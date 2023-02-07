Jump to content

1675760446

F1 news LIVE: Alfa Romeo reveal 2023 car livery at launch event

Alfa Romeo will be the fourth Formula 1 team to reveal their 2023 challenger at 9am (GMT) on Tuesday

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 07 February 2023 09:00
Comments
Williams unveil 2023 challenger, Albon critical of political statements ban

Alfa Romeo are in the process of unveiling their new car for the 2023 season.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are both present at the launch event in Zurich as Sauber become the fourth team to reveal their 2023 car.

Elsewhere, Williams unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car – the FW45 – on Monday as they target a major improvement after another disappointing campaign last time out.

Both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were present at the launch on Monday, with Williams revealing their striking blue and red livery at their HQ in Oxford accompanied by representatives from new sponsor Gulf Oil International.

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent

1675760350

F1 news: Alfa Romeo reveal 2023 car livery at launch event

Alfa Romeo are in the process of unveiling their new car for the 2023 season.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are both present at the launch event in Zurich as Sauber become the fourth team to reveal their 2023 car.

Alfa’s event starts at 9am (GMT) this morning.

(Getty Images,)
Kieran Jackson7 February 2023 08:59

