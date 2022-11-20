Jump to content

Liveupdated1668944713

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton faces last chance to extend winning record

Max Verstappen starts on pole at the Yas Marina Circuit as Hamilton aims to maintain his unique record of winning a race in every season

Alex Pattle
Sunday 20 November 2022 11:45
Sebastian Vettel On His Fellow Drivers

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen return to the scene of their dramatic title battle at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today, in the final race of the F1 season.

One year on from the controversy of Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on the final lap to win the championship, they return to the Yas Marina Circuit in very different places.

Verstappen, who starts on pole, will be looking to cap his second championship campaign with his 15th victory of the season, while Hamilton is still on the hunt for his first race win of 2022. It is therefore Hamilton’s last chance to avoid a winless season, which would end his record of being the only driver in F1 history to win at least one Grand Prix in every season of their career.

Elsewhere, second place in the championship standings is still up for grabs, with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc level on 190 points coming into the last race of the season. After Verstappen ignored team orders to give Perez his place at last week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, all eyes will be on the Red Bull team-mates to see if they can work together to get the Mexican second place in the standings.

Follow all the action with our live blog below

F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

Championship standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 429 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 290 points

3. Sergio Perez - 290 points

4. George Russell - 265 points

5. Lewis Hamilton - 240 points

6. Carlos Sainz - 234 points

7. Lando Norris - 113 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 86 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 81 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 49 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 25 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 14 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

Jamie Braidwood20 November 2022 11:45
F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

Starting grid

1. Max Verstappen

2. Sergio Perez

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. George Russell

7. Lando Norris

8. Esteban Ocon

9. Sebastian Vettel

10. Fernando Alonso

11. Yuki Tsunoda

12. Mick Schumacher

13. Daniel Ricciardo

14. Lance Stroll

15. Zhou Guanyu

16. Kevin Magnussen

17. Pierre Gasly

18. Valtteri Bottas

19. Alex Albon

20. Nicholas Latifi

Jamie Braidwood20 November 2022 11:40
F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

Max Verstappen clinched his seventh pole of the season as he beat Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to the top of the charts in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz filled the second row ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell across the third row. McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel and Norris’s teammate Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying report:

Max Verstappen clinches pole at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Red Bull one-two

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz filled the second row ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Jamie Braidwood20 November 2022 11:35
F1 LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix updates

The race will start at 1pm GMT.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule on Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 for the race at 5:30pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Jamie Braidwood20 November 2022 11:30

