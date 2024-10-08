Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is well underway with many of our favourite products and brands being treated to some major discounts.

The shopping event is the perfect time to save on home appliances, big-ticket tech (including Apple products), household essentials and everything in between. Current savings include the lowest ever prices on tech must-haves like the Apple airpods pro 2.

As dedicated deal hunters, we tend to have the most coveted products on our radar throughout sales events, and we’ve spotted a deal on Le Creuset that is well worth a look. The French brand’s cast iron casserole dish has taken on family-heirloom status in many people’s homes, but cookware like this doesn’t come cheap, so this sizeable price cut is not to be sniffed at.

Whether you’re already a culinary whizz, or you’re hoping to impress your loved ones by stepping up your chef game, this dish could be the answer to perfectly cosy dishes this winter. To discover why this is a deal you don’t want to miss, here is everything you need to know about the classic cookware.

Le Creuset enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, cerise: Was £209, now £110.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Unmistakably Le Creuset in its design, the brand’s cast iron casserole dish is suitable for one-pot meals and can be used on any cooking surface. This means whether you plan on grilling, cooking in the oven or over the hob (including induction hobs), you’re all set.

With its cast iron body, it’s billed for cooking food evenly and, with its fairly capacious size of 2.4l, should be plenty big enough to serve two or three portions. Designed with heat retention in mind, the cast iron dish should also help with slowing down the rate at which your dinner gets cold (perfect when it comes to dipping back in for seconds).

As far as cooking abilities go, the lid fits tightly, which should help lock in moisture and improve flavour. It lends itself to simmering and slow cooking, and even making bread. Easy-grip handles will come in handy, and when it comes to cleaning, you can bung it in the dishwasher with no worries about damage. It’s in a number of colourways, it is the cerise shade that currently has the lowest price point, at £110.99.

