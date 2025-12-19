Aldi’s £15 champagne is ‘nothing short of impressive’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Champagne is synonymous with the festive season, whether it’s a bubbles-fueled party with friends, mimosas on Christmas morning or New Year’s Eve celebrations. But while your flute of fizz might once have hailed from Laurent Perrier, Veuve Clicquot or Moët & Chandon, nowadays it’s perhaps more likely to be from M&S, Lidl or Waitrose.

The champagne world has been democratised in recent years – ask any industry insider, and they’ll tell you that supermarkets and independent houses are making champagne that is just as good (and far cheaper).

Supermarkets are working directly with well-known champagne houses to produce affordable, own-label bottles. Then there’s the rise of champagne alternatives, including crémant and English sparkling wine, which are made using the same traditional methods.

“Supermarket own labels often offer a great entry point for champagne,” explains wine critic Rosamund Hall, “as they’re working with highly respected producers to source high quality wines for the best value available – you won't find quirky ‘grower champagne’ finesse, but you can expect well made, highly enjoyable wines that will be a perfect pour for any occasion.”

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s no need to splurge on a top-tier bottle of bubbly, as Aldi has a £15 champagne that comes expert-recommended. Here’s why it’s the perfect fizz to raise a glass to this festive season.

Aldi champagne brut: £15, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

“Coming in at a snip under £16 for a champagne is nothing short of impressive, and it's even more so when it both looks and tastes this good,” Emma Henderson, wine and food critic, said in her review of the best champagnes.

“It's elegant with notes of freshly cut apples and fleshy peach,” she added. “While on the palette, there's plenty of baked apple crumble notes along with nutty hints and buttery brioche, too.”

As always, Aldi’s champagne is only available in-store – and there’s limited stock owing to Christmas. So don’t waste any time visiting your local branch.

Discover more of the best bottles of supermarket champagne, recommended by experts