We’re on hand to act as your very own personal shoppers during the 48-hour sale (The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters, today is the big day: Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially landed.

The 48-hour sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. There’s marvellous discounts on big-name brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel, to name a few. Early deals kicked off on 21 June and they only got better as the main event approached.

Today, the offers are stronger than ever, with record-breaking discounts on the Echo dot and Nintendo Switch. Other highlights so far include major price deductions on Simba mattesses, half price laptops and seriously cheap Shark vacuums. The 48-hour event runs until tomorrow night and we’ll be working around the clock to find you the hottest offers as they land.

Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with the instant deal updates, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go.

Read more