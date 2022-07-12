The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ninja Amazon Prime Day sale: We’ve spotted a great saving on the foodi dual zone air fryer
Whip up hassle-free meals with this IndyBest-approved gadget
With Amazon Prime Day full in swing, there are now hundreds of deals dropping across tech, gaming, alcohol, fitness equiptment and more.
Of course, Prime Day is also on hand with huge savings across big ticket kitchen appliances too – and air fryers are no exception.
These multi-tasking gadgets are hugely popular and it’s easy to see why. Designed to circulate hot air around your food they require a fraction of the oil you might usually need and some boast extra features such as roast, bake and more, making them a healthy alternative and endlessly convenient helping hand in the kitchen.
They’re usually pretty pricey of course but, lo and behold, Amazon Prime Day has dropped yet another stellar deal on kitchen appliances, and this time it’s a 28 per cent discount on Ninja’s foodi max dual zone air fryer (was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk).
The multi-tasking gadget can fry (quelle surprise) as well as roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. It’s so good in fact, that a smaller version cooked its way to the top of our best air fryers review, where our tester awarded it top marks.
Ninja is also one of our favourite brands for pressure cookers and food processors so you’re certainly in safe hands.
Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer, 9.5l: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
Air fryers like Ninja’s are an endlessly convenient addition to your kitchen, especially if you’re keen to cook healthier meals. But this gadget goes one step further, with two seperate cooking zones (hence the name) for cooking two foods in different ways, simultaneously. When our reviewer tested the slightly smaller version of this exact model, they were seriously impressed.
They appreciated how both drawers would finish up at the same time (which sounds like a no-brainer but would be super handy) while the whole machine was a breeze to use. And our tester said the digital control panel, countdown timer and variable temperature controls can be tweaked “to make every meal perfect.” We’re sure this larger model would receieve the same praise, and it looks perfect for bigger families.
With the ability to roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat, our reviewer even thought it could take the place of your oven “for cooking almost anything – including leftover pizza, vegetable crisps and roasted meat.” And if you need a little extra convincing, it’s said to use as much as 75 percent less fat than frying while you even cook with frozen.
With 28 per cent off the sleek copper model, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.
