I’ve found the best Xbox Series X deals ahead of the Boxing Day sales

If you’re looking for a great deal on the Xbox Series X ahead of Christmas, you’re likely to be disappointed. While there are some small discounts available (more on those below), it may be worth waiting to see if the console drops in price later in the month, as deals on the Xbox Series X in the Boxing Day sales could be on the horizon.

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. It’s not discreet but it has serious performance prowess – loading games in a click and booting up menus in a fraction of a second.

In his review of the Xbox Series X, tech critic Steve Hogarty said “it’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console, with a brilliant games-on-demand service.” Steve added: “If you’re invested in your back catalogue of Xbox games and want to see them at their absolute finest, the Xbox Series X is the best way to play.”

As the Boxing Day sales approach, I’ll be keeping an eye out for top offers on the Xbox Series X but, in the meantime, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the sale, and the Xbox Series X deals available to shop right now.

When will the Xbox Series X Boxing Day deals start in 2025?

Boxing Day lands on 26 December but some retailers tend to start dropping their discounts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, so it pays to keep your eyes peeled ahead of Boxing Day itself.

How long do the Xbox Boxing Day sale deals last?

Boxing Day sales tend to continue until 31 December, before merging into January sales. Known as the Golden Quarter, the period between October and January is full of discounts from retailers such as Currys, Amazon and Argos, so it’s the ideal time to pick up a deal on big-ticket items such as the Xbox Series X.

The best Xbox Series X deals to expect for Boxing Day 2025

While there weren’t any dramatic discounts on the Xbox Series X console during Black Friday this year, there were some minor savings to be made. Only time will tell if the Boxing Day sales will offer bigger price cuts on the coveted console. As the Xbox is stocked at a range of third-party retailers, it pays to compare prices, to find the best deals.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of Xbox deals in the Boxing Day sales

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered Boxing Day discounts for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round, to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but are genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking pounds off price tags – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

Are there any Xbox Series X deals to shop now?

While you won’t secure huge savings on the Xbox Series X right now, I’ve found some deals available to shop ahead of the Boxing Day sales.

Xbox Series X, 1TB: Was £499.99, now £469.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

You can currently get £30 off the price of this console at Amazon. This was the lowest discount we saw during the Black Friday sales, too, but the console has been known to be reduced to £449, so bookmark this guide, as I’ll be updating it with any further reductions as they drop.

Xbox Series X 1TB digital console, white: Was £449.99, now £434.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

This Xbox Series X is an all-digital version of the console, meaning it has the same internal storage with no disc drive. “It retains the same powerful 12 teraflop processor, 4K gaming and up to 8K high dynamic range video,” said tech critic Steve Hogarty. If you don't care about owning physical games, this is a more affordable way to get your hands on the Series X model – made even better value with this deal.

Xbox Series X: Was £456, now £430, Backmarket.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

If having a second-hand console doesn’t faze you, you can save a bit of cash by buying the Xbox Series X second hand, in “excellent” condition, on Back Market. The online retailer is a UK marketplace for refurbished devices. It partners with trusted refurbishers in the UK who clean, test and certify the quality of each device before it is sold.

You can also save almost £80 on the black version of the console, thanks to this second-hand offering at Back Market, which states the console is in “good” condition (£401, Backmarket.co.uk).

Want more savings on gaming consoles? Here’s all you need to know about Nintendo Switch 2 Boxing Day deals