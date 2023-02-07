F1 news LIVE: Alfa Romeo reveal 2023 car livery at launch event
Alfa Romeo will be the fourth Formula 1 team to reveal their 2023 challenger at 9am (GMT) on Tuesday
Alfa Romeo are in the process of unveiling their new car for the 2023 season.
Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are both present at the launch event in Zurich as Sauber become the fourth team to reveal their 2023 car.
Elsewhere, Williams unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car – the FW45 – on Monday as they target a major improvement after another disappointing campaign last time out.
Both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were present at the launch on Monday, with Williams revealing their striking blue and red livery at their HQ in Oxford accompanied by representatives from new sponsor Gulf Oil International.
Formula 1
Alfa’s event starts at 9am (GMT) this morning.
