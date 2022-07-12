If you’ve been holding off until Amazon Prime Day to pick up a bargain on the Apple Watch series 7, then your patience has paid off.

Among the discounts on tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances and alcohol and much more over the two-day shopping event, we’ve spotted a great deal on the latest model of Apple Watch.

This deal sees the wearable reduced by £40. Specifically, this is the larger 45mm version of the Watch series 7, with GPS and wifi (but not LTE), and finished in black aluminium with a navy rubber strap.

We’re big fans of the Apple Watch here at IndyBest, and the series 7 is currently our favourite smartwatch of the year, owing to its stylish design, intuitive software and huge breadth of abilities, from exercise and sleep tracking, to music playback, heart rate notifications, fall detection and more.

For all of the details on this Apple Watch Prime Day deal, carry on reading the article below.

Apple Watch series 7 (45mm, GPS, black): Was £399, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

Our favourite smartwatch of 2022, the Apple Watch series 7 is the ultimate all-rounder for iPhone owners looking for a wearable. When trying out the series 7, our reviewer gave Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch a 9/10 score and praised a set of improvements that elevate the watch above the year-old series 6.

Our reviewer said: “There’s peace of mind knowing that the watch is more robust than before, and that the battery will recharge faster than ever. And the Apple watch remains a remarkably advanced wearable when it comes to health and fitness metrics.”

This particular deal features the Watch series 7 with a midnight aluminium case and a midnight navy sport band. If this isn’t quite the right Apple Watch for you, then head over to our roundup of the best Prime Day deals for Apple products, or cast your net further afield with our Prime Day live blog, which is constantly updated with the best deals the two-day shopping bonanza has to offer.

