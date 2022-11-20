F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton faces last chance to extend winning record
Max Verstappen starts on pole at the Yas Marina Circuit as Hamilton aims to maintain his unique record of winning a race in every season
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return to the scene of their dramatic title battle at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today, in the final race of the F1 season.
One year on from the controversy of Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on the final lap to win the championship, they return to the Yas Marina Circuit in very different places.
Verstappen, who starts on pole, will be looking to cap his second championship campaign with his 15th victory of the season, while Hamilton is still on the hunt for his first race win of 2022. It is therefore Hamilton’s last chance to avoid a winless season, which would end his record of being the only driver in F1 history to win at least one Grand Prix in every season of their career.
Elsewhere, second place in the championship standings is still up for grabs, with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc level on 190 points coming into the last race of the season. After Verstappen ignored team orders to give Perez his place at last week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, all eyes will be on the Red Bull team-mates to see if they can work together to get the Mexican second place in the standings.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates
Championship standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 429 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 290 points
3. Sergio Perez - 290 points
4. George Russell - 265 points
5. Lewis Hamilton - 240 points
6. Carlos Sainz - 234 points
7. Lando Norris - 113 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 86 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 81 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 49 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 25 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
15. Lance Stroll - 14 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates
Starting grid
1. Max Verstappen
2. Sergio Perez
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. George Russell
7. Lando Norris
8. Esteban Ocon
9. Sebastian Vettel
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Mick Schumacher
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Alex Albon
20. Nicholas Latifi
F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates
Max Verstappen clinched his seventh pole of the season as he beat Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to the top of the charts in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz filled the second row ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell across the third row. McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel and Norris’s teammate Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top 10.
Qualifying report:
Max Verstappen clinches pole at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Red Bull one-two
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz filled the second row ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates
The race will start at 1pm GMT.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule on Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 for the race at 5:30pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies