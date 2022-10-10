Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The second Amazon Prime Day of 2022 is very nearly upon us – the retailer’s 48-hour sale event is taking place tomorrow (Tuesday 11 October) and Wednesday (12 October).

The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – marks the first time Amazon has hosted two of its Prime Day sales in one year. Owing to the date’s proximity to Christmas, it offers the perfect time to kickstart your shopping.

For the uninitiated, the sale started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary and has quickly become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year. As a highlight in the shopping calendar, the retailer consistently treats us to huge deals and discounts across everything from tech, laptops and gaming to home appliances, household essentials and so much more.

For its October event, the online giant has offered a sneak preview of the best deals you can expect – from up to 55 per cent off its own-brand Echo devices and Fire tablets to half-price Hasbro toys and board games – but more on that later in this article.

Ahead of the sale, here’s everything you need to know about the event, including what it is, the best deals you can expect and even some discounts you can shop now.

Read more:

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch, Rimmel, Miele and so many more. This year’s event in July saw Amazon’s lowest prices ever on products from Sony and Bose, and we expect to see more of the same during the upcoming October Prime Day.

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours, and it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two-day shopping bonanza. Amazon is breaking tradition this year by treating us to a second Prime Day, but in order to access the discounts during the event, you must have an Amazon Prime membership, so we’d recommend signing up now.

Will there be another Amazon Prime Day this year?

After weeks of rumours, we’re pleased to report Amazon will be hosting another Prime Day in 2022, called the Prime Early Access Sale, on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October. The 48-hour event offers the perfect time to start your Christmas shopping, and our crack team of deal-hunters will be providing minute-by-minute coverage, to help you discover the best bargains.

When was the last Amazon Prime Day?

The last Prime Day 2022 started at midnight on Tuesday 12 July and ran until Wednesday 13 July, lasting a full 48 hours. But, true to form, we also saw lots of deals dropping well in advance of the big day itself.

Discounts started appearing on 21 June, with up to 50 per cent off top brands, while the best offers on Amazon devices began on 8 July. These discounts ranged from the Fire TV cube (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk), which was reduced to £54.99, to the Fire 7 kids pro tablet (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk), which saw a heavy discount of £60. So, really, Amazon Prime Day 2022 was a three-week affair, with plenty of bargains to bag.

What types of deals can you find on Prime Day itself?

During this year’s Amazon Prime Day in July, there were a number of truly unmissable deals, which is why we’re so pleased the retailer is hosting yet another event this autumn.

(Amazon)

Apple products saw a huge reduction, for example, Apple’s AirPods pro (£189, Amazon.co.uk) were reduced by £60. And the Apple Watch series 7 (£369, Amazon.co.uk) was slashed to just £329 – a pretty impressive deal.

If home appliances are what you’re interested in, you may like to know there were massive savings to be had in that department too. Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner ( £233.97, Amazon.co.uk) saw a saving of more than £100, taking the price from £349.99 to £229.

Another sale purchase that was of serious interest to many was air fryers. The Instant Pot vortex four-in-one air fryer (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk) had an impressive discount, meaning a saving of £40.

(Meta)

There were also plenty of top offers in the way of gaming too. Fans of virtual reality were treated to Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset (£421.74, Amazon.co.uk) being reduced to £299.

There was even a huge £650 off the Razer Blade 15 advanced gaming laptop (£1,969.99, Amazon.co.uk), which we named the best gaming laptop. The discount saw the price of the laptop drop from £2,149.99 to £1,499.

(Amazon)

Similarly, Amazon Prime Day serves as a great time to purchase a TV, with whopping deals on big-name brands. For example, the LG OLED48C14LB 48in 4K UHD TV (Amazon.co.uk), which was named one of our favourite smart TVs for gaming, was reduced from £1,699 to £949.

While the deals in July’s event offer a good indication of what we can expect during the October event, Amazon has gone one step further and shared a sneak preview of the best deals you’ll be able to shop during the Early Access Sale. For example, you’ll be able to save a whopping 55 per cent on Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles.

If it’s a new laptop you’re after, we’ve got good news for you – you’ll be able to snap up a model from the likes of Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and LG with up to 35 per cent off. Similarly, in the land of tech, there will be up to 70 per cent off Hisense TVs, so you can transform your living room into an at-home cinema.

The event’s proximity to Christmas means it’s also prime time to get those wish lists ticked off, and luckily Amazon has confirmed it will be slashing the price of Hasbro toys and board games by up to 50 per cent, while Lego sets will see a sizeable 30 per cent saving.

How to keep up with Amazon Prime Day 2022 best deals

Understandably, the phenomenon that is Amazon Prime Day can feel overwhelming. But keeping up with the best deals needn’t weigh you down because, during October’s Prime Early Access Sale shopping event, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during, the event.

As you’d expect, we’ll be on hand to highlight the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles, and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers, and robot vacuum cleaners. We’ll even have a liveblog running, providing you with minute-by-minute coverage on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help though, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts, so you’re notified when a discount goes live.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, deals on Prime Day, whenever it might fall, are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this once there’s been confirmation of the event going ahead. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

What else do you get with an Amazon Prime membership?

You do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member.

You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £8.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up.

Best early Prime Day deals in the UK

The retailer likes to amp up excitement by dropping deals in advance of its actual Prime Day events, and true to form, you can already shop some impressive and very competitive discounts.

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a new gadget, the online giant has slashed the price of its own-brand tech. Of course, the Echo dot (was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk) has seen an impressive discount. We can vouch for its performance as it features in our review of the best smart speakers, with our writer noting that it’s a “great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem”.

Similarly, the retailer’s Fire TV stick 4K max (was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk) has been reduced pre-Prime Day. The device features in our guide to the best streaming devices, and our writer noted that if you’re looking for a “lightweight, affordable streaming dongle that supports most major apps, the Fire TV stick 4K max has everything you need”.

In terms of health and wellness, Renpho’s mini massage gun (was £69.99, now £47.74, Amazon.co.uk) is the ideal size to throw into your gym bag. A very similar model featured in our round-up of the best massage guns, so we can attest to the brand’s performance.

(Morphy Richards)

Amazon Prime Day is also known for its impressive home appliance deals, and we’ve just spotted this Morphy Richards stew and sear slow cooker discount (was £65.98, now £46.39, Amazon.co.uk) – just in time for stewing season. The energy-efficient appliance featured in our review of the best slow cookers, with our writer noting that it can “fry and sear ingredients in the same pot you slow cook in, cutting down on the washing up”. Thanks to the fact it’s “compact and relatively lightweight”, it’s “easy to store and could be parked in a corner of the worktop, leaving plenty of space to get on with other kitchen tasks”.

(Eero)

Finally, if your wifi could do with a boost, a mesh system is the way to go, and, luckily, the eero 6 (was £249.99, now £161, Amazon.co.uk) currently has 35 per cent off. It appeared in our review of the best wifi extenders where our technology critic, David Phelan, noted that it’s “capable of putting data through at very high speeds”. It’s a WFH essential.

