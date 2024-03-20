Best air fryer offers in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale 2024

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With evenings getting lighter, weather picking up and Easter eggs hitting the shelves, this can only mean one thing: spring is here. With the new seasons comes the highly anticipated Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. Kicking off today, the sale will run until 25 March and there are some impressive offers to be had on air fryers, beauty, tech,garden furniture and so much more.

If you’re one of the very few who have yet to invest in an air fryer, you’ll be glad to know that the online giant has slashed the price of the energy-saving appliance. Having become a staple in most British homes, the IndyBest team have been keeping their eye out for price cuts on Ninja, Tefal and Tower models (to name just a few).

Whether it’s your very first fryer or you’re looking for a bargain upgrade, Amazon has something for everyone. We’ve rounded up some of the best air fryer deals that you can get your hands on right now.

Best air fryer deals in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer: Was £254.99, now £140, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

There’s a tempting £100 to be saved on this multi-purpose rapid cooker and air fryer from Ninja. Boasting a whopping 10 cooking functions, so you can slow cook, roast, bake, sear and more, the model also comes with a function which can make entire meals in 15 minutes – very handy when you’re cooking against the clock.

Buy now

Philips airfryer 5000 series XL: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nearly half price, this air fryer proved to have plenty of smarts in our review. When testing the 500 series X, we appreciated that it was wifi-enabled, and “connects to the NutriU app, meaning it can be controlled from your phone and Alexa”. This meant they could set the temperature and the timer and pause cooking from their device. – very handy. And, while praised for being quiet and stylish, it was also “deep and large enough to fit half a chicken and plenty of chips”.

Buy now

Instant compact small air fryer: Was £49.99, now £29.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Instant’s air fryers were featured twice in our round-up of the best models to buy, so you can be sure that your chips will be in good hands with this compact model from the brand. Now reduced by 40 per cent thanks to this deal at Amazon, the air fryer is large enough to cook four portions of chips or, if you’re rustling up a roast and don’t have enough space in the oven, an entire chicken.

Buy now

Lakeland digital display air fryer: Was £79.99, now £49.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Lakeland)

This 3l air fryer from Lakeland quickly replaced our writer’s usual oven cooking in our review, where it was hailed as the best option for two people in our review. What’s more, the tried-and-tested appliance is available for just under £50. Our writer noted the eight cooking pre-set options (which include the likes of seafood and steak), the customisable temperature and time functions, while they also found that it was “a breeze to use and clean”.

Buy now

Proscenic T31 air fryer oven: Was £179, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Currently discounted by 28 per cent, this savvy air fryer oven comes IndyBest-approved. In our review of the best air fryers, it was recommended for anyone with a smart home setup, as you can control it from afar using the app, which also comes with recipes and lets you set cooking timers. It comes with 12 settings, including that all-important air fryer function, but this oven can also roast, bake and dehydrate. Dubbed a “tech-lover’s dream” in our review, you can snap it up for less, with this discount at Amazon.

Buy now

Tower xpress pro combo with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £77, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This model received high praise in our review of the best air fryers, with our tester awarding it four and a half stars and deeming it the best for cooking meat. Your roast dinners are sure to be revolutionised by the rotisserie settings in this machine, with our writing noting that, unlike other bowl or drawer options, “this one is most similar to your everyday oven, with a box-like shape and a large front window, making it best for meats rather than stews or one-pot wonders”.

Buy now

Salter EK2817 2L compact air fryer: Was £52.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Salter is a name to know when it comes to the best air fryer models available, as the brand landed the top spot in our review of the best, with its dual air fryer. For something small (and cheaper) you can snap up this compact air fryer for less than £30. With a simple two-dial design, this model comes with a fairly small capacity of 2l so, if you’re planning to use it for just one portion, it could be ideal.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs 20l oven five-in-one rapid hot air fryer: Was £119.99, now £82.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A saving of 30 per cent isn’t to be sniffed at, especially when it’s on an IndyBest tried and tested appliance. The Russell Hobbs air fryer mini oven features a roomy 20l capacity, and it can handle baking, grilling, toasting and more. While our writer had some niggles with the oven, they found its air frying abilities were faultless. They said: “It produces near-perfect pizza every time and we’ve taken to using it weekly to make healthy chips and even crisps – for those dishes alone, we think it could be worth the money.”

Buy now

Cosori air fryer 5.5l: Was £109.99, now £66.48, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You’ll be able to grill, roast and even hone your baking skills with this Cosori air fryer oven, which comes with a whole host of cooking functions (11, to be precise). Boasting the ability to cook up to 50 per cent faster than a normal oven, this air fryer can also whip up fried foods with 85 per cent less oil than deep frying, according to the brand. The basket is also nonstick and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Hurrah.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our best budget buy, this Tower air fryer is now even cheaper, reduced by a delicious 40 per cent. Praised for being simple to use, it made meat succulent, roasted veg to perfection and made the crispiest of chips every time without fail. Perfect for a two-person household hold this model is not one to miss.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale for 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is well underway, running from midnight on 20 March right through until 11:59pm on 25 March.

