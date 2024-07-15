Support truly

Deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day is officially here. The annual shopping event officially kicked off today and runs until 11:59pm tomorrow (Wednesday 17 July). If you’re looking to tackle your next home or garden project, you’ll be pleased to know that the Prime Day sale is brimming with power tool deals.

There are savings to be had on everything from lawnmowers and pressure washers to DIY tools, including drills, sanders and saws, all from major players, such as Ryobi, Bosch and Kärcher.

Prime Day isn’t just about power tools though, you’ll also find deals on everything from coffee machines and mattresses to TVs and laptops. This could be your chance to save across almost every product category.

Stay with us over the next two days as we’ll be highlighting the best power tool deals to shop during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Best Prime Day power tool deals

Kärcher K2 pressure washer: Was £149.99, now £105.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Whether you’re looking to smarten up your garden patio or strip the mud from your favourite mountain bike, a pressure washer is the best way to remove all that grime. Kärcher is a firm favourite of our testers, with several models featuring in our best pressure washers review. This K2 edition is ideal for bikes, garden tools, patios and garden furniture. It also comes with access to the Karcher home and garden app, giving you a whole host of tips, tricks and instructions so that you can get the most out of your purchase.

Buy now

Greenworks GD40BV cordless leaf blow vac: Was £129.99, now £116.73, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Keep your garden looking neat and tidy with the help of this cordless leaf blower, which is currently reduced by a modest 10 per cent this Prime Day (saving you £14). Dubbed the best buy for medium-sized gardens in our review, it was “easy to operate” and “very capable of breaking up and lifting the heavier materials that had been dumped on the turf”. “The blowing nozzle was easily replaced by the vacuum tube”, our tester praised, “and the extra handle made the unit easy to hold while working.”

Buy now

Bosch home and garden high-pressure washer: Was £209, now £122.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

Our tester was seriously impressed with the capabilities of this pressure washer, naming it the best for medium-duty work. They said: “From the entire Bosch aquatak range, this is the one that we think offers the most. It’s perfect for households that need a pressure washer that can deal with a range of domestic cleaning tasks such as refreshing the patio, cleaning the car, or clearing out the guttering, quicker than you can say ‘hosepipe ban’." They added that it was one of the quietest models they tested, meaning no grumbling neighbours either. Plus it’s now got more than 40 per cent off.

Buy now

Bosch rotak 34R lawnmower: Was £136, now £95.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

Landing a spot in our review of the best lawnmowers, with our writer praising the features, from “the unique ergonomic handle to the grass combs that capture those tufts of grass along fences and walls and direct them towards the 34cm blade”. They added that it “cut well through all five settings and, because it’s electric, the mower is lightweight and very easy to push around”. There’s never been a better time to upgrade your mower.

Buy now

Bosch professional cordless impact drill/driver: Was £108.60, now £45.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

Landing in our review of the best cordless drills, Bosch’s professional cordless combi drill is now better than half-price. Hailed by our writer as ideal for small, internal jobs, it has 20 torque settings and a chuck capacity of 10mm. Our reviewer added that it “came into its own for overhead jobs, tight corners, and inside cupboards and drawers”. It also features an LED light, which made sure our tester “had a well-lit working environment”. This isn’t a deal to pass up if you’re after a top-rated, tried and tested model.

Buy now

Kärcher 18V battery-powered grass trimmer: Was £169.99, now £118.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Kärcher )

Spruce up untamed gardens, with this grass-trimming tool, which we at Indybest have tried and tested. Reduced by 30 per cent at Amazon, Kärcher’s 18V battery-powered grass trimmer did “a superb job of reaching the parts of the garden that were out of bounds for the mower”, according to our reviewer, owing to an “easy-to-change pivoting head”. Plus, “the telescopic handle made the machine user-friendly for any height”, our tester noted.

Buy now

Bosch bench drill PBD 40: Was £339, now £232.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For simple and easy operation with precise results, this Bosch bench drill is a great choice. The digital display makes viewing the exact drilling depth effortlessly easy and the integrated laser and LED illuminate the workspace to ensure you can see what you’re doing with perfect clarity. You’re also bound to get exact positioning every time thanks to the parallel guide – this is the definition of letting the machine do all the hard work for you. Get yours right now with more than 30 per cent off at Amazon.

Buy now

Black+Decker 55W mouse detail sander: Was £26.89, now £20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Black+Decker sander will smooth wood surfaces in small and tricky-to-reach spaces, as it features a compact, teardrop shape. It’s billed as being lightweight and comfortable when in use, keeping fatigue at bay, and comes complete with six sanding sheets. Thanks to this discount at Amazon, you can pick up the sander with 26 per cent shaved off the price.

Buy now

Bosch home and garden rotak 34R electric lawnmower: Was £269.99, now £174.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

If your lawnmower has given up on you, you’ll be pleased to know Amazon has trimmed a decent 24 per cent off the price of this Bosch model. It’s battery-powered, with a power of 18V, and is designed for small and medium-sized green spaces. Touted as a lightweight, and easy to manoeuvre option, it features grass combs for the best results along edges and walls. Snap it up with this discount and you can save nearly 30 per cent.

Buy now

Black + Decker scorpion handsaw: Was £59, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For a truly versatile bit of kit, you can’t go wrong with this Black + Decker handsaw. Built to double as both a handsaw and a jigsaw, it is ideal for slicing through anything from wood and plastic to metal. Its versatile capabilities continue as the cutting mode can be switched between straight lines and curved with a simple click of a button. It includes three blades and can now be yours with an impressive 40 per cent off.

Buy now

When will Prime Day power tool deals start?

Amazon Prime Day started at midnight on 16 July and will run until 11:59pm on Wednesday 17 July. That means you’ve got just 48 hours to bag a bargain on power tools.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, you will need to have a Prime membership to access the deals. This will cost £8.99 a month, or £95 if you want to pay for the first full year upfront. You will be able to cancel any time and the first 30-day trial is free, so long as this is your first time giving the membership a try. The membership also comes with quite a few benefits you may want to hold onto after the sale ends, such as gaining access to Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

