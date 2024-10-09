Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



One of the greatest buzzwords to ever hit the wellness industry, CBD is still having its moment in the sun. And why wouldn’t it? This natural anxiety soother has so many benefits, from reducing inflammation to easing stress.

Personally, I love the effects of CBD – better sleep and mood for starters – but I’ve always struggled to take it. I loathe the taste of CBD oil, even when it’s flavoured with other ingredients and I’ve tried gummies and capsules too. I also flirted with CBD face cream for a while but felt I could still smell the hemp, which I’m just not a fan of scent-wise.

Then along came Trip to right all those wrongs. These sparkling ready-to-drink cans have been a staple in my fridge for over a year and I love all the flavours. Thanks to the October Amazon Prime Day sale, they’re now available with a decent discount, and my favourite flavour – elderflower mint – boasts the biggest saving.

Trip CBD drink, 12 cans: Was £16.50, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk

Infused with 15mg of CBD and infused with natural adaptogens, these drinks taste like a refreshing spritzer but offer all the benefits of CBD oil, without the taste of hemp.

They’ve proven to be my favourite non-alcoholic tipple, but still feel a little special so I often pour one in place of an alcoholic drink when I’m with friends. They’re great if you’re looking to cut down on booze and they offer a calming effect without affecting your focus too so drinking one is a win-win.

A can also contain far fewer calories than an alcoholic drink, so if you’re watching your sugar intake, they make for a great swap. The elderflower and mint flavour is subtle and doesn’t taste too sweet and pairs so well with the sparkling water. I find I can drink this particular flavour at any time of day, straight from the can or with a few cubes of ice.

Obviously, if you’re not cutting down on alcohol, you can use them as mixers too – I’d take a Trip and vodka over a vodka, lime and soda any day now that I’ve discovered the many different flavours on offer.

Plus, Trip has great sustainability credentials – the cans are 100 per cent recyclable. You can’t say fairer than that. So whether you’re already a fan or want to dip your toe and try your first pack, save 23 per cent thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale and enjoy the calming effects of CBD in the most delicious way possible.

