Spanish Grand Prix betting tips:

Lando Norris to win - 7/4 William Hill

Nico Hulkenberg to finish in the points - 16/1 Bet365

Attentions turn to Spain this weekend where the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will look to continue to dominate.

The pair have won six of the opening eight races and lead the Drivers’ Championship standings, with McLaren already have a 172-point lead at the top of the Constructors’ Championship.

But a change of the rules that restrict bodywork flexibility come into play this weekend and that could impact the results as the aerodynamics of the car are affected.

Despite the McLaren dominance reigning champion Max Verstappen has still managed to pick up two wins, at the Japan and Emilia Romagna races and he remains in touching distance in the Drivers’ Championship.

Spanish Grand Prix betting: Another close encounter

Verstappen has won the last three races in Spain so he certainly knows what he needs to do to win, but it will be all down to whether his car can compete on the day.

He finished fourth last time out in Monaco, finishing by the McLaren duo and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and another Ferrari driver has recent history in Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton won six races there between 2014 and 2021 and surely, he has to get it right at some point this season?

He’s had a tough start to life at Ferrari but his fourth and fifth-place finishes in the last two races and Leclerc’s second-place finish in Monaco will give hope to the team for the rest of the season.

F1 betting sites have Brit Lando Norris joint favourite with his McLaren teammate Piastri to come out on top this weekend just ahead of Verstappen at 7/2.

You can get 18/1 on a Leclerc win and 33/1 on Hamilton in the latest F1 odds, which might be worth an each way shout. Norris was victorious in Monaco and a win this weekend would see him leapfrog Piastri and go back to the top of the drivers’ standings.

Spanish Grand Prix prediction 1: Lando Norris to win 7/4 - William Hill

Spanish Grand Prix prediction: Hulkenburg great outside option?

If you’re looking for outside option this weekend, look no further than Nico Hulkenberg to finish in the points at 16/1.

The German driver hasn’t had the best start to the season with just six points so far, but Sauber are taking a major car update to Spain this weekend and we’re not just talking about its new smart livery.

The Swiss team, like the rest have had to include an upgrade to meet the FIA’s clampdown on flexible wings but they have other tweaks up their sleeve too and new team principal Jonathan Wheatley believes the changes could see them close the gap on their rivals.

Betting sites don’t seem to have taken these changes into account and they are certainly not reflected in the prices.

Spanish Grand Prix prediction 2: Nico Hulkenberg to finish in the points - 16/1 Bet365

