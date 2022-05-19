When you think of Amazon, tech, home appliances and of course its own devices may spring to mind first, but the online retailer actually has an impressive groceries section with a great range of drinks.

Stocking everything from Veuve Cliquot champagne to budget-friendly beers, Amazon is ready to rival even your favourite off-licence. And, with Prime delivery, there’s no need to lug buttles home in triple-layered carrier bags, no need to cleverly place them in the boot surrounded by coats and certainly no worry of being judged by nosey shopgoers.

Ordering from the online retailer couldn’t be easier – especially when using the app – with thousands of products to choose from. So, whether you’re looking for your favourite wine, fancy getting creative with cocktails or are partial to a whiskey, it’s well worth taking a look at what’s on offer.

And, with Amazon Prime Day on the way – now confirmed to be taking place in July – huge savings across your favourite alcohol brands are on the way. We saw a huge 45 per cent discount on Jack Daniels last year, for example.

So, whether you’re planning a summer of picnics, barbecues and garden parties, or are looking for gifts for a lucky recipient, then keep reading below for everything you need to know about making the most of the 48-hour sale.

When will Prime Day alcohol deals begin?

So far, the only hint Amazon has revealed towards its Prime Day date is that it will take place in July. But, we’ve come to learn a lot about the 48-hour flash sale in recent years, so, using our IndyBest senses, we are predicting it to land on 11-12 July or the following week, 18-19 July, with products usually dropping at midnight on the first day.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day alcohol deals?

Anyone hoping to get any sort of deals during Prime Day, whether that be on fitness gear, tech or home appliances, will need an Amazon Prime membership – which, seems pretty fair.

Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a full year – this drops down to just £3.99 for students – which isn’t bad at all considering you’ll have access to free next day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

But, any true bargain-hunters will know you can sign up for a free 30-day trial once a year to reap the rewards of Prime Day for free. You do have to input your card details though, so be sure to cancel your trial before the end of the time period to ensure you aren’t charged.

What to expect from Prime Day alcohol deals in 2022

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day saw some of the biggest discounts across a huge range of products, and we’re expecting the retailer to go even bigger this time around, hopefully seeing key brands drop to as low as half price (or more). Wine, gin, vodka, whiskey, beers and champagne should all be up for grabs, and it’s worth taking a look at the home appliances sale too for any wine fridges and ice makers too.

Last year’s best alcohol deals in the UK

Last year we were treated to a great range of deals from a variety of brands and alcohol types.

(Amazon)

Highlights included nearly half price off the Glenlivet founder’s reserve single malt scotch whisky (£25, Amazon.co.uk) which saw the price drop down to £19.99. And there was also 45 per cent off Jack Daniel’s gentleman Jack Tennessee whiskey (£30.94, Amazon.co.uk), bringing it down to under £20.

(Amazon)

On the spirit front, the Whitley Neill handcrafted raspberry gin and glass gift pack (£24.30, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced from £33.50 to £20, Tarquin’s handcrafted Cornish dry gin (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk) went from £32.50 to £22.20. Even Ciroc premium vodka (£28.99, Amazon.co.uk) got a decent discount going from £35.99 to £25.

(Amazon)

And champagne and wine also got a good slashing with six bottles of Kiwi Cuvée sauvignon blanc (£37.80, Amazon.co.uk) falling from £41.94 to £30.30. Meanhile a classic bottle of Bollinger special cuvée champagne (£42.95, Amazon.co.uk) went from £43 to £35.99.

How to get the best deals

Here at IndyBest, you could call us sale experts – especially when it comes to the mammoth retailer that is Amazon. With thousands of products to sort through, and limited time only offers, our team of experts knows exactly what to look for, and what counts as a really good deal.

In the run-up to the event, you’ll see us start to drop explainers such as this on what we think Prime Day will include, but, come the big day, there will be a liveblog of the best deals, continually updated shopping guides and sometimes even product reviews so you know if the savings are really too good to be true. So, be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day page for all the latest updates.

You’ll also need to activate your free trial soon if you haven’t already, but be sure not to do this more than 30 days ahead of the sale. And start adding items you really want to your wishlist for easy shopping.

