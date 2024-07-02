Support truly

Amazon is offering everyone in the UK aged 18 to 22 half-price Prime membership, ahead of the retailer’s annual Prime Day sale on 16 July. That means all 18-22 year olds can now pay £4.49 per month – or £47.49 per year – instead of the usual £8.99 paid by the rest of us decrepit, greying hordes.

Prime membership unlocks a range of benefits for shoppers, from free next-day and same-day delivery, TV and movie streaming with Prime Video, music streaming with Amazon Music and access to the Prime Day sale, to a raft of smaller perks like Deliveroo Plus Silver and £5 cinema tickets at Odeon.

This plan also includes some exclusive benefits aimed at students and 18-22 year olds, like discounts on textbooks and university essentials, 10 per cent off selected fashion brands like Champion, Puma and Vans, and 5 per cent off travel with National Express.

Read more: The best early Prime Day deals

Amazon has already been offering half-price Prime membership to UK students through its Prime Student plan since 2014, but this new offer expands the usual concession to all 18-22 year olds, whether they’re studying or not.

On top of the heavily discounted Prime membership, 18-22 year-olds can also take advantage of a six month trial of Prime before their subscription kicks in or they decide to cancel. Amazon’s standard free Prime trial lasts only 30 days.

The Amazon Prime site lists the full set of benefits included in the new plan, as well as how to sign up for a six month trial. If you’re planning on using your membership to dip into the Prime Day sale on 16 July, IndyBest has you covered with our exhaustive Prime Day shopping guides. Our experts are tracking the best deals on everything from TVs and power tools to headphones, coffee machines and more.

