Amazon Prime Day 2022 live – day 1: Best deals on iPads, Kindles, Lego and more
The main event is finally here – now’s your to time save on Shark vacuums, AirPods and more
Calling all bargain-hunters, today is the big day: Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially landed.
The 48-hour sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. There’s marvellous discounts on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel, to name a few. Early deals kicked off on 21 June and they only got better as the main event approached.
Today, the offers are stronger than ever, with record-breaking discounts on the Echo dot and Nintendo Switch. Other highlights so far include major price deductions on Simba mattesses, half price laptops and seriously cheap Shark vacuums. The 48-hour event runs until tomorrow night and we’ll be working around the clock to find you the hottest offers as they land.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with the instant deal updates, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go.
Listen up to this AirPods pro Prime Day deal
Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
This deal will save you £60 on the current-generation Apple AirPods pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, which featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds. Our writer noted: “The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in…If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”. This is currently last year’s Black Friday price.
Watch out, Prime Day television deals coming through
Savings on big purchases are always popular, so if you’re looking to upgrade your TV set-up this Prime Day, we’ve already lined up the best deals for you – you’re welcome. Whether you’re after a Samsung, LG or Panasonic device, these are the offers to have on your radar right now:
Hoover up this Shark vacuum cleaner discount
Searching for a new vacuum cleaner? Luckily, Amazon is here to make sure it’s a more pocket-friendly affair.
Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re looking to cut ties with cumbersome wires, you’ve got to try cordless. Having tested a very similar version in our best cordless vacuum cleaners – the only difference being the model we tested has a pet tool included – we were a sucker for the brand’s anti hair wrap technology which helps with tangle-free hoovering, while our tester was seriously impressed at the cleaner’s flexibility, making it ideal for tackling hard to reach spots.
Secure your home for less with Amazon’s Ring Prime Day deals
When it comes to securing our homes, it really has never been easier. And now you can save on one of the most popular video doorbells.
Ring video doorbell 4: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk
As brands go, Amazon-owned Ring is the one to know when it comes to upgrading your at-home security. This one featured in our review of the best video doorbells, with our tester noting that the “video triggers before a motion event is detected, but the preview clarity is greatly enhanced”. And as ever with Ring devices, “the doorbell itself is easy to install and set up straight out the box”.
It features 1080p Full HD video, two-way audio to converse with visitors through the Ring smartphone app, and a feature called pre-roll which shows you a few seconds of video captured before the button was pressed – and is something cheaper Ring models miss out on. The doorbell works with Alexa, so you can have the voice assistant show you a live video feed of your doorstep on an Echo show smart display, and it is powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery. This deal sees the Ring reduced by 28 per cent.
There’s currently £150 off iPad air for Prime Day
Apple iPad air, 2020, 10.9in, 64GB: Was £649, now £499, Amazon.co.uk
It’s rare that Apple takes part in sales events, so it pays to snap up the brand’s products during Prime Day. And should you be in the market for a new iPad, you’ll be glad to know that this one has just received a tidy £150 discount this Prime Day.
While it’s recently been superseded by the 5th generation iPad air, which was released earlier this year, it’s still a worthy choice if you’re in the market for a new Apple tablet. The redesigned iPad air has a bright 10.9in display, features a USB-C connector instead of lightning and uses Apple’s powerful A14 bionic chip under the hood. It’s relatively light at 458g, and comes with 64GB of storage. In our review of the device, our writer said that “the redesigned iPad air is essentially an iPad pro with some of the settings dialled down.”
Bookworms, save 50% on Kindle thanks to Prime Day
Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
We know, you’re desperate to get more reading into your daily routine, but there’s nothing worse than trying to cram a chunky book into your already full-to-bursting work bag. So, if you haven’t considered getting a Kindle before, now is your chance. This original Kindle is half-price right now, coming down from £69.99 to £34.99. In fact, we loved this Kindle so much, we gave it a glowing review back in 2019 when it was first released. Our writer noted its “excellent” front-light and “pleasing to the touch” design, describing it as “remarkable” for the price. True, Amazon has released some more premium models since, but for the price you won’t find much better.
It’s game on this Prime Day!
Whether you prefer the PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or some good old PC gaming, Amazon doesn’t discriminate when it comes to its Prime Day deals. Invest in a proper gaming chair that’s good for your posture or score a full bundle of the new F1 22, including gaming wheel. Find out the details on these offers and more in our guide to Prime Day gaming deals:
Save big on Amazon’s own devices
Would it even be Prime Day if the retailer didn’t slash a good chunk off the price on its own devices? We think not. Snap up a Kindle just in time for your next beach holiday, save up to 60 per cent on Echo smart speakers or invest in that Echo show that you’ve had your eye on. Find out more in our guide:
In need of Prime Day shopping inspo?
We know the Amazon deals page can be overwhelming, so instead of spending hours scrolling, allow us to help.
Our team of shopping experts has covered the sale extensively for years, so it’s safe to say we know a thing or two about bargain hunting. The whole team has listed the deals they’re hoping to snap up come Prime Day, so if you’re unsure of what you’re looking to save on here’s some suggestions to help tick off your shopping lists:
Amazon Prime Day is here!
Good morning deal hunters! We’re back and ready to bring you the latest news and the best bargains to shop during the first 24 hours of Amazon Prime Day. To start you off, we’ve rounded up all the best deals in our main guide and we can let you in on a little secret, they’re only getting better…
