier and crispier, compared with when cooking in other air fryer models”. The gadget has six settings – roast, air fry, bake, reheat, crisp and dehydrate – and you can set each of the two drawers to cook different things, at different temperatures, at the same time.

Our reviewer noted you can even sync the drawers to be ready at the same time, too. Plus, our tester said the appliance looks “super chic”, with a matte black design that will sit happily in any kitchen, without being an eyesore.

The parts are dishwasher safe and it was rated five stars in our air fryer round-up, so, it’s well worth taking advantage of the saving in this year’s Prime Day sale.

