Calling all bargain-hunters, Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us. And if you thought you had to wait until October in 2020, you’ll be glad to know that this year’s event is happening in June.

As one of the biggest online shopping bonanzas, there are huge savings to be had across the retailer’s website, on everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances. And there’s good news too for those into all things fashion – Amazon has really upped its game this year with its clothing and accessories offering.

Not only does it have Prime Wardrobe, a lesser-known section of its website that allows you to try before you buy, but it’s just launched the Local Label Hub, which showcases small and lesser-known fashion brands. We are also expecting huge deals on some big-name labels, including Levi’s and Ray-Ban.

As the most discerning deal-seekers, we’ll be putting the most exciting discounts on your radar to help you score the top offers.

We’d recommend bookmarking this page ahead of the event to make sure you don’t miss a thing. Before that though, here’s everything you need to know about the best Amazon Prime Day clothing deals.

When will Prime Day fashion deals begin?

Amazon’s two-day shopping extravaganza will be in June, although the exact date has not yet been confirmed. You can expect the best fashion deals to be dropped as soon as the event begins. Luckily, the fact it falls in the month of June means it’s perfectly timed with England (hopefully) coming out of lockdown, making it an ideal opportunity to find the perfect re-entry outfit.

However, in true Amazon form, you may notice a number of early discounts on clothing and accessories ahead of Prime Day. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know.

Do you need Amazon Prime to shop Prime Day fashion deals?

Prime Day discounts are exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to access the fashion deals you will need to sign-up.

The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial anytime before the sale begins.

What to expect from Prime Day fashion deals in 2021

If you’re a true fan of Amazon, you will know that it is the place for clothing and accessories on a budget, with many lesser-known sections of the website proving a haven for fashion fans, including Prime Wardrobe, which allows you to try before you buy.

While there’s currently no official news on the exact fashion deals that will be available, the retailer stocks a huge number of popular labels such as Levi’s, Ray-Ban and Adidas, and we’re expecting the prices of these brand’s products to be considerably reduced during the two-day event.

Last year’s best fashion deals in the UK

In 2020, Prime Day had seriously good fashion deals, such as these Puma women’s white trainers, which were reduced from £88 to £45. Similarly, Calvin Klein underwear had up to 50 per cent off, proving it’s a great time to stock up on the essentials.

In the run-up to Prime Day 2021 and throughout the shopping event, we will of course be bringing you all the latest deals, essential information and insights to make sure you’re bagging the best bargain possible.

Early Prime Day fashion deals in the UK

While Prime Day is yet to begin, everyone knows that Amazon likes to treat us all by offering discounts and offers year round, so below we’ve rounded up some of the best early deals to shop now.

Levi’s women’s 711 skinny jeans: Was £85, now £68, Amazon.co.uk

While Gen-Z may be declaring skinny jeans over, Kate Middleton recently put a strong case together for continuing to wear them, and we’re here for it. With 20 per cent off this pair from Levi’s – the brand that knows everything there is to know about denim – these are a no-brainer. We’ll be adding them to our baskets now.

Ray-Ban metal round sunglasses: Was £122.55, now £78.80, Amazon.co.uk

As we enter into summer, it’s time to make sure you have your seasonal accessories in order, and this pair of Ray-Bans are the ideal pair of sunglasses. The universal appeal of these makes them a must-have accessory. Available in three sizes – small, standard and large – there’s something for all face shapes. We advise that if you have a slightly rounder face, you opt for the large size.

Wrangler men’s Texas contrast straight jeans: Was £79.95, now £48.25, Amazon.co.uk

American denim brand Wrangler is known for its reliable jeans and this pair has been reduced by a whopping 40 per cent. A classic straight-leg cut, these feature a button-up fastening. While we’re yet to review these, they do have a 4.5-star rating, with more than 5,000 people heralding how great they are.

New Balance men’s 520v7 shoes: Was £60, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

New Balance is known for its running shoes, and, in fact, its designs are a firm favourite of ours at IndyBest. We’ve featured the fresh foam 1080v11s (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk) in our guide to the best men’s running shoes. These 520v7 shoes look like they’re the perfect pair of trainers for pairing with jeans and a tee, or could be worn for your next trip to the gym – versatility at its best.

Fjällräven unisex kanken rucksack: Was £83.50, now £60.61, Amazon.co.uk

As brands go, this one is a favourite when it comes to backpacks. It’s high coast totepack (£70, Amazon.co.uk) even featured in our review of the best daypacks, with our writer praising it for being “versatile and beautiful, like everything Fjallraven makes”.

As for this rucksack, it’s the perfect option if you’re returning to the office and want something spacious but fun. It’s available in a range of colourways, including a bright, statement yellow. At £80, it is an investment, so the current discount means it’s the prime time to buy.

